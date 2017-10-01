₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:23pm
One Bashir Usman, a tricyclist/Keke Napep rider that stays in Narguta area in Jos, Plateau state has been rewarded for his honesty after returning the sum of 582, 400 (Five Hundred and eighty two thousand four hundred naira) a trader identified as Mama Ejimeh forgot in his tricycle earlier this month.
The man on realizing the money in his tricycle went back to Yan Kwallli where he picked her and traced her shop to the delight of Mama Ejimeh who had been in tears.
The Keke driver who pays a monthly fee for the loan he collected for his tricycle - was today hosted by a member of the state house of assembly where he was rewarded with some cash and also a new tricycle as his own to continue his business.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/keke-driver-returned-nearly-n600k-forgotten-woman-gets-rewarded-photos.html
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by delishpot: 7:24pm
Good news
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by teemanbastos(m): 7:25pm
News like this makes me happy and shows we still have millions of Honest Nigerians in this country
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by darkenkach(m): 7:25pm
God,please don't get me into this kind of temptation.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 7:32pm
Good! What an encouraging development.Not like some criminal elements in and out of government that are being awarded undeserving national honours for lootocracy.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Keneking: 7:32pm
Taliban
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by adadike281(f): 7:37pm
He really did well. may more favours come his way
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by clevvermind(m): 7:39pm
Honesty is still the best policy.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by newyorks(m): 7:39pm
being good is good
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by DanseMacabre(m): 7:40pm
This very same story was on the front page just a few weeks ago.
But one mod wey don smoke loud fit push am enter front page again.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by forghon: 8:08pm
Dey will ignore d names now.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by ubongoton: 8:19pm
the owner of the money is lucky because the keke driver names na adekunle ibrahim akpan,,,,
If to say hm village people succed to control him to keke were the driver name na Chukwuemeka obi chika, then na there him body for tell am
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by kalufelix(m): 8:30pm
Is Good To Be Good
He Should Be Employed If He Has A Nepa Bill
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by JamesReacher(m): 8:39pm
May God punish me if I return such
'The woman won't blame me at all but blame herself for her carelessness. She didn't give me the money to keep. That's how life is, doctors are happy that u get sick, lawyers happy that u commit crimes, coffin makers happy that they are patronized, u see how life goes. What I won't do is intentionally cause pain. Never.'
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by FitnessDoctor: 10:06pm
after returning the sum of 582, 400 (Five Hundred and eighty-two thousand four hundred naira) a trader identified as Mama Ejimeh forgot in his tricycle earlier this month.
And he returned all, including the 400 naira.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Flashh: 10:07pm
Only in naija. You do what you are supposed to do and you are rewarded for it..
You comments just showed you are an ungrateful being.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by crisisexpert321(m): 10:07pm
Nigerians can stage dis play. Hmmm soft work
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by OLUWASEHYI(m): 10:08pm
kalufelix:.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.hahahahahaha........u funny die guy
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by loadedvibes: 10:08pm
Only in naija. You do what you are supposed to do and you are rewarded for it..
So backward
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Dopiz: 10:09pm
Mmm
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Journalist002: 10:10pm
That's good..
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Krafty006: 10:10pm
we need individuals like him in government...... not thieves
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Keneth1(m): 10:10pm
Can not happend in onitsha
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Opistorincos(m): 10:11pm
Honesty is the best policy
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by cpapa: 10:12pm
Good name is better than silver nd gold nd money.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by asatemple(f): 10:13pm
This is a pure definition of someone that carries God's grace
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Franco2017(m): 10:13pm
Good
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Follysho707: 10:14pm
Really? They gave him a new tricycle? For real? A whole house of assembly...Can't they just upgrade him to a vehicle at least? Na wah oo..
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by Thejustw14(m): 10:15pm
God please don't get me in this sort of situation and say it is a test.:!!:. I might just fail it.:!!:.
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by bewla(m): 10:16pm
up
|Re: Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos by TDEMONEW: 10:17pm
TIRI GBOSA FOR THE KEKE DRIVER
