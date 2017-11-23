₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Letenwam: 12:46pm
Actress and Tuface Idibia's wife, Annie Idibia, has replied a yet to be identified social media user and probably a colleague who has been subbing her on social media.
According to her, the 'subber' has remained in same position for years while she keeps winning in God and in truth. Here's her snap;
https://www.lailasblog.com/subbing-annie-idibia-replied/
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by 48noble(m): 12:51pm
that's how spoilers will be following ur successful people upandown like shekeleke
2 Likes
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by miqos02(m): 3:25pm
wetin consine me?
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by BruncleZuma: 3:25pm
Romans 9v16
King James Version
So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by 2shure: 3:25pm
who d fuc cares
bich
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by TRADEMARK(m): 3:25pm
But this Annie smoke Igbo too much even when she was pregnant
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by kay29000(m): 3:25pm
Hmm! For her to respond like this, it means the 'subs' have really been getting to her.
2 Likes
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by NoFavors: 3:25pm
I've got 99 problems, not having fûcks to give isn't 1
4 Likes
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by nellybadas: 3:25pm
Call the name if you get mind na?
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Chiccly(f): 3:25pm
Haters everywhere.Keep wining girl.Who God don bless,no man can curse.Na your hubby sing am.
3 Likes
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by bigtalla(m): 3:25pm
Aprokos everywhere
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by FitnessDoctor: 3:25pm
Nigerian celebrities... You wonder if they are positive to the economy.
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by loneatar: 3:25pm
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Ndubuisi1075: 3:25pm
Ok o. We hear you.
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by TreasuredLeidy(f): 3:25pm
K
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by PMWSpirit(m): 3:25pm
TBH, it does baffle me trying to figure who is most stupid, the person subbing her or she who is replying her and giving her little attention ; the op who created this thread or my service provider M-pcs. I wont include myself bc I'm only human its not my fault opening the thread
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by GoodiOG(m): 3:25pm
fdsjdj. jsjsuc u dhshc
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Uncleodi(m): 3:25pm
.
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Threebear(m): 3:26pm
Which destiny?
Being a housewife?
She's acting like she married jesus ,failed actress.
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Badonasty(m): 3:26pm
Letenwam:
Just mention names cowards
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by hemorleayo: 3:26pm
Na wa ooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:26pm
both of them no get work! mtcheeew
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Florblu(f): 3:26pm
I don't know why they always bother us with their problem
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by free2ryhme: 3:26pm
Na dem sabi
Make dem go find work do
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by iclass1: 3:27pm
Enemy of progress
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Ephhay(f): 3:27pm
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:27pm
so we should be guessing who she's talking to abi how this is news, i dont no make God help them settle their difference
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by lozairio(m): 3:28pm
Ever since buhari enter many people no just get joy again for this country
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by thunderbabs(m): 3:28pm
Plz, efiribody....what is d meaning of subbing again ooo??
Bin seein dz since wizkid baby mama tantrum...all dz social media slangs sha...v to update masef b4 smbori use it against me n i b lookin like
Tell me d meanin in simple english, edakun
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by Richardabbey(m): 3:28pm
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by perezzie(m): 3:28pm
Letenwam:hmmm hw i wish i culd give a f**k
|Re: Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied by SirLakes: 3:29pm
Na Wa o I no go
Monitoring spirit everywhere
