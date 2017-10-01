Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Keke Driver Who Returned Nearly N600K Forgotten By Woman Gets Rewarded. Photos (13252 Views)

The man on realizing the money in his tricycle went back to Yan Kwallli where he picked her and traced her shop to the delight of Mama Ejimeh who had been in tears.



The Keke driver who pays a monthly fee for the loan he collected for his tricycle - was today hosted by a member of the state house of assembly where he was rewarded with some cash and also a new tricycle as his own to continue his business.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/keke-driver-returned-nearly-n600k-forgotten-woman-gets-rewarded-photos.html

Good news 3 Likes

News like this makes me happy and shows we still have millions of Honest Nigerians in this country 78 Likes 2 Shares

God,please don't get me into this kind of temptation. 15 Likes

Good! What an encouraging development.Not like some criminal elements in and out of government that are being awarded undeserving national honours for lootocracy. 9 Likes

He really did well. may more favours come his way 7 Likes

Honesty is still the best policy. 2 Likes

But one mod wey don smoke loud fit push am enter front page again. This very same story was on the front page just a few weeks ago.But one mod wey don smoke loud fit push am enter front page again. 2 Likes

Dey will ignore d names now. 4 Likes 1 Share

the owner of the money is lucky because the keke driver names na adekunle ibrahim akpan,,,,

If to say hm village people succed to control him to keke were the driver name na Chukwuemeka obi chika, then na there him body for tell am 1 Like 1 Share

Is Good To Be Good

He Should Be Employed If He Has A Nepa Bill





'The woman won't blame me at all but blame herself for her carelessness. She didn't give me the money to keep. That's how life is, doctors are happy that u get sick, lawyers happy that u commit crimes, coffin makers happy that they are patronized, u see how life goes. What I won't do is intentionally cause pain. Never.' May God punish me if I return such'The woman won't blame me at all but blame herself for her carelessness. She didn't give me the money to keep. That's how life is, doctors are happy that u get sick, lawyers happy that u commit crimes, coffin makers happy that they are patronized, u see how life goes. What I won't do is intentionally cause pain. Never.' 2 Likes

after returning the sum of 582, 400 (Five Hundred and eighty-two thousand four hundred naira) a trader identified as Mama Ejimeh forgot in his tricycle earlier this month.

And he returned all, including the 400 naira.



Only in naija. You do what you are supposed to do and you are rewarded for it..

So backward

You comments just showed you are an ungrateful being. 2 Likes

Nigerians can stage dis play. Hmmm soft work

kalufelix:

Is Good To Be Good



He Should Be Employed If He Has A Nepa Bill .

.hahahahahaha........u funny die guy .hahahahahaha........u funny die guy 1 Like

Only in naija. You do what you are supposed to do and you are rewarded for it..

So backward 3 Likes

we need individuals like him in government...... not thieves

Can not happend in onitsha 1 Like

Honesty is the best policy

Good name is better than silver nd gold nd money.

This is a pure definition of someone that carries God's grace

Good

Really? They gave him a new tricycle? For real? A whole house of assembly...Can't they just upgrade him to a vehicle at least? Na wah oo.. 1 Like

God please don't get me in this sort of situation and say it is a test.:!!:. I might just fail it.:!!:.

