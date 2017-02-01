









AY told me #10daysinsuncity but kept me there for, errrrr... come @aycomedian how many days una keep me there sef? On a more serious note, I respect the two men in this picture with me. @aycomedian for consistently making smart choices in the comedy movie business and @official2baba for being not just a talented artist but more importantly a humble and fine gentleman and let me dare say that #IStandWithNigeria and #IStandWithTubaba because you do not need a celebrity to give you voice or make you take a stand against issues that directly affect you. I'm not in Nigeria and if I were I probably would have been a part of the protest, not as a celebrity but as a Nigerian who is experiencing the same issues as every other Nigerian but hey, thankfully, I don't need to be in the streets to register my protest, so again, MY NAME IS RICHARD MOFE-DAMIJO AND I STAND WITH NIGERIA."



