Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Ishilove: 7:22pm
Hopes that the 44 crew of a missing Argentine submarine might still be alive have been dashed after the navy said an event consistent with an explosion had been detected.

The "abnormal, singular, short, violent, non-nuclear event" was recorded in the south Atlantic by a nuclear test watchdog last week.
Relatives of the missing crew reacted with grief and anger at the news.

It follows a US report of a loud noise in the same area.

The ARA San Juan disappeared last Wednesday. More than a dozen countries including the US, Russia and the UK have sent assistance.

Where is the latest information from?

It was provided to the Argentine navy on Thursday by the Vienna-based
Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Capt Balbi said.

In a statement, the CTBTO said two of its hydro-acoustic stations had detected a signal from an "underwater impulsive event".

The ARA San Juan disappeared last Wednesday

On Wednesday the navy received a US report of a "hydro-acoustic anomaly" detected hours after the submarine went missing.

Capt Balbi said the suspected explosion took place near the submarine's last known location.

The navy only knew the location of the suspected explosion, not its cause, he said, and search efforts would be concentrated in the area.

How have relatives reacted?

News of the suspected explosion was broken to family members gathered at the Mar del Plata navy base shortly before Capt Balbi spoke to journalists.

Some remonstrated angrily with the navy spokesman, reports said, while others collapsed in tears.

Relatives accused the navy of lying to them and of raising false hopes. Others pointed the finger at the government, saying lack of investment and corruption in the armed forces had made the submarine unsafe.

One man whose brother was on board the ARA San Juan was quoted by Clarin newspaper [in Spanish] as shouting: "They killed my brother, the bastards. They killed my brother because they take them out to sail with wire."

Luis Tagliapietra, whose son Damián was on board, told Radio Cut that the navy had told them all the crew had been killed in the explosion at a depth of 200m.

On Wednesday, Capt Balbi said oxygen would be running out on board the vessel.

What was the sub's last known location

The ARA San Juan was returning from a routine mission to Ushuaia, near the southern-most tip of South America, when it reported an "electrical breakdown".

According to naval commander Gabriel Galeazzi, the submarine surfaced and reported the breakdown, which Capt Galeazzi described as a "short circuit" in the sub's batteries.

The sub was ordered to cut its mission short and return to the naval base in Mar del Plata immediately.

According to Capt Balbi, the captain of the ARA San Juan contacted the naval base once more after reporting the problem.

In the message, he reportedly said that the problem had been adequately fixed and that the sub would submerge and proceed towards Mar del Plata.

The last contact was made at 07:30 local time (10:30 GMT) on Wednesday 15 November. It is not known what happened to the sub after that contact.
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by free2ryhme: 7:41pm
The life of a sea man unpredictable

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by free2ryhme: 7:42pm
Instead of explosion, more likely an implosion at crush depth after a systems failure.

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by free2ryhme: 7:42pm
so sad
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Teewhy2: 7:42pm
So sad, Some jobs have high risk . Make GOD dey watch us from all this occupation hazard.
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Ishilove: 7:42pm
Free2rhyme, what is the meaning of this spacebooking iranu you have embarked on with startling alacrity??

That aside, this is a very horrible way to end. My heart goes out to their families. cry
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Goahead(m): 7:43pm
Is this a click-bait? Cos on BBC News where this article was drafted from did not mention the explosion killing the crew.

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by konkonbilo(m): 7:43pm
cry
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Keneking: 7:43pm
So bad at a time Nigeria's Navy plans to join the rescue operation of missing submarine in south atlantic ocean

Buhari sef embarassed

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by konkonbilo(m): 7:43pm
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by mykeljosef: 7:43pm
news had me like


rip to the dead



idk how n idk why



but Buhari whyyyyy?



if you cant understand sarcasm please swerve
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by eleojo23: 7:43pm
so sad

So, only you booked the first three spaces sad

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by emeijeh(m): 7:44pm
Such a pity
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by RapportNaija(m): 7:44pm
44 officers, 200m under water, explosion - bad way to die!


Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by UbanmeUdie: 7:44pm
shocked


What an occupational hazard!

Tragic!


No one lives forever and no one grieves for ever.
Life must go on!



My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by free2ryhme: 7:44pm
Free2rhyme, what is the meaning of this spacebooking iranu you have embarked on with startling alacrity??

That aside, this is a very horrible way to end. My heart goes out to their families. cry


is that an issue to you
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by SirKriz(m): 7:45pm
I don't understand. What's funny about this?
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by NwaAmaikpe: 7:45pm
shocked


They are luckier than those guys in Borno.

It's better to die drowning in a submarine
Than being blown up by those Boko Haram virgins.

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Mrkumareze(m): 7:45pm
If.no be devil, wetin person dey look for under water in the name of submarine .

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by jerflakes(m): 7:45pm
Free2rhyme, what is the meaning of this spacebooking iranu you have embarked on with startling alacrity??

That aside, this is a very horrible way to end. My heart goes out to their families. cry

How are you?
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Yeligray(m): 7:46pm
see your brown tit angry
tit is different from teeth. I hope you know..
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by prigoz(m): 7:46pm
May their souls rest in peace if what they said was true provided they don't have Lia Mohammed in their country
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by MrHighSea: 7:47pm
Top bad.
Submarine officers are the most united of military forces.
My opinion.
Any kpim... Y'all are gunners.

Carelessness aint their thing. What happened.

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by itiswellandwell: 7:47pm
Rip to them
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by konkonbilo(m): 7:47pm
tit is different from teeth. I hope you know..
I don't know, tell me the difference lipsrsealed
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Lighthouseman: 7:48pm
Why keep the families in suspense all this while instead of letting them know that there has been a report of an explosion underwater.
I think there is similarities between the Argentine military and what we have here
Lies
And
Corruption

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Yeligray(m): 7:49pm
I don't know, tell me the difference lipsrsealed
ask any girl
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Agbafs2005(m): 7:49pm
I don't understand. What's funny about this?
Na all those techniques to book space o jawe...hahahaha

Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by MobilityExpress: 7:52pm
I have utmost respect for all seamen, who brave the oceans and seas of the world, which is the most dangerous and unpredictable terrain on Earth embarassed
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by konkonbilo(m): 7:52pm
ask any girl
Tell me jare
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by adadike281(f): 7:52pm
cry
Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by kay29000(m): 7:52pm
Hmm

