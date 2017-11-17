₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 6:02pm
Dmw Boss Davido Has Finally Dropped the Long Anticipated Jam Which He Tagged Like Dat, the Sound Which Was supposed to be out on his birthday has finally being put out.
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/23/davido-like-dat/
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by ijebuloaded(m): 6:19pm
Dope track .. FROG z taking Over
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by kay29000(m): 6:30pm
Cool party jam. It will definitely grow on people once a video is released for it.
If, Fall, Pere, Fia, and now this track...2017 is/was most definitely Davido's year.
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by ychris: 6:31pm
If you no get money hide your face, I hide my face
I love you no mean say if you say make I put one leg for fia... Fia Fia burn... I go put leg for Fia ooo
That's gonna be another hit mehn!!
Meanwhile, I hate to download songs from this Op site, Like in every seconds, you go just dey hear Ipublicizeafrica upadan like WTF?
however, You won't die if you like davido and Wizkid. I love em both.
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Micheezy7(m): 6:31pm
6/10 .. Dope Tho
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Ericaikince(m): 6:31pm
Wizkid and his fans right now
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Yorubaangel(m): 6:32pm
Another Noise
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by simplemach(m): 6:32pm
Don't even know who to believe again between APC and Davido.
This same Davido was earlier said to have quit music I, abi him forget to release some tracks before him make the declaration ni
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:32pm
He should stay there releasing whack songs with his frog voice while Wizkid keeps making more babies and going international.
Can you beat it,
Wizzy is the first Nigerian artiste to break this record;
3 Babies from 3 Continents!!!!
Wizkid is truly Baba Nla
International Wizzy.
Omo Gonorrhea.
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Beesluv: 6:32pm
Good
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by famousroland(m): 6:33pm
I reserve my comment
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Hyinkar97(m): 6:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:Drop it bruv!
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Danladi7: 6:34pm
Another frog noise ,
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by RealDonaldTrump(m): 6:34pm
This is why I don’t listen to most Naija music. All noise and no cohesion or usable lyrics. Ong
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by UbanmeUdie: 6:34pm
Another noise,
Another offense.
Just like that!
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by samsard(m): 6:35pm
Yorubaangel:Go listen to Celine Dion. Seeing anything African has to be labelled as noise.
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by sKeetz(m): 6:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I Dare you to be sensible for once
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by PitexyBaba(m): 6:36pm
Uhm, When Will Wizkid Release Now? I Don Wait Tire O,,,,,,, How Many Likes For Davido Pls?
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Repol: 6:36pm
thrash agogo ko shekere ni
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by DeBlessedOne(m): 6:37pm
The beat is whack. Krizbeat or Kidominant would av cooked a better beat. In my opinion, OBO should av left it at fall. But lets hear what Buhari has to say to
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by simplemach(m): 6:37pm
PitexyBaba:Is it your Release?
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by DaddyKross: 6:37pm
sKeetz:
Don't waste your dare . "It" is not programmed to be sensible
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by AbdulAdam56(m): 6:37pm
Danladi7:
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by agborodun: 6:38pm
This is wow
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by iykemoney90(m): 6:38pm
Frogie
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by iamnicer: 6:39pm
Trash
Clueless
Meaningless
IF, FALL and FIA much better
You would have ended better davido
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by RapportNaija(m): 6:39pm
OBO Fia them!
See
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Opistorincos(m): 6:39pm
Back to back hits
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Threebear(m): 6:40pm
Hot like fire.
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Starkid3010(m): 6:40pm
ijebuloaded:ijebu indeed
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by charlesklaus(m): 6:40pm
Ericaikince:u no dey tire!
|Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Threebear(m): 6:41pm
iamnicer:Yes we know your girl friend is, but what do you think about the song?
