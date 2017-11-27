₦airaland Forum

Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 1:46pm On Nov 23
A few months ago, Pastor Ruth Masuruwa was pictured handing over copy of the Rhapsody of Realities Devotional Study Bible to Vice President Hon. Emmerson Mnangagwa

https://www.kingsch.at/p/c1hTZkp

Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by Keneking: 2:09pm On Nov 23
Some business centres wont like this handover
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:14pm On Nov 23
Pastor Chris visited the country in May this year and prophesied thus...

" The reason I'm here at this time is because something special is about to happen in your country... Your nation is about to experience a new beginning..."


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-1EsSSyW50

Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:20pm On Nov 23
Keneking:
Some business centres wont like this handover

Meaning?
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by MicheyJ1: 2:27pm On Nov 23
God works in mysterious ways
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:31pm On Nov 23
MicheyJ1:
God works in mysterious ways

When He wants to Change a nation, he sends His prophet.
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by jared007: 2:33pm On Nov 23
Donnie fight to ensure this thread hits front page.

The Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Christ Embassy is gonna overun Zimbabwe just like we did to South Africa.

Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:38pm On Nov 23
jared007:
Donnie fight to ensure this thread hits front page.

The Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Christ Embassy is gonna overun Zimbabwe just like we did to South Africa.

It's up to Seun and lalasticla... Whether they'll see and accept truth for what it is....

Or whether they'll rather showcase wizkid's babymama or Ebuka's agbada undecided

My last thread (about the Donald Dukes of Nigeria) which suggested a shift in mindset of Nigerians towards choosing the BEST presidential candidate over one who is from a certain tribe or party is still hanging there.

Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by jared007: 2:45pm On Nov 23
donnie:


It's up to Seun and lalasticla... Whether they'll see and accept truth for what it is....

Or whether they'll rather showcase wizkid's babymama or Ebuka's agbada undecided
Don't mind them. If it's accusation or attack against Pastor Chris they would push it to front page.

Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 2:49pm On Nov 23
jared007:
Don't mind them. If it's accusation or attack against Pastor Chris they would push it to front page.

God is watching shocked
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 3:10pm On Nov 23
jared007:
Donnie fight to ensure this thread hits front page.

The Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Christ Embassy is gonna overun Zimbabwe just like we did to South Africa.

Christ embassy overrun SA? Tell me something I don't know
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 3:10pm On Nov 23
jared007:
Don't mind them. If it's accusation or attack against Pastor Chris they would push it to front page.

how does this elevate pastor Chris?
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 3:16pm On Nov 23
PaChukwudi44:


Christ embassy overrun SA? Tell me something I don't know

Like you don't know
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 3:17pm On Nov 23
PaChukwudi44:


how does this elevate pastor Chris?

It glorifies the Lord and the world doesn't like that.
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 4:01pm On Nov 23
donnie:


Like you don't know

please educate me

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christianity_in_South_Africa
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PaChukwudi44: 4:04pm On Nov 23
donnie:


It glorifies the Lord and the world doesn't like that.

it glorifies Pastor Chris you meant to say?
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by donnie(m): 4:06pm On Nov 23
PaChukwudi44:


it glorifies Pastor Chris you meant to say?

That's fine because the man oozes of Jesus
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 7:02pm
King James Version....... or?

And woman dey pastor?
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 7:05pm
It's high time I give Seun a complete old and new testaments KJV bible.



The Gideon's New Testament bible with psalms and proverbs he got 3 years ago has to be done away with



Seun, give your life to Christ.
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by honestivo(m): 7:05pm
Christ embassy taking the word to every Man's world
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PearlStreet(m): 7:06pm
It's like me sef go still open church.

Too many Sheeples to be taken advantage of.
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by Spaxon(f): 7:06pm
He won't use it......

Politicians ne'er use the Holy Books
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by pol23: 7:08pm
We need someone to hand Buhari Bible oo..
Maybe that will make the end of this suffering.
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by PearlStreet(m): 7:08pm
donnie:


That's fine because the man oozes of Jesus

Yeah, Jesus divorced his wife, approved of wanking and fried his hair like a trainee love-vendor.
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by double0seven(m): 7:16pm
If you are referring to recent handing over from Mugabe, then Zimbabwe is not witnessing any beginning.

The second in command tyrant merely took over from first in command tyrant.

Mugabe and his former vice, now President have been together since 1978.There isn't even one difference between them.
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by kcspeaks(m): 7:17pm
hallelujah!!!

donnie:
Pastor Chris visited the country in May this year and prophesied thus...

" The reason I'm here at this time is because something special is about to happen in your country... Your nation is about to experience a new beginning..."


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-1EsSSyW50
Re: Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) by Caliph69: 7:18pm
donnie:
Pastor Chris visited the country in May this year and prophesied thus...

" The reason I'm here at this time is because something special is about to happen in your country... Your nation is about to experience a new beginning..."

Believe me that has nothing to do with the military take over and the subsequent resignation of Mugabe.

