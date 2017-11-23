₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by kidap: 9:48am
Nollywood actress, Ini Edo is looking flawless with her curves. Actress took to her page to share some photos of herself rocking a black outfit and also displaying her curves for fans to see that it is natural not photoshop.
See photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-ini-edo-put-curves-display/
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 10:05am
sexy
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 10:05am
She looks good.
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by chriskosherbal(m): 10:06am
Ini Edo is indeed a gorgeous woman. ..
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Slaveman343: 10:45am
My love
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by macaranta(m): 1:33pm
Who did her curve help?
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by oswaggiee(m): 1:33pm
Who she epp?
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by joviegghead(m): 1:33pm
Always beautiful.. . So what?? The way irrelevant things make fp still baffles me..
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by HauteReel: 1:34pm
Who her curves help?
Nairaland and mumu topics. Smh
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Highbhee(m): 1:35pm
Cool....
Let see what happens in ,20years time to dose Curves
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Moiking(m): 1:36pm
That awkward moment when you woke up around 1am to urinate and your phone was just 3%
then coincidentally, Nepa brings light, you went to plug your phone then you go back to sleep immediately ... You woke up in the morning around 8am and there was still light, you checked your phone and it was 1% , then you realize you didn't switch on the socket ...
You switched the socket on immediately, Nepa took the light...
The witches in your village will just whisper to your ear--- No do, No do, No do gara gara for me.....
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by googlepikins: 1:36pm
No be Vita foam pant curve be dat?
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 1:36pm
I wonder why people will be complaining about a certain topic and yet still click on it.
Smh
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Cashidino: 1:36pm
Highbhee:
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by kay29000(m): 1:37pm
She has gained her weight back. She was really skinny earlier this year.
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by iamleumas: 1:37pm
Whwre
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by googlepikins: 1:38pm
Rokia2:attention seeker,
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by joystickextend1(m): 1:38pm
hot
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by PointZerom: 1:38pm
om
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Benjom(m): 1:39pm
Ehn ehn... so?
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by ElDaIllest(m): 1:40pm
vaseline crew ounje ti šetan o
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by lizberry1: 1:41pm
she uses waist trainer see the stripes showing hmm...am just minding my biz
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by fecta: 1:42pm
For those of you that are disapointed use this to cool off.
#fecta
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by bikefab(m): 1:42pm
She's got eyes that can melt stony hearts, my crush of all times.
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Spaxon(f): 1:42pm
Lovely.......
THERE'S ONE NWA..... That was supposed to comment before me.....
But there's no bashing today...
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Threebear(m): 1:42pm
Curvy or fat?
People mistake that a lot these days.
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by buchilino(m): 1:43pm
REMOVE ALL THE MAKEUPS, LET C HOW FLAWLESS SHE LOOKS
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by constance500: 1:43pm
This one na PADDED
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Richardabbey(m): 1:46pm
Nt Appealing , Ya'll Ranting About Aunty Funke Akindele ' A F O N J A ' Wey Never Born . Shey Dis Ur ' B I A F R A N ' Olosho Don Born Her Own , At Least Aunty Funke Still Package Pass Am
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by Partnerbiz: 1:48pm
so?
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by eezeribe(m): 1:49pm
OK
|Re: Ini Edo Looks Curvy In New Photos by holluphemydavid(m): 1:49pm
menopause is knocking
