₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,428 members, 4,284,086 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 04:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme (699 Views)
FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme / BREAKING: FG To Launch New ‘n-power’ Scheme / Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Lautechgossip(m): 1:45pm
The Federal Government has added another 9,400 beneficiaries to the N-power scheme under the Social Investment Programme, SIP.
Addressing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting yesterday, Zaynab Ahmed, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, said the SIP had up to 9.76 million beneficiaries at the moment.
The minister said the N-power scheme had 200,000 beneficiaries already deployed as teachers, agriculture extension workers and health extension workers.
She said: “So, we are adding to these numbers by moving to the N-Power knowledge category. This is a category where non-graduates will be trained in skills and attached to companies, where they will gain experience during apprenticeship. The categories are three: first is a group of 2,000 beneficiaries that will be trained in software development, web development and will be equipped with devices.”
“Second category is the supply of 3,000 devices that will be used by staff of the National Cash Transfer office at the national, state, local and Ward levels to register beneficiaries of the National Cash Transfer programme to able to record their data, BVN and their biometrics information as well as the location of where they are.
“The third approval was the training of 2,900 beneficiaries in building, construction and automobile related industries skills. This training will cover electrical installations, carpentry, joinery, welding and fabrication, plumbing and piping fitting, paintings and decoration as well as automobile technology.
She added that, “The training will be for a period of three months and also one apprenticeship attachment. At the end of the training they will be given tools related to the trade that they trained for, so that they will become self-employed.”
“The fourth category is the N-Power creating. It is meant to teach our youths on how to cover their creative skills into technology to be able to do animation, graphic illustration, script writing and post production activities. There will be 1,500 beneficiaries and would be trained for a period of one month and will have two months apprenticeship in a relevant company and agency that has the capacity to train them.”
“At the end of this training, each of this group of beneficiaries will be going with the devices that will be provided to them. The devices will have uploaded special software specific to the skills they have acquired. Our target is that at the end of the day they will be self-employed and be able to employ more people.”
http://kikiotolu.com/fg-adds-9400-beneficiaries-to-n-power-scheme/
1 Share
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Ezemarcel(m): 3:01pm
2017 beneficiaries have not been deployed....rubbish government....... Yahoo yahoo
2 Likes
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by RemedyLab: 3:17pm
You can also make your own natural remedies at home, check my signature below to get started
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by lowgeorge(m): 3:57pm
Na so
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:57pm
buhari you can add 10billons to npower, u r going is u r going
1 Like
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:58pm
The way APC throw figures around ehhh, I'm not sure they understand mathematics and statistics
1 Like
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by ojmaroni247(m): 3:58pm
From wer
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by futprintz(m): 3:58pm
Many might have forgotten that the current IG , Idris was the CP of Kano State when Buhari polled 2Million votes and Jonathan only 150,000 in the last 2015 election.
The then INEC Returning Officer in Kano was burnt to death together with his family in their home, immediately after the election and the result announced.
Till date no arrest nor anything found as the cause of the fire .
NOW HEAR THIS:-
As if it is a payback for a job well done,CP Idris was promoted to IGP over 12 other senior CPs, over 22 senior AIGs, and of course over the 7 most senior DIG police officers to become IGP immediately Buhari was sworn in.
Every other officer that was senior to CP Idris was retired just to make way for the now IG Idris to occupy this highest position.
Corruption is not only when you embezzled money.
There are several forms of corruption that has become cankerworm in our governance, nepotism is one of them. Comr Ohinoyi Mathew Okene wrote :
Idris Ibrahim was a CP in Kano during the 2015 election. That was in March 2015. How did he become Inspector Gen by March, 2016?
CP - AIG - DIG - IGP. Classical corruption from Buhari. FACTS DON'T LIE
Here is the list of the AIGs that were retired to make former Kano state commissioner of police, Idris Ibrahim, the IGP:
1 Bala A Hassan
2.Yahaya Garba Ardo
3. Irmiya F Yarima
4. Danladi Y Mshebwala
5. Tambari Y. Mohammed
6..Bala Magaji Nasarawa
7. MUsa Abdulsalam
8. Adisa Bolanta
9. Mohammed J Gana
10. Umaru Abubakar Manko
11. Lawal Tanko
12. Olufemi A. Adenaike
13. Johson A Ogunsakin
14. Adenrele T. Shinaba
15. James O. Caulcrick
16 Olufefemi David Ogumbayode
17. Edgar T Nanakumo
18. Kalafite H. Adeyemi
19. Patrick D Dokumor
20. Mbu Joseph Mbu
21. Sabo Ibrahim Ringim.
21of them
ALL the 7 DIGs were also retired. That was a lot of heads to roll for one man's. Remember also that Kano INEC returning officer, with his whole family, was burnt to death. Till date the case has not seen the light of day. All the registered voters in Kano for 2015 presidential election voted 100% for APC. No single invalid vote, no card reader malfunction. Go figure
Please note that I am not saying anything other than supplying facts. Dazzall.
#COPIED
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Speakdatruth: 3:58pm
Cool
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by nairaman66(m): 3:58pm
Really??
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by MykellOni(m): 3:58pm
G
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Sulemanial: 3:58pm
NIBO IRO NLA
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by purpledove(m): 3:59pm
Aside the nepotism.. The current administration seem to be trying
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Angelb4: 3:59pm
.
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Sirpaul(m): 3:59pm
FG this FG that hmmmm
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by alhassanyusuf29: 3:59pm
delusional ipob flat.head jews wannabe won't see anything good in this,bcuz their drug induced brain passed down within their generation has stop them from thinking rationally and logically..FORCE ATTACH!
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Buhari2019: 3:59pm
God Bless Buhari. Join this movement, Buhari till 2023 for a better and prospering Nigeria. Think about it!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by Exwizard: 4:00pm
Ok
|Re: FG Adds 9,400 Beneficiaries To N-power Scheme by sabi99(m): 4:00pm
government on Brownian motion. nonsense
(0) (Reply)
January 2012 Offer / Apply Now!!! With/without Experience / An Exciting Job Opportunity!!!
Viewing this topic: STJAM(m), jobsranger, kkboy(m), felzylix(m), icents009, Yekeen145, cnwamo(m), nurez305(m), Auspiman(m), Kingdolo(m), Glorygee(f), MykellOni(m), SUPERPACK, dman4mdmoon(m), flinder, Achieverbb(m), eastman11, sharkeyraw(f), klimkid, dollext, Sulemanial, infinitemiles, sunday478(m), zealblinks(m), Adewalefae(m), phieccayurmie(f), ochayilarry407, stark(m), Angelb4, destiny4luv(m), vaca1, millynels(f), escoly(m), gr8tone, GodDey01, yemibayo(m), Mahatma10(m), Hasjam(m), Brai777(m), Tosadex11, zanebaddo(m), XcelMan, Hobowobo(f), Exwizard, raindrop99, cpsowelle, ganasy, ERockson, fatymore(f), shawngold, xteric, geroland(m), rashfeezco(m), mercyp001(f), Niyi9002(m), Nwunuken(m), Buhari2019, Chinks(m), Bernardinho(m), nelwaffy(m), Sabiubari(m), ufinity(m), younglleo(m), xtivin(m), masterchi(m), ogorwyne(f), mycodon, Dmes(m), FKMagazine(m), rhythyson, wonderjewel, ambs50, AquaLalua, RETIREDMUMU(m), hushshinani(m), mrphysics(m), ridwan006(m), hayteehem17, endtime1(m), yesorno, segzyj(m), oubi, loyedammy, femokuc0 and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24