Nollywood actress, Ini Edo is looking flawless with her curves. Actress took to her page to share some photos of herself rocking a black outfit and also displaying her curves for fans to see that it is natural not photoshop.See photos below....

That awkward moment when you woke up around 1am to urinate and your phone was just 3%

then coincidentally, Nepa brings light, you went to plug your phone then you go back to sleep immediately ... You woke up in the morning around 8am and there was still light, you checked your phone and it was 1% , then you realize you didn't switch on the socket ...

You switched the socket on immediately, Nepa took the light...

The witches in your village will just whisper to your ear--- No do, No do, No do gara gara for me.....