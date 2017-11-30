



Title: Six-month Garment Technician Sustainable Development Programme



Location: Lagos



Introduction

The programme is a 6month tuition free training for young individuals in the art of garment making and design.

The programme is entirely non residential and candidates will be responsible for their accommodation through out the programme.

Objectives of the Programme

Train and equip youths with employable and entrepreneurial skills in Garment Making.

Impact the economic growth of the country by developing individuals with the skills to improve their independence and that of their community.

To promote education, skills acquisition, creativity, leadership and entrepreneurial skills of young individuals. This in turn creates wealth and financial independence.

The Programme:

Garment design and production

Basics in business of fashion

Managing Accounts/finances

Entry Qualifications

Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 30 years & must have obtained a minimum of WAEC/SSCE/GCE Pass

Application Closing Date

30th November, 2017.



Method of Application



Interested and qualified candidates should send their letter of application, one passport photograph and CV’s to: fashionschool@ruffntumblekids.com or bettioschooloffashiondesign@gmail.com



Note



Only Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a written test and interview.

Dates will be communicated via the addresses/phone numbers provided in the application



