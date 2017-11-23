



The graphic image and the illicit message was first revealed by a Twitter user.



The 68-year-old Republican politician sent the nude photo showing his joystick and illicit text that reads, "I want u soo bad. Right now. Deep and hard"



After the lewd photo of himself and graphic text message were circulated on social media, Barton, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee apologized on Wednesday.



In a statement released he said that while he was separated from his second wife he had consensual sexual relationships "with other mature adult women" that are now over.



"While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended."



He adds, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."



His spokeswoman Sarah Dodd, told journalists on Wednesday that the congressman, who was first elected to Congress in 1984 has no plans to resign having filed for re-election earlier this month.



In a second statement released Barton said he had accepted an offer from the United States Capitol Police to investigate the incident.



"This woman admitted that we had a consensual relationship. When I ended that relationship, she threatened to publicly share my private photographs and intimate correspondence in retaliation," Barton said.



