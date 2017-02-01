₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by Drinokrane(m): 11:06pm On Feb 17
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by nikkypearl(f): 11:23pm On Feb 17
morscino:g for gigawa
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by morscino: 11:30pm On Feb 17
nikkypearl:Madam arch. If dis post makes fp ehn!...
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by DIKEnaWAR: 11:38pm On Feb 17
OK. Watching
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by BruzMoney(m): 11:50pm On Feb 17
Bring back our president
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by Rapsowdee01(m): 11:50pm On Feb 17
.Nigeria Journalist whenever they see a news that'll help them sell...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by TANKDESTROYER(m): 11:51pm On Feb 17
Hmmmmm
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by tillaman(m): 11:53pm On Feb 17
Hmmmm, oga o
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by ALAYORMII: 11:53pm On Feb 17
Did he chop yam or what happened??
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by JamieNaij: 11:54pm On Feb 17
MI go drop album now
3 Likes
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by solid3(m): 11:55pm On Feb 17
Fake news everywhere. The era of fake news.
3 Likes
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by nely(m): 11:56pm On Feb 17
Freedom of speech I assure you,Freedom after speech I can't assure you...why didn't they arrest that guy that said on fb that they would kill all southerners if buhari dies..nonsense
7 Likes
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by bettercreature(m): 11:56pm On Feb 17
solid3:He should rot in jail,Several countries are presently looking for a way to stop fake news
It's doing more damages than good
3 Likes
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by rallymento(m): 11:57pm On Feb 17
They should release the guy...O jare!!!
If not Lai Mohammed should be arrested for all lies he has fed Nigerians with....
3 Likes
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by lastmaster(f): 11:57pm On Feb 17
abeg, who get Nokia pin mouth charger?
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by MadCow1: 11:58pm On Feb 17
Che ya
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by AgamaHub: 11:59pm On Feb 17
Hmmm
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by ehie(f): 11:59pm On Feb 17
Nigeria has become a nightmare we cannot wake up from
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by Seun360(m): 12:00am
That's how they lied against BRYMO. Useless Northerners.
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by RisMas(m): 12:01am
And some idiots are already support and trending this Mumukori on twitter. Imagine tweeting some fake graphic images that fuelled the crisis in his home town without confirmation. But later made a scanty statement about how his driver misled him Did i hear he is a Lawyer? I give up
I support his arrest, No one is above the law joor
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by tafrica(m): 12:01am
Hell Ruffy failed to arrest those fulanis killing in Southern Kaduna, he even paid them instead. This same man is trying one John Danfulani, another critic of his government, in court. I ask, are the statements from these young men who criticize him and his governance more criminally weighty or dangerous than fulani herdsmen themselves who kill peopple without restriction? Suleiman talked against fulani, they hurriedly sent DSS after him, thanks to Fayose who thwarted the move, now they arrested Audu who has been constanly voicing out against genocide in southern kaduna just because one of his claims was wrong, which he has even retracted and apologised for.
How many have been arrested for accusing GEJ being behind BH, how many were arrested when they said GEJ's son was dead, was Hell Ruffy ever stopped from criticizing past goernment?
Why are these people afraid of criticism?
Apparently, going by this arrest, it's obvious Tuface was bullied to step down from #IStandWithNigeria protest.
I think, shouldn't we rather have Hell Ruffy, the man who once accused Christians of being behind BokoHaram, the man who recently accused ND militants for sothern Kaduna killings, as our president in 2019 for a more politically stable, peaceful and unified Nigeria.?
3 Likes
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by RosaConsidine: 12:02am
Well, he has retracted the story and told us what happened. Have the police conducted a proper investigation to confirm he was trying to "incite the public" or is someone just using this to score cheap popularity (and probably political) points?
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by guywitzerogal(m): 12:02am
nely:wat 're u saying If sleep don d worry you abeg go and sleep..... Wat is freedom of speech in this issues, the man mislead the public and u Dere typing freedom of sleep abi speech abeg go sleep is almost midnight
2 Likes
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by Dondave11: 12:03am
wetin I wan type sef
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by RIZLER: 12:03am
Seun360:he is from the middlebelt _southern kaduna
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by ehie(f): 12:07am
The next thing that will happen like under the military regime,critics of the govt will start going on exile.never again will I vote for a Muslim in my life
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by Shadowy: 12:07am
Hmm
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:11am
Okay...people should be careful what they post online
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by mustymatic(m): 12:13am
Nigerians misuse the social media
A lawyer for that matter
1 Like
|Re: Audu Maikori Arrested By The Police by madjune: 12:13am
He's guilty of alternative facts.
That's the trending name for his crime in White house now.
You heard it first from MadJ.
2 Likes
