The 2017 Application

The N-Power programme commenced in 2016. The first 200,000 N-Power beneficiaries were selected from 350,000 Graduate applications.

In 2017, the N-Power portal opened up for Graduate applications on the 13th of June. Applications received were 403% more than the Graduate applications received in 2016. As at the time, the application process closed in July 27th, 2017, 2,543,079 people had applied for the N-Power Graduate Programmes.

In 2017, N-Power is committed to improving on the lessons learnt in 2016.

To avoid some payment issues that plague(d) the 2016 beneficiaries, the BVN validation stage was introduced. Here, applicants whose names didn’t match their BVN were precluded from proceeding to the Assessment Test phase stage.

2,258,266 people scaled through the BVN validation stage. They were consequently invited to proceed to the Assessment Test Phase. 1,746, 454 people honoured that invitation.

In selecting the 300,000, we took the following into consideration

1. BVN Validation and Online Assessment

2. Achieving equity

3. Linking selection to population using Federal Constituencies

4. Addressing Demand Distribution of Unemployed Graduates

5. Taking into account, Deployment/Utilization issues from 2016

6. Correcting Deployment/Utilization challenges among 2016 N-Power beneficiaries

7. Rural-Urban Distribution Balance. Priority was given to the Rural Areas especially N-Agro applicants

8. Programme Allocation – Teach/Agric/Health

300,000 have been pre-selected for the physical verification stage. Applicants and the General Public must note that pre-selection does not equate Final selection.



npowerng:

Congratulations to all that were pre-selected genuinely.



npowerng i still have to ask. Why did you select people who didn't even attempt the assessment test? And before you call this hearsay or a mere rumour I've personally seen 2 individuals in the cyber cafe i work in who missed the test but got pre-selected.



Also to reduce alot of confusion just release a list like you did last year.

Shey all thos times when peeps wey score good result for JAMB and good waec result no get admission for school. the school explain anything.

Person go dey very qualified, Still no go get admission , Bros Npower una don try...



And una no sale any form, No registration fee.

I did everything to get the N-Power job. I visited their Twitter page, Facebook page, and website everyday just not to get left behind. I applied for other people too in fact many. I went to bank several times to get

my BVN Printout just to make sure that BVN matches my application but at the very end this N-Power people or their System said Invalid BVN Log in. Shocking. I am Gobsmacked

Please will it be possible to do physical verification in any state because I'm no longer in the state I applied.

I would have been pleased with this above chart, if you can paste the pre-selection state by state for clarification.

This year npower selection is totally imbalance, out of 89 pages of list pasted for n-teach, I can't see up to ten(10) Yoruba names there, it's only full of crossriverians and hausas. I have already checked for 22 people here, none of them is pre-selected.

N-POWER is no more fair and transparent.

AyoSammyTunDe:

Please How Can I Check For My Name On The N-Health Category





You can check your pre-selection status here

http://check.npvn.ng/#/preSelectionStatus

You can check your pre-selection status here

kcwitch:

Please will it be possible to do physical verification in any state because I'm no longer in the state I applied.





No sir,



Details on your physical verification would be made available in due time, It would be in your selected place of resident.

princesa:

Please what are the requirements for physical verification.

Asking just in case

Asking just in case





Keep calm, Details on your physical verification would be communicated to you in due time.

The selection only met for graduate alone not for nce or ond. My taught oo

LordIsaac:

I am among those profoundly disappointed in the pre selection process. The effort and data consumed was a futile act!





i wrote the test for 4 people Two was selected. But the other two my very close cousin, didn't get.



I can not say am disappointed cause no registration fee. and these is the first of it's kind, Do you know GHANA want to do Gpower



but to engage 500,000 no be beans ooh.

kayteajay111:

I would have been pleased with this above chart, if you can paste the pre-selection state by state for clarification.

This year npower selection is totally imbalance, out of 89 pages of list pasted for n-teach, I can't see up to ten(10) Yoruba names there, it's only full of crossriverians and hausas. I have already checked for 22 people here, none of them is pre-selected.

N-POWER is no more fair and transparent.



Do you know anybody that was selected via connection



Drinkwater and relax bro

kayteajay111:

I would have been pleased with this above chart, if you can paste the pre-selection state by state for clarification.

This year npower selection is totally imbalance, out of 89 pages of list pasted for n-teach, I can't see up to ten(10) Yoruba names there, it's only full of crossriverians and hausas. I have already checked for 22 people here, none of them is pre-selected.

pls how do I check if I am preselected?

CBN, FIRS, SC, EFCC, I PC, when did we hear they recruited openly last but the elites and political goons are getting their wards in their while the masses is made to pass through hell for just 30k, per month temporary job.

Who's fooling who here?



Who's fooling who here? 1 Like



The food programme is also a nice initiative. A bit balanced...this is the only thing Osinbajo has achieved successfully

jeslofem:

pls how do I check if I am preselected?





Good day sir,





You can check your pre-selection status here

http://check.npvn.ng/#/preSelectionStat