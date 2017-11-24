₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by SamUtaji: 6:02am
Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government has concluded plan to engage 300, 000 unemployed graduates for the second phase of its N-Power programme, The Sun News reports.
Osinbajo stated this, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during the official launch of the state branch of the Government Enterprising and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and MSME One-Stop Shop programmes organised by the federal government in collaboration with the Bank of Industry for traders, artisans and other medium and small-scale business operators
Osinbajo said that the 300,000 would be employed to make the beneficiaries 500,000 having had 200,000 engaged previously.
The Vice President explained that the government came up with the idea of the GEEP and MSME One-Stop Shop programme to make it easier for those who run medium or small-scale enpterprises to access loan and operate without encumbrances.
He said that the One-Stop Short facility would provide services of regulatory agencies like National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control as explained that the facility would operate as a centre for making enquiries on manufacturing and operation of businesses.
Osinbajo who described Nigerian youths as the most vibrant in the world said that the administration of President Buhari is committed to empowerments of the youths.
The Vice President, noting that over 300,00 loans have already been given through the GEEP scheme, disclosed that the government targeted one million beneficiaries across the country
Said he, “With GEEP market money, the idea is to be able to give to at least a million people market women and artisians, some type of credit that
will assist them in their business. It is not free money. It money for business, we expect it, paid back as you go along so that we can give you more credit and we can expand the credit base.”
He lauded kwara government on its development of small and medium-scale programme saying the state is one of those where the programme is most promoted in the country.
The Vice President who said the state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, laid a solid foundation for SMEs, assured that the the Federal Government would continue to support the state on the programme
Governor Ahmed, in his address, hailed the Federal Government for improving welfare of the masses through the programme and advised traders artisans and others that may benefit from the programme in the state in the state make use of the opportunity judiciously.
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Bizzysmitty: 11:52am
Ok
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Finstar: 11:53am
Hmmmmm.. Npower is the best thing that ever happen to
2 Likes
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Primusinterpares(m): 11:53am
nice move
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by slawomir: 11:53am
ok
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by UbanmeUdie: 11:53am
N-power is not an employment platform.
Employment for a duration of 2yrs, is that one an employment?
No pensions nor gratuity in the end,
No death benefit in the event of death.
It is simply an advance NYSC programme with no privilege of wearing the famous khaki for the second time.
It is more or less a social welfare scheme for a few unemployed Nigerian graduates.
N-power is a scam and a platform for corruption to metastasize!
Useless APC propaganda!
Useless President!
Only the blind will shout Uhuru for this scam!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by asawanathegreat(m): 11:54am
Another job scam
4 Likes
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by kay29000(m): 11:54am
Okay. They should share be paying them on time sha.
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Aieboocaar(m): 11:54am
wey na only ghosts dem select for the first phase
quick poll
if you weren't selected in the 1st phase click like, if you were selected click share
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by yaqq: 11:55am
Seriously this buhari administratiin is trying........
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by ChangetheChange: 11:55am
Osinbajo said that the 300,000 would be employed to make the beneficiaries 500,000 having had 200,000 engaged previously.
;
APC scammers
Pastor Osibanjo keep lying hell fire awaits you
2 Likes
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by businessguide: 11:56am
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Sunnycliff(m): 11:56am
Until. They make vacancies open for NNPC, CBN, FIRS, DSS, EFCC, CUSTOMS, etc, they are still joking and I can't apply
3 Likes
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by eventsms(m): 11:57am
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 11:58am
Nice,
But what'll befall those that are winding up,back to square one?
Long term solutions to unemployment is what is needed.
ATIKU we surely fix that!!!
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by vecman22(m): 11:58am
ChangetheChange:
Shut up...
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by OlaRolls(m): 11:59am
For their mind
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by mayskit4luv(m): 12:00pm
Ok
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Realist2: 12:01pm
Most unemployed graduates was not taken in this 2nd phase of N-power. What criteria do you people used to make the selection ?.
Why I don't like Osinbanjo is that he is always good at theories, but poor in practice.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by positivelord: 12:01pm
I am use to these words since 2015 "Set-to" "Ready-to" "about-to" "concluded-plans-to".....I really love those words....
1 Like
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by dingbang(m): 12:01pm
Sunnycliff:don't u get it...these ones are for their family members ..... While npower is for the masses..
1 Like
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by AnodaIT(m): 12:02pm
I wont say lies but there are some questions
According this https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/231920-how-we-process-stipends-for-174000-n-power-volunteers-govt.html
174k volunteers were finally processed for 2016, if the government is still counting 200k, who is collecting allowances for the disqualified 26k volunteers
Afolabi Imokhuede, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, made this known in a chat with State House correspondents in his office in Abuja.
1 Like
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by africo13610: 12:03pm
wats scamming dere....Every1 knws abt 200,000 graduate are currently in Npower programme even wit
ipads.so dear,atleast be reasonable if u want to counter d current administration.
ChangetheChange:
1 Like
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by bart10: 12:03pm
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Akinz0126(m): 12:07pm
Me na PC ah dey wait make una sign cause na dere many graduate go dey gainfuly employed.
Buhari sign PC make we rest biko
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Ogirinaz(m): 12:08pm
Wise idea from APC Government, they tactically share money that could be stolen by crocks to poor and unemployed youths.
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by Sunnycliff(m): 12:09pm
dingbang:
Yet we are in a Change administration
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by DONADAMS(m): 12:14pm
story story
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by booz(m): 12:21pm
People still influence a 30K job? Smh!!!
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by sapientia(m): 12:27pm
I hope they will generate revenue that will take care of their payment.
|Re: FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme by immaq8(f): 12:32pm
How much them fit borrow/lend me
