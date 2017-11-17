₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,505 members, 3,929,938 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:14 PM

Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) (2931 Views)

Davido To Release Single "Like Dat" On Nov 21st, His Birthday / Music: Saab Ft Lil Kesh – Dope Like Dat / Davido - Like That (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 6:02pm
Dmw Boss Davido Has Finally Dropped the Long Anticipated Jam Which He Tagged Like Dat, the Sound Which Was supposed to be out on his birthday has finally being put out.



DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/23/davido-like-dat/

You Can DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - LAGOS NAWA ALBUM HERE: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa-album/

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by ijebuloaded(m): 6:19pm
Dope track .. FROG z taking Over

Download Full UNTAG Audio Here

Download Full Audio " Davido Like Dat"

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by kay29000(m): 6:30pm
Cool party jam. It will definitely grow on people once a video is released for it.

If, Fall, Pere, Fia, and now this track...2017 is/was most definitely Davido's year.

2 Likes

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by ychris: 6:31pm
If you no get money hide your face, I hide my face

I love you no mean say if you say make I put one leg for fia... Fia Fia burn... I go put leg for Fia ooo

That's gonna be another hit mehn!!



Meanwhile, I hate to download songs from this Op site, Like in every seconds, you go just dey hear Ipublicizeafrica upadan like WTF?


however, You won't die if you like davido and Wizkid. I love em both. cool

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Micheezy7(m): 6:31pm
6/10 .. Dope Tho sad

2 Likes

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Ericaikince(m): 6:31pm
Wizkid and his fans right now

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Yorubaangel(m): 6:32pm
Another Noise

3 Likes

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by simplemach(m): 6:32pm
Don't even know who to believe again between APC and Davido.

This same Davido was earlier said to have quit music I, abi him forget to release some tracks before him make the declaration ni
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:32pm
shocked


He should stay there releasing whack songs with his frog voice while Wizkid keeps making more babies and going international.


Can you beat it,
Wizzy is the first Nigerian artiste to break this record;
3 Babies from 3 Continents!!!!

Wizkid is truly Baba Nla
International Wizzy.
Omo Gonorrhea.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Beesluv: 6:32pm
Good
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by famousroland(m): 6:33pm
I reserve my comment
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Hyinkar97(m): 6:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Drop it bruv!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Danladi7: 6:34pm
Another frog noise grin,
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by RealDonaldTrump(m): 6:34pm
This is why I don’t listen to most Naija music. All noise and no cohesion or usable lyrics. Ong
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by UbanmeUdie: 6:34pm
shocked



Another noise,
Another offense.



Just like that!
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by samsard(m): 6:35pm
Yorubaangel:
Another Noise
Go listen to Celine Dion. Seeing anything African has to be labelled as noise.

2 Likes

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by sKeetz(m): 6:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I Dare you to be sensible for once undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by PitexyBaba(m): 6:36pm
Uhm, When Will Wizkid Release Now? I Don Wait Tire O,,,,,,, How Many Likes For Davido Pls?

13 Likes

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Repol: 6:36pm
thrash agogo ko shekere ni
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by DeBlessedOne(m): 6:37pm
The beat is whack. Krizbeat or Kidominant would av cooked a better beat. In my opinion, OBO should av left it at fall. But lets hear what Buhari has to say to frog Davido.

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by simplemach(m): 6:37pm
PitexyBaba:
Uhm, When Will Wizkid Release Now? I Don Wait Tire O,,,,,,, How Many Likes For Davido Pls?
Is it your Release?
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by DaddyKross: 6:37pm
sKeetz:


I Dare you to be sensible for once undecided


Don't waste your dare cheesy. "It" is not programmed to be sensible cheesy cheesy

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by AbdulAdam56(m): 6:37pm
Danladi7:
Another frog noise grin,

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by agborodun: 6:38pm
This is wow
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by iykemoney90(m): 6:38pm
Frogie
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by iamnicer: 6:39pm
Trash

Clueless

Meaningless

IF, FALL and FIA much better

You would have ended better davido

2 Likes

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by RapportNaija(m): 6:39pm
OBO Fia them!

See
Man went blind in one eye due to heavy sexual romp
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Opistorincos(m): 6:39pm
Back to back hits
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Threebear(m): 6:40pm
Hot like fire.
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Starkid3010(m): 6:40pm
ijebuloaded:
Dope track .. FROG z taking Over

Download Full UNTAG Audio Here

Download Full Audio " Davido Like Dat"
ijebu indeed
Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by charlesklaus(m): 6:40pm
Ericaikince:
Wizkid and his fans right now
u no dey tire!

Re: Davido – "Like Dat" (audio) by Threebear(m): 6:41pm
iamnicer:
Trash

Yes we know your girl friend is, but what do you think about the song?

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

You Must 2 Cure My Craze! / Davido - One Of A Kind [DOWNLOAD] / Efejoku!

Viewing this topic: Sundouglas, 12stinep, Deejavu1(m), mhayorstically7, pmdreamy(m), Demogorgon(m), orobs93(m), yomihinmikaiye(m), BlueScholar(m), youngvizzy1(m), biggmusty(m), adonbilivit, Iamsolslim(m), adeboizy11(m), omobs(m), PRINCEHPXP(m), onatisi(m), ComrTega(m), phreethinker, 9janewsbumper(m), fiditi(m), DonAustyne(m), wizzyD(m), lekanation(m), Baterista, uyiekpenm(m), dadaic, kingkuntaval, blessuyi(m), beloved24, Elove1, xtanburg, mofedamijo, okooloyun1(m), Emy4u(m), sureteeboy(m), linked, jamerflepz(m), Cylas(m), harbeebtech(m), CMrecords, justphillips(m), yanabasee(m), Succinct1(m), Adeolaraji, mopmi20(m), karmaking, origima, ProudToBeAZombie, omophunky(m), Bigsolo88, Pinkblue(m), jonsnow12(m), MrMystrO(m), gtrader, doncafu(m), opethom(m), NaijaBetKing(m), MrThisandthat, jharzwill, uyisteven(m), Queendoncom(f), Mavin1, micwills007(m), jitolala(m), BRAV0O(m), oduastates, tolexy123, swazpedro(m), OdogwuMike(m), ezebrightike, callmesouth(m), earlyman97, kunmisola(f), RichiB(m), toms55(m), goatandyam, DrGali1, Bodunde1988(m) and 77 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 47
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.