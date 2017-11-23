Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Who Is Subbing Annie Idibia? She Has Replied (10084 Views)

Annie Idibia: "2face Doesn't Like Me On Makeup" / Bobrisky Murdered English And Wizkid Replied / Wizkid Has Replied Davido Shade (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to her, the 'subber' has remained in same position for years while she keeps winning in God and in truth. Here's her snap;





https://www.lailasblog.com/subbing-annie-idibia-replied/ Actress and Tuface Idibia's wife, Annie Idibia, has replied a yet to be identified social media user and probably a colleague who has been subbing her on social media.According to her, the 'subber' has remained in same position for years while she keeps winning in God and in truth. Here's her snap;

that's how spoilers will be following ur successful people upandown like shekeleke 2 Likes

wetin consine me?









Romans 9v16

King James Version

So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy. King James Version 10 Likes 1 Share

who d fuc cares

bich

But this Annie smoke Igbo too much even when she was pregnant

Hmm! For her to respond like this, it means the 'subs' have really been getting to her. 2 Likes

I've got 99 problems, not having fûcks to give isn't 1 4 Likes

Call the name if you get mind na? 1 Like

Haters everywhere.Keep wining girl.Who God don bless,no man can curse.Na your hubby sing am. 3 Likes

Aprokos everywhere

Nigerian celebrities... You wonder if they are positive to the economy.

Ok o. We hear you.

K

TBH, it does baffle me trying to figure who is most stupid, the person subbing her or she who is replying her and giving her little attention ; the op who created this thread or my service provider M-pcs. I wont include myself bc I'm only human its not my fault opening the thread 1 Like

fdsjdj. jsjsuc u dhshc

.

Which destiny?

Being a housewife?

She's acting like she married jesus ,failed actress.

Letenwam:

Actress and Tuface Idibia's wife, Annie Idibia, has replied a yet to be identified social media user and probably a colleague who has been subbing her on social media.



According to her, the 'subber' has remained in same position for years while she keeps winning in God and in truth. Here's her snap;





https://www.lailasblog.com/subbing-annie-idibia-replied/





Just mention names cowards Just mention names cowards

Na wa ooooooooooooooooooooooo

both of them no get work! mtcheeew

I don't know why they always bother us with their problem

Na dem sabi





Make dem go find work do

Enemy of progress

how this is news, i dont no make God help them settle their difference so we should be guessing who she's talking to abihow this is news, i dont nomake God help them settle their difference

Ever since buhari enter many people no just get joy again for this country





Bin seein dz since wizkid baby mama tantrum...all dz social media slangs sha...v to update masef b4 smbori use it against me n i b lookin like



Tell me d meanin in simple english, edakun Plz, efiribody....what is d meaning of subbing again ooo??Bin seein dz since wizkid baby mama tantrum...all dz social media slangs sha...v to update masef b4 smbori use it against me n i b lookin likeTell me d meanin in simple english, edakun 1 Like 1 Share

Letenwam:

Actress and Tuface Idibia's wife, Annie Idibia, has replied a yet to be identified social media user and probably a colleague who has been subbing her on social media.



According to her, the 'subber' has remained in same position for years while she keeps winning in God and in truth. Here's her snap;





https://www.lailasblog.com/subbing-annie-idibia-replied/



hmmm hw i wish i culd give a f**k hmmm hw i wish i culd give a f**k