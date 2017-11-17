Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) (2931 Views)

Davido To Release Single "Like Dat" On Nov 21st, His Birthday / Music: Saab Ft Lil Kesh – Dope Like Dat / Davido - Like That (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









DOWNLOAD VIA:



You Can DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - LAGOS NAWA ALBUM HERE: Dmw Boss Davido Has Finally Dropped the Long Anticipated Jam Which He Tagged Like Dat, the Sound Which Was supposed to be out on his birthday has finally being put out.DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/23/davido-like-dat/ You Can DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - LAGOS NAWA ALBUM HERE: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa-album/

FROG z taking Over



Download Full UNTAG Audio Here



Download Full Audio " Davido Like Dat" Dope track ..z taking OverDownload FullHere 5 Likes 1 Share

Cool party jam. It will definitely grow on people once a video is released for it.



If, Fall, Pere, Fia, and now this track...2017 is/was most definitely Davido's year. 2 Likes

If you no get money hide your face, I hide my face



I love you no mean say if you say make I put one leg for fia... Fia Fia burn... I go put leg for Fia ooo



That's gonna be another hit mehn!!







Meanwhile, I hate to download songs from this Op site, Like in every seconds, you go just dey hear Ipublicizeafrica upadan like WTF?





however, You won't die if you like davido and Wizkid. I love em both. 13 Likes 1 Share

6/10 .. Dope Tho 2 Likes

Wizkid and his fans right now 14 Likes 1 Share

Another Noise 3 Likes





This same Davido was earlier said to have quit music I, abi him forget to release some tracks before him make the declaration ni Don't even know who to believe again between APC and Davido.This same Davido was earlier said to have quit music I, abi him forget to release some tracks before him make the declaration ni







He should stay there releasing whack songs with his frog voice while Wizkid keeps making more babies and going international.





Can you beat it,

Wizzy is the first Nigerian artiste to break this record;

3 Babies from 3 Continents!!!!



Wizkid is truly Baba Nla

International Wizzy.

Omo Gonorrhea. He should stay there releasing whack songs with his frog voice while Wizkid keeps making more babies and going international.Can you beat it,Wizzy is the first Nigerian artiste to break this record;3 Babies from 3 Continents!!!!Wizkid is truly Baba NlaInternational Wizzy.Omo Gonorrhea. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Good

I reserve my comment

NwaAmaikpe:

Drop it bruv! Drop it bruv! 3 Likes 1 Share

, Another frog noise

This is why I don’t listen to most Naija music. All noise and no cohesion or usable lyrics. Ong









Another noise,

Another offense.







Just like that! Another noise,Another offense.Just like that!

Yorubaangel:

Another Noise Go listen to Celine Dion. Seeing anything African has to be labelled as noise. Go listen to Celine Dion. Seeing anything African has to be labelled as noise. 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:



I Dare you to be sensible for once I Dare you to be sensible for once 1 Like 1 Share

Uhm, When Will Wizkid Release Now? I Don Wait Tire O,,,,,,, How Many Likes For Davido Pls? 13 Likes

thrash agogo ko shekere ni

The beat is whack. Krizbeat or Kidominant would av cooked a better beat. In my opinion, OBO should av left it at fall. But lets hear what Buhari has to say to frog Davido.

PitexyBaba:

Uhm, When Will Wizkid Release Now? I Don Wait Tire O,,,,,,, How Many Likes For Davido Pls? Is it your Release ? Is it your Release

sKeetz:





I Dare you to be sensible for once



. "It" is not programmed to be sensible Don't waste your dare. "It" is not programmed to be sensible 4 Likes 1 Share

Danladi7:

Another frog noise ,

This is wow

Frogie

Trash



Clueless



Meaningless



IF, FALL and FIA much better



You would have ended better davido 2 Likes

Back to back hits

Hot like fire.

ijebuloaded:

Dope track .. FROG z taking Over



Download Full UNTAG Audio Here



Download Full Audio " Davido Like Dat" ijebu indeed ijebu indeed

Ericaikince:

Wizkid and his fans right now u no dey tire! u no dey tire!