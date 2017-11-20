*WHAT IS HAEMOPHILIA*

Haemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder where the person lacks the ability to form a clot which results in prolong bleeding. Some facts about haemophilia are



-persons with haemophilia do not bleed faster but longer

-haemophilia is not contagious

-one third of cases happens where there is no family

-haemophilia affects people of every race, color, tribe and religion



*SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS*

-post circumcision bleed

-umbilical cord bleed

-easy bruising

-nose bleeds

-haematoma (bleeding to the joints) this result in swelling of the joints.



*How is haemophilia diagnosed?*



If haemophilia is suspected in an individual, the simple laboratory tests at point of care testing include determination of the level of Factor VIII or Factor IX activity in a blood sample. Low levels of factor VIII indicates haemophilia A whereas low levels of factor IX indicate Haemophilia B.

The severity of each is classified thus:

Severe: Less than 1% of normal factor VIII or factor IX activity in the blood

Moderate: 1- 5% of normal

Mild: 5 - 30% of normal

The less amount of factor VIII or Factor IX produced by the body, the more severe the haemophilia



In developed countries, if the mother is a known carrier of hemophilia, testing can be done before a baby is born. Prenatal diagnosis are done at 9 to 11 weeks by chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or by fetal blood sampling at a later stage (18 or more weeks).



These tests can be done at a Haemophilia Treatment Centre (HTC). The departments of Haematology and Blood Transfusions at the following hospitals serve as HTCs in Nigeria. They are:

- Ahmad Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika

-Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba

- University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin city

- University College Hospital, Ibadan

- Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano

- University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku

- State Specialist Hospital, Akure

- Gombe Teaching Hospital, Gombe

-Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi

- Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto

- Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi

- University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt

- Lautech Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho

- Kaduna state University Teaching Hospital, Kaduna



Locate the closest HTC to you.



No permanent cure but it can be well managed



