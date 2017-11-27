Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Ruth Masuruwa Gives Bible To Emmerson Mnangagwa In Zimbabwe (Photo) (2267 Views)

https://www.kingsch.at/p/c1hTZkp A few months ago, Pastor Ruth Masuruwa was pictured handing over copy of the Rhapsody of Realities Devotional Study Bible to Vice President Hon. Emmerson Mnangagwa 1 Share

Some business centres wont like this handover





" The reason I'm here at this time is because something special is about to happen in your country... Your nation is about to experience a new beginning..."





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-1EsSSyW50 Pastor Chris visited the country in May this year and prophesied thus..." The reason I'm here at this time is because something special is about to happen in your country... Your nation is about to experience a new beginning..." 4 Likes 1 Share

Meaning? Meaning?

God works in mysterious ways

When He wants to Change a nation, he sends His prophet. When He wants to Change a nation, he sends His prophet.

Donnie fight to ensure this thread hits front page.



The Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Christ Embassy is gonna overun Zimbabwe just like we did to South Africa. 2 Likes 1 Share

The Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Christ Embassy is gonna overun Zimbabwe just like we did to South Africa.

It's up to Seun and lalasticla... Whether they'll see and accept truth for what it is....



Or whether they'll rather showcase wizkid's babymama or Ebuka's agbada



My last thread (about the Donald Dukes of Nigeria) which suggested a shift in mindset of Nigerians towards choosing the BEST presidential candidate over one who is from a certain tribe or party is still hanging there. It's up to Seun and lalasticla... Whether they'll see and accept truth for what it is....Or whether they'll rather showcase wizkid's babymama or Ebuka's agbadaMy last thread (about the Donald Dukes of Nigeria) which suggested a shift in mindset of Nigerians towards choosing the BEST presidential candidate over one who is from a certain tribe or party is still hanging there. 1 Like

Or whether they'll rather showcase wizkid's babymama or Ebuka's agbada Don't mind them. If it's accusation or attack against Pastor Chris they would push it to front page. Don't mind them. If it's accusation or attack against Pastor Chris they would push it to front page. 1 Like

God is watching God is watching

The Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Christ Embassy is gonna overun Zimbabwe just like we did to South Africa.

Christ embassy overrun SA? Tell me something I don't know Christ embassy overrun SA? Tell me something I don't know

how does this elevate pastor Chris? how does this elevate pastor Chris?

Like you don't know Like you don't know

It glorifies the Lord and the world doesn't like that. It glorifies the Lord and the world doesn't like that.

please educate me



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christianity_in_South_Africa please educate me

it glorifies Pastor Chris you meant to say? it glorifies Pastor Chris you meant to say?

That's fine because the man oozes of Jesus That's fine because the man oozes of Jesus

King James Version....... or?



And woman dey pastor?

It's high time I give Seun a complete old and new testaments KJV bible.







The Gideon's New Testament bible with psalms and proverbs he got 3 years ago has to be done away with







Seun, give your life to Christ.

Christ embassy taking the word to every Man's world

It's like me sef go still open church.



Too many Sheeples to be taken advantage of.

He won't use it......



Politicians ne'er use the Holy Books

We need someone to hand Buhari Bible oo..

Maybe that will make the end of this suffering.

Yeah, Jesus divorced his wife, approved of wanking and fried his hair like a trainee love-vendor. Yeah, Jesus divorced his wife, approved of wanking and fried his hair like a trainee love-vendor.

If you are referring to recent handing over from Mugabe, then Zimbabwe is not witnessing any beginning.



The second in command tyrant merely took over from first in command tyrant.



Mugabe and his former vice, now President have been together since 1978.There isn't even one difference between them.





" The reason I'm here at this time is because something special is about to happen in your country... Your nation is about to experience a new beginning..."





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-1EsSSyW50 hallelujah!!!