We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Lagos



Job Description

We are in need of 6 – Sigma Coordinators to champion our campaigns on Process and System continual improvement / Implementations.

Successful candidates will be trained by us on Lean 6-Sigma green and yellow belts certifications.

Minimum Qualifications

BSc/Btech/BEng First Class or HND Distinction in either Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Chemical Engineering and Statistics. Instrumentations, Physics Electronics, Industrial Engineering graduates are also eligible.

Not more than 30 years old as at December 31st 2017.

Must have completed NYSC by December 2017.



Application Closing Date

12th September, 2017.





How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



All these companies should employ and for get this fraud they call "graduate trainee ". That is how Chevron Nigeria Ltd advertise for graduate trainee, and the trainees (VTP 5, VTP6) are now qualified and working solo. Yet, Chevron still calls them trainees. The irony is that the trainees have no medicals, no insurance, no vacation etc. Yet they work in lethal conditions hoping they will be staffed. NLC and other international organizations need to fight this slavery. 2 Likes