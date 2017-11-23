₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A US Congressman from Texas, Joe Barton has been exposed on Twitter for sending his nude photo and illicit text message to a woman.
The graphic image and the illicit message was first revealed by a Twitter user.
The 68-year-old Republican politician sent the nude photo showing his joystick and illicit text that reads, "I want u soo bad. Right now. Deep and hard"
After the lewd photo of himself and graphic text message were circulated on social media, Barton, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee apologized on Wednesday.
In a statement released he said that while he was separated from his second wife he had consensual sexual relationships "with other mature adult women" that are now over.
"While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended."
He adds, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."
His spokeswoman Sarah Dodd, told journalists on Wednesday that the congressman, who was first elected to Congress in 1984 has no plans to resign having filed for re-election earlier this month.
In a second statement released Barton said he had accepted an offer from the United States Capitol Police to investigate the incident.
"This woman admitted that we had a consensual relationship. When I ended that relationship, she threatened to publicly share my private photographs and intimate correspondence in retaliation," Barton said.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 9:43am
Shiit happens... Good thing he didn't bow to that Jezebel by handing in his resignation.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 9:54am
So immoral
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 9:56am
After this wind of sexual abuse saga that is blowing in the Capitol Hill now, only few senators and congressmen will keep standing.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 10:26am
All These White Men With Crayon dick... His Brain Is As Small As His Dick
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Earthquake1: 10:52am
'I want you so bad right now, deep and hard'
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Earthquake1: 10:55am
A US POLITICIAN sending nudes, what jargonic claptrap.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by ScotFree: 11:43am
What a disgrace! But that woman is evil and wicked. It was once a beautiful, steamy and consensual relationship. Now they are through, she's blackmailing him. I trust the system that works in her country, she won't go scotfree. Blackmail is a punishable offence.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Blackfyre: 12:11pm
Isn't he married?
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Lirqur: 12:26pm
Well well well Demcrat Psyop again.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by jerryunit48: 12:45pm
Stupid pig
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by AlexCk: 12:51pm
Still don't get this nude pix sending ish,
Apparently, even grown asss dudes do same.
Funny really
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 12:55pm
"This woman admitted that we had a consensual relationship. When I ended that relationship, she threatened to publicly share my private photographs and intimate correspondence in retaliation," Barton said."
If this is true, then the lady should be the one getting the whip for blackmailing him. If they had a consensual relationship, sharing nudes among themselves isn't a big deal, it's not like he was harassing her.
It's nice he spoke up. I don't see what he did wrong, as long as they were truly an item. That said, he should maintain good conduct with his sexual partners, he is an easy target for blackmail due to his position.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by kay29000(m): 12:57pm
What is wrong in a grown man sending nudes to his girlfriend? He was separated at the time, so no crime there. He shouldn't have allowed his face show though.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:58pm
Oolala...but that looks like a lot of hassle for him to find his decoder.
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by dadebayo1(m): 12:58pm
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by GMarhoh9(m): 12:58pm
this man wan just kill himself... "deep and hard"
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by helpmewaka: 12:59pm
"I want u soo bad. Right now. Deep and hard"
Really explicit
She understood explicitly
It has now gone public explicitly
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 12:59pm
What's wrong with this Republican Party and Sexual harassment scandals. They currently have one vying for a seat now that Trump is supporting
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 12:59pm
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Kevosky: 12:59pm
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 12:59pm
Whites will always accept responsibility for the or actions without denials and tender apologies where necessary. But over hear, you need to bring Amadioha, Sango, Ogun, Orunmila and all the gods of the land before they will accept they are involved in a crime.
Oh my Africa, who bewitched us and whom did we offend?
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by ojkalito(m): 1:00pm
Nothing to be ashamed of,almost everyone does something like this at some point regardless of status...I like the explanation he gave aimed at redemption
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by iVentHub(f): 1:00pm
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Florblu(f): 1:00pm
I don't blame the lady, i blame the old man dating an underage
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 1:03pm
LMAO... "i want u deep and hard"
Sometimes the words used in sex sounds hilarious and stupid.
When u have deep thoughts abt them
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by Cyrilpac(m): 1:03pm
With dis your big belly and small red dick
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by tintingz(m): 1:03pm
I took the responsibility. Nice one
|Re: Joe Barton Sends Nudes To Lady With Explicit Text Message (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 1:03pm
woow, seem we are now in the season for nude pix!!
Happy Thanksgiving Day...... Walmart go hear am tomorrow
