|Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Ishilove: 7:22pm
Hopes that the 44 crew of a missing Argentine submarine might still be alive have been dashed after the navy said an event consistent with an explosion had been detected.http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-42100620
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by free2ryhme: 7:41pm
Ishilove:
The life of a sea man unpredictable
3 Likes
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by free2ryhme: 7:42pm
Instead of explosion, more likely an implosion at crush depth after a systems failure.
3 Likes
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by free2ryhme: 7:42pm
so sad
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Teewhy2: 7:42pm
So sad, Some jobs have high risk . Make GOD dey watch us from all this occupation hazard.
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Ishilove: 7:42pm
Free2rhyme, what is the meaning of this spacebooking iranu you have embarked on with startling alacrity??
That aside, this is a very horrible way to end. My heart goes out to their families.
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Goahead(m): 7:43pm
Is this a click-bait? Cos on BBC News where this article was drafted from did not mention the explosion killing the crew.
3 Likes
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by konkonbilo(m): 7:43pm
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Keneking: 7:43pm
So bad at a time Nigeria's Navy plans to join the rescue operation of missing submarine in south atlantic ocean
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by konkonbilo(m): 7:43pm
Teewhy2:see your brown tit
1 Like
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by mykeljosef: 7:43pm
news had me like
rip to the dead
idk how n idk why
but Buhari whyyyyy?
if you cant understand sarcasm please swerve
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by eleojo23: 7:43pm
free2ryhme:
So, only you booked the first three spaces
1 Like
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by emeijeh(m): 7:44pm
Such a pity
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by RapportNaija(m): 7:44pm
44 officers, 200m under water, explosion - bad way to die!
See
Man went blind in one eye due to heavy sexual activities be careful of slayqueens
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by UbanmeUdie: 7:44pm
What an occupational hazard!
Tragic!
No one lives forever and no one grieves for ever.
Life must go on!
My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by free2ryhme: 7:44pm
Ishilove:
is that an issue to you
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by SirKriz(m): 7:45pm
Teewhy2:
I don't understand. What's funny about this?
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by NwaAmaikpe: 7:45pm
They are luckier than those guys in Borno.
It's better to die drowning in a submarine
Than being blown up by those Boko Haram virgins.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Mrkumareze(m): 7:45pm
If.no be devil, wetin person dey look for under water in the name of submarine .
2 Likes
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by jerflakes(m): 7:45pm
Ishilove:
How are you?
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Yeligray(m): 7:46pm
konkonbilo:tit is different from teeth. I hope you know..
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by prigoz(m): 7:46pm
May their souls rest in peace if what they said was true provided they don't have Lia Mohammed in their country
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by MrHighSea: 7:47pm
Top bad.
Submarine officers are the most united of military forces.
My opinion.
Any kpim... Y'all are gunners.
Carelessness aint their thing. What happened.
1 Like
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by itiswellandwell: 7:47pm
Rip to them
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by konkonbilo(m): 7:47pm
Yeligray:I don't know, tell me the difference
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Lighthouseman: 7:48pm
Why keep the families in suspense all this while instead of letting them know that there has been a report of an explosion underwater.
I think there is similarities between the Argentine military and what we have here
Lies
And
Corruption
2 Likes
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Yeligray(m): 7:49pm
konkonbilo:ask any girl
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by Agbafs2005(m): 7:49pm
SirKriz:Na all those techniques to book space o jawe...hahahaha
1 Like
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by MobilityExpress: 7:52pm
I have utmost respect for all seamen, who brave the oceans and seas of the world, which is the most dangerous and unpredictable terrain on Earth
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by konkonbilo(m): 7:52pm
Yeligray:Tell me jare
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by adadike281(f): 7:52pm
|Re: Argentinian Submarine: Missing Crew Killed In Underwater Explosion by kay29000(m): 7:52pm
Hmm
