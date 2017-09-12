₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,808 members, 3,767,860 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 (2368 Views)
Flour Mills Plc Graduate Trainee Aptitude Test / 2016 Firstbank Graduate Trainee Programme / 2016 UBA PLC Graduate Trainee Recruitment Here (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by Brownville007: 9:01am
Dufil Prima Foods Plc is one the fast growing FMCG companies in Nigeria with eight processing locations across the nation.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Graduate Trainee
Location: Lagos
Job Description
We are in need of 6 – Sigma Coordinators to champion our campaigns on Process and System continual improvement / Implementations.
Successful candidates will be trained by us on Lean 6-Sigma green and yellow belts certifications.
Minimum Qualifications
BSc/Btech/BEng First Class or HND Distinction in either Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Chemical Engineering and Statistics. Instrumentations, Physics Electronics, Industrial Engineering graduates are also eligible.
Not more than 30 years old as at December 31st 2017.
Must have completed NYSC by December 2017.
Application Closing Date
12th September, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/dufil-prima-foods-plc-graduate-trainee-programme-2017/
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by voicelez: 12:05pm
One day we will be the ones giving jobs not looking for jobs...
FTC, glo there is no limit to what you can achieve
I love Biafra
I love Nnamdi KANU
4 Likes
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by Johngla(m): 12:06pm
Nice one
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by Sgttanner: 12:06pm
Lemme sleep here... Yawns
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by theshaderoom: 12:06pm
First class, OK o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by AnkaraStyles(f): 12:06pm
Nice...You can also apply for social media manager at
My Signature
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by jackdaniels(m): 12:08pm
Everyday na job adverts...yet millions re jobless
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by richardoz(m): 12:08pm
I hope it is not like those companies in Ibadan!
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by Felixalex(m): 12:09pm
I wanted to complain about their "First Class" requirement, but I immediately remembered that even with this applications go still choke!
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 12:09pm
Mtcheew
They should keep looking for first class holders
Thank God am not jobless
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by adexuxin: 12:10pm
Firstclass oya make una apply.
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by Felixalex(m): 12:11pm
MhizzAJ:
They won't look for o, dem plenty these days, their application "basket" go even full
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by herkeym001(m): 12:11pm
Mtcheeeeew
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by BiafranBushBoy: 12:11pm
ok Nice
I just made some real exposure to those that might need it.
How you can get a Job in Australia from Nigeria without Agents
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by banio: 12:17pm
All these companies should employ and for get this fraud they call "graduate trainee ". That is how Chevron Nigeria Ltd advertise for graduate trainee, and the trainees (VTP 5, VTP6) are now qualified and working solo. Yet, Chevron still calls them trainees. The irony is that the trainees have no medicals, no insurance, no vacation etc. Yet they work in lethal conditions hoping they will be staffed. NLC and other international organizations need to fight this slavery.
2 Likes
|Re: Apply For The Dufil Prima Foods Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by id4sho(m): 12:22pm
voicelez:I love this comment, am already planning to start my company
1 Like
(0) (Reply)
Any News About Firstinland Interview / Faan Finally / Oca Cerifications
Viewing this topic: teacherbim(f), Josay, Mille, Ogunlade60, Emrixx(m), ilink24, igbewins(m), ookunlola(m), biddieluvzyaho(f), adelaja70, KIYEH, frickyt(m), glo4chuks, Benzyyn(m), greggng, Epignosis123, Shadeolad(f), HolarQD(m), fortunes0215(m), okpokiri, gensteejay(m), Adaowerri111, voicelez, Leo3333, themayor4542(m), Taiye4Christ(m), Kezifils(m), uzomachukwudiuto, AzizG550(m), gbese, IamLadyB, Felixalex(m), Okerekecj(m), 1acre, SucezYiz, Sunnystooth(m), jaymezzz(m), PREMHENRY(m), Chumani(f), Akeem30, MrMoney007, Nevee, Toyolad(m), Folbim(m), doctore89, olamide452(f), choicesam, owelle22(m), ClassicJuliet, latonyn(m), ayg440(m), Siggysangel, rane06(f), john107, kemistry505(m), Mrmoore14(m), kenn4rill(m), tayot1(m), Sketch007(m), mufasa007, Eben04(m), Integrator1, dasmallie(f), Quoran, segsxpendable(m), coolsamie0(m), Etumgbe(m), Olatara(f) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8