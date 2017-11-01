Ubi Franklin Unveil His 1st Daughter, He Gave Birth Before Marrying Lilian Esoro



This is definitely coming as a Great Shock for us all, if it wasnn't him that posted it, we would been arguing for Nothing, Ubi Franklin has another Child, and yes, he gave birth to her even before marrying Lilian Esoro..



He just unveiled her on IG, and we are deeply in shock, So are already insinuating that Lilian must have divorced him after finding out about this...



We all thought the boy he had with Lilian was his first.









News From Ebiwali--





“There are three requisites to the proper enjoyment of earthly blessings: a thankful reflection on the goodness of the giver; a deep sense of our own unworthiness; and a recollection of the uncertainty of our long possessing them. The first will make us grateful; the second, humble; and the third, moderate.”

Dear Friends Meet my Big Baby �� My Love �My Daughter

Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-ofem

#ProudDad fTwo

#jaydenoldersister �

