Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by Dzeimzb: 6:42am
Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment in collaboration with the Betti-Okuboyejo Foundation Calls for application for the programme below:
Title: Six-month Garment Technician Sustainable Development Programme
Location: Lagos
Introduction
The programme is a 6month tuition free training for young individuals in the art of garment making and design.
The programme is entirely non residential and candidates will be responsible for their accommodation through out the programme.
Objectives of the Programme
Train and equip youths with employable and entrepreneurial skills in Garment Making.
Impact the economic growth of the country by developing individuals with the skills to improve their independence and that of their community.
To promote education, skills acquisition, creativity, leadership and entrepreneurial skills of young individuals. This in turn creates wealth and financial independence.
The Programme:
Garment design and production
Basics in business of fashion
Managing Accounts/finances
Entry Qualifications
Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 30 years & must have obtained a minimum of WAEC/SSCE/GCE Pass
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their letter of application, one passport photograph and CV’s to: fashionschool@ruffntumblekids.com or bettioschooloffashiondesign@gmail.com
Note
Only Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a written test and interview.
Dates will be communicated via the addresses/phone numbers provided in the application
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/lagos-state-ministry-wealth-creation-employment-trainee-programme-2017/
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by aleeyus(m): 11:00am
Who gets connection?
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by Naturalobserver(m): 11:00am
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by stefanweeks: 11:01am
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by siraj1402(m): 11:01am
Eko o ni baje o
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by Ihatepork: 11:01am
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by kay29000(m): 11:03am
Cool one.
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by Oxster(m): 11:04am
Asif de will fund you with money to start your own,,,mtcheew
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by sunbbo(m): 11:04am
Good one from Lagos state for collaborating with the Betti-Okuboyejo Foundation.
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by pleasant1215(f): 11:04am
Lagos for real, we need more garment designers
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by chuxyfranklin(m): 11:05am
Nice Innovation
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by Okoyiboz3: 11:07am
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by OnowuOra(m): 11:07am
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Wealth Creation & Employment Trainee Programme 2017 by Okoyiboz3: 11:07am
