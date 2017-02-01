₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by JamieNaijaBlog: 1:54pm
Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo has expressed his appreciation to Tubaba Idibia for the well publicized protest he had planned against the state of the nation.
He wrote;
AY told me #10daysinsuncity but kept me there for, errrrr... come @aycomedian how many days una keep me there sef? On a more serious note, I respect the two men in this picture with me. @aycomedian for consistently making smart choices in the comedy movie business and @official2baba for being not just a talented artist but more importantly a humble and fine gentleman and let me dare say that #IStandWithNigeria and #IStandWithTubaba because you do not need a celebrity to give you voice or make you take a stand against issues that directly affect you. I'm not in Nigeria and if I were I probably would have been a part of the protest, not as a celebrity but as a Nigerian who is experiencing the same issues as every other Nigerian but hey, thankfully, I don't need to be in the streets to register my protest, so again, MY NAME IS RICHARD MOFE-DAMIJO AND I STAND WITH NIGERIA."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQLf1Sml3k7/?taken-by=mofedamijo
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/rmd-shows-support-for-2baba-despite.html
2 Likes
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by Engrobiorah(m): 1:58pm
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by verygudbadguy(m): 2:20pm
Legendary RMD, Legendary Tubaba.....
I don't see AY as a comedian because he doesn't crack me up at all . But i respect his Legendary business ideas. He has been raking in a lot of money from his movies and sold out shows.
@OP, Whether or not Tubaba showed up for the protest, he became a hero immediately he shared the idea to the world. He sensitized us and gave us the voice.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by veekid(m): 2:33pm
I also would have joined the protest; but im not in the country I was in Mogadishu Tru out
5 Likes
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by optionB: 2:33pm
RMD dont allow me to throw insult on you. why is tuface a celebrity if not being known by millions of Nigerians. If he uses the opportunity to gather crowd and get your relatives that you dont care about out of suffering how is that a mistake? Infacct i ve placed you where o pack that twe-faced man.
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by HarveySpecter1: 2:34pm
2baba- Legend, icon .
2 Likes
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by MemphisDepay(m): 2:35pm
nairaland is just boring these days
1 Like
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by tdbankplc: 2:35pm
Good for them
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by ChuzzyBlog(m): 2:35pm
Wehdon Sir
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by Proffdada: 2:35pm
Medicine after death
He cried wolf already
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by tempex88(m): 2:35pm
Hiss
1 Like
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by oshe11(m): 2:36pm
Even Me #ISTANDWITHMYSELF
THOSE SAYING #ISTANDWITHBUHARI SHOULD CHANGE IT TO #ISLEEPWITHBUHARI KOS PERSON NO DEY STAND ONTOP SICK BED OOO
1 Like
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by squino(m): 2:37pm
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by Henrolla(m): 2:37pm
While some are hating, some are spewing trash and some are seeing from the right perspective. i still believe the young man withdrew his participation in the protest for some cogent reasons.
#GodblessNigeria
1 Like
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by elmas(m): 2:37pm
ISTANDWITH2baba
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by leokennedi(m): 2:38pm
So what's next??
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by gbegemaster(m): 2:38pm
It's easy to stand with something after it was successful.
4 Likes
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by IamJix: 2:38pm
Even girls and gays de talk say 2baba no get balls.
1 Like
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by barrysome001: 2:38pm
#MeSefStandWithTuBaba
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by squino(m): 2:38pm
verygudbadguy:
A.Y na event organizer na
him funny before?
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by Barmmyshoes: 2:39pm
okay
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by wizkidblogger(f): 2:39pm
na now boss RMD dey wake up?
2 Likes
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by Jacksparr0w127: 2:40pm
Boring AY
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by kelvyn7: 2:42pm
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by unclezuma: 2:45pm
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by rainerboy1010: 2:46pm
istandwithnigeria only
1 Like
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by JamieNaija: 2:48pm
NBB
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by pennyland(m): 2:48pm
either(Tubaba)is among the protesters or not,the important thing is there was a protest in the country same day
|Re: RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest by murmee: 2:49pm
MemphisDepay:You can say that again!!
