|Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by Rachelsblog(f): 10:02am
Ubi Franklin Unveil His 1st Daughter, He Gave Birth Before Marrying Lilian Esoro
This is definitely coming as a Great Shock for us all, if it wasnn't him that posted it, we would been arguing for Nothing, Ubi Franklin has another Child, and yes, he gave birth to her even before marrying Lilian Esoro..
He just unveiled her on IG, and we are deeply in shock, So are already insinuating that Lilian must have divorced him after finding out about this...
We all thought the boy he had with Lilian was his first.
“There are three requisites to the proper enjoyment of earthly blessings: a thankful reflection on the goodness of the giver; a deep sense of our own unworthiness; and a recollection of the uncertainty of our long possessing them. The first will make us grateful; the second, humble; and the third, moderate.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb1JpM4jfkt/?hl=en&taken-by=ubifranklintriplemg
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by Benita27(f): 10:06am
Men will always be men. They someday realise how foolish they've been and start mending their ways. The question is: why has he been hiding his own child for this long?.
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by fecta: 2:01pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:02pm
Genesis 1:28
God blessed them and said to them, "Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by flyca: 2:02pm
Na now e remember e geh pikin?
And he was forming saint all along.
Shame on you!
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by osuofia2(m): 2:02pm
This Ubi mumu sha... You de hide ur own daughter because of that yeye Lilian... As she don leave you ,your eye don clear...idiottt
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by ogehomes(f): 2:02pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by BruncleZuma: 2:03pm
Akanchawa
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by joseo: 2:03pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by Ugoeze2016: 2:03pm
Wow beautiful daughter
Wondering maybe just maybe why Lillian left, just saying
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by presh001: 2:04pm
FIRST OF ALL, HE'S NOT THE FIRST BABY DADDY
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by nan1: 2:05pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by cescky(m): 2:06pm
Land not for sale
Trespassers will be shot
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by Innobee99(m): 2:06pm
Lilian was and still my crush in my dreams!
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by Pavore9: 2:07pm
So odd he kept her away from social media.
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by enoqueen: 2:07pm
Lilian left cos she couldn't take this.
No wonder she doesn't talk about the reason she left.
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by osuofia2(m): 2:07pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by lakesidey(m): 2:07pm
Beautiful girl
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ekapong Ubi-Ofem (Pictured) by Siki355: 2:08pm
Oddswin:same old sh*t
