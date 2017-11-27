₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 1:46pm On Nov 23
A few months ago, Pastor Ruth Masuruwa was pictured handing over copy of the Rhapsody of Realities Devotional Study Bible to Vice President Hon. Emmerson Mnangagwa
https://www.kingsch.at/p/c1hTZkp
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by Keneking: 2:09pm On Nov 23
Some business centres wont like this handover
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:14pm On Nov 23
Pastor Chris visited the country in May this year and prophesied thus...
" The reason I'm here at this time is because something special is about to happen in your country... Your nation is about to experience a new beginning..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-1EsSSyW50
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:20pm On Nov 23
Keneking:
Meaning?
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by MicheyJ1: 2:27pm On Nov 23
God works in mysterious ways
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:31pm On Nov 23
MicheyJ1:
When He wants to Change a nation, he sends His prophet.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by jared007: 2:33pm On Nov 23
Donnie fight to ensure this thread hits front page.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Christ Embassy is gonna overun Zimbabwe just like we did to South Africa.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:38pm On Nov 23
jared007:
It's up to Seun and lalasticla... Whether they'll see and accept truth for what it is....
Or whether they'll rather showcase wizkid's babymama or Ebuka's agbada
My last thread (about the Donald Dukes of Nigeria) which suggested a shift in mindset of Nigerians towards choosing the BEST presidential candidate over one who is from a certain tribe or party is still hanging there.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by jared007: 2:45pm On Nov 23
donnie:Don't mind them. If it's accusation or attack against Pastor Chris they would push it to front page.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:49pm On Nov 23
jared007:
God is watching
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 3:10pm On Nov 23
jared007:
Christ embassy overrun SA? Tell me something I don't know
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 3:10pm On Nov 23
jared007:
how does this elevate pastor Chris?
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 3:16pm On Nov 23
PaChukwudi44:
Like you don't know
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 3:17pm On Nov 23
PaChukwudi44:
It glorifies the Lord and the world doesn't like that.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 4:01pm On Nov 23
donnie:
please educate me
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christianity_in_South_Africa
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 4:04pm On Nov 23
donnie:
it glorifies Pastor Chris you meant to say?
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 4:06pm On Nov 23
PaChukwudi44:
That's fine because the man oozes of Jesus
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 7:02pm
King James Version....... or?
And woman dey pastor?
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 7:05pm
It's high time I give Seun a complete old and new testaments KJV bible.
The Gideon's New Testament bible with psalms and proverbs he got 3 years ago has to be done away with
Seun, give your life to Christ.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by honestivo(m): 7:05pm
Christ embassy taking the word to every Man's world
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PearlStreet(m): 7:06pm
It's like me sef go still open church.
Too many Sheeples to be taken advantage of.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by Spaxon(f): 7:06pm
He won't use it......
Politicians ne'er use the Holy Books
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by pol23: 7:08pm
We need someone to hand Buhari Bible oo..
Maybe that will make the end of this suffering.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PearlStreet(m): 7:08pm
donnie:
Yeah, Jesus divorced his wife, approved of wanking and fried his hair like a trainee love-vendor.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by double0seven(m): 7:16pm
If you are referring to recent handing over from Mugabe, then Zimbabwe is not witnessing any beginning.
The second in command tyrant merely took over from first in command tyrant.
Mugabe and his former vice, now President have been together since 1978.There isn't even one difference between them.
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by kcspeaks(m): 7:17pm
hallelujah!!!
donnie:
|Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by Caliph69: 7:18pm
donnie:
Believe me that has nothing to do with the military take over and the subsequent resignation of Mugabe.
