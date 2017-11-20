₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,390 members, 3,933,293 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 03:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively (3804 Views)
5 Reasons You Are Farting Excessively / Did You Know That Hemophilia Could Be Treated ? / Why Most Women Won't Bleed The First Time They Have Sex. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by SmallmebigGod: 8:09am On Nov 24
*WHAT IS HAEMOPHILIA*
Haemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder where the person lacks the ability to form a clot which results in prolong bleeding. Some facts about haemophilia are
-persons with haemophilia do not bleed faster but longer
-haemophilia is not contagious
-one third of cases happens where there is no family
-haemophilia affects people of every race, color, tribe and religion
*SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS*
-post circumcision bleed
-umbilical cord bleed
-easy bruising
-nose bleeds
-haematoma (bleeding to the joints) this result in swelling of the joints.
*How is haemophilia diagnosed?*
If haemophilia is suspected in an individual, the simple laboratory tests at point of care testing include determination of the level of Factor VIII or Factor IX activity in a blood sample. Low levels of factor VIII indicates haemophilia A whereas low levels of factor IX indicate Haemophilia B.
The severity of each is classified thus:
Severe: Less than 1% of normal factor VIII or factor IX activity in the blood
Moderate: 1- 5% of normal
Mild: 5 - 30% of normal
The less amount of factor VIII or Factor IX produced by the body, the more severe the haemophilia
In developed countries, if the mother is a known carrier of hemophilia, testing can be done before a baby is born. Prenatal diagnosis are done at 9 to 11 weeks by chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or by fetal blood sampling at a later stage (18 or more weeks).
These tests can be done at a Haemophilia Treatment Centre (HTC). The departments of Haematology and Blood Transfusions at the following hospitals serve as HTCs in Nigeria. They are:
- Ahmad Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika
-Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba
- University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin city
- University College Hospital, Ibadan
- Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano
- University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku
- State Specialist Hospital, Akure
- Gombe Teaching Hospital, Gombe
-Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi
- Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto
- Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi
- University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt
- Lautech Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho
- Kaduna state University Teaching Hospital, Kaduna
Locate the closest HTC to you.
No permanent cure but it can be well managed
dominique
Sissy3
mynd44 lalasticlala kindly help create more awareness for this condition
1 Like
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by SmallmebigGod: 8:27am On Nov 24
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by EbubeDam: 10:30am On Nov 24
TREATMENT ::: Fresh Frozen Plasma
1 Like
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by SmallmebigGod: 7:02pm On Nov 24
EbubeDam:Identifying the Treatment center is vital. The best form of treatment is with factor viii concentrate or factor if concentrate which is available in most of the institutions up there.
If that is not available then cryoprecipitate will be the next option
If that is not available FFP as u have mentioned
And if that is not available fresh whole blood
2 Likes
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by SmallmebigGod: 11:20am
No permanent cure, but if well managed they can live a near normal life.
Thank you MOD
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by BruncleZuma: 2:08pm
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by madridguy(m): 2:09pm
Noted.
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by telim: 2:09pm
Thanks for the info Op but Since the blood lacks clot, the easiest way out is to wear such victims blood with agbada and case close.
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by Flexherbal(m): 2:09pm
Thanks for the information!
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by lordkush: 2:11pm
madridguy:you just wrote this.
is your head that empty?
haemophilia is caused by the absense of blood clothing factors especially prothrombin forming elements.
it is advisable people living with it include lots of vegetables and carrots in their meals, to boost thier pcv. they should also take calcium because of the increased spate of erythropoesis.
1 Like
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by Akeos: 2:12pm
heard......
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by dyze: 2:13pm
lordkush:
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by sainty2k3(m): 2:15pm
Thanks for this vital information, i have seen
people with post circumcision bleeding . Very serious
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by Dalyricz(m): 2:17pm
ok
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by lordkush: 2:17pm
dyze:oya waka pass make I nor beat you with wire?
na you I quote? abi na you be op? or you be mod?
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by Keneking: 2:17pm
Hunger
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by iamleumas: 2:19pm
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by IMASTEX: 2:23pm
Nice info
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by meshach110: 2:26pm
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by gracein: 2:27pm
This is highly informative. Nice one op.
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by Gistusmore: 2:28pm
Airtel 1gb for #200 click pyradic.com/forumdisplay.php?fid=31 now
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by peacettw(f): 2:30pm
Haemophilia is not an easy disease to manage.
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by mayata: 2:31pm
ADMISSION IS GOING ON FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION
STUDY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH LOW TUITIONFEES NO JAMB, NO UTME.Seriously,why kill yourself over jamb while your mates got this information and are now studying in universities with international recognitions.Lots of countries in the world will invite you to study abroad which will be quite expensive and in most cases you've ignored,but have you ever considered the Philippines? Do you know atleast 1 out of 10 doctors in the US studied in the Philippines? Do you know south Korea sends not less than a thousand students every month to study in Philippines?Aside from the international standard of teaching,the tuition fees in the Philippines is one of the cheapest you can find around the world. Most students in Philippines pay less than$400(#125,000)per session,which means with$1600(#500,000)you can complete a 4 years degree course. Instalmental payment is allowed for tuition. The amazing part of this is you don't need to hustle for admission all you need is your secondary school statement of result(WAEC).With your WAEC result or neco resultyou can gain admission to any school and course of your choice dafta@yahooweb.co
OFFICE ADDRESS- 14 road 2nd avenue gwarinpa, fct abuja
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by KayDEAN(m): 2:31pm
The key is to eat veggies
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by dayleke(m): 2:37pm
Nice one OP...
No be everyday a topic from the "Health Sector" dey make the promise land.
No b the village people dey suck pesin blood o...
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by 1Sharon(f): 2:42pm
It mainly affects men, it is sex-linked
|Re: Hemophilia, Why Some People Bleed Excessively by Amibranki(f): 2:55pm
telim:clap 4 Ya Sef!
(0) (Reply)
Stress The Silent Killer / What Makes Him Snore / Social Anxiety Disorder
Viewing this topic: ayxmania, lumzybo, manikspears, mofedamijo, Queenext, femstimauto, jomonic, extyme, Roon9(m), eExclusif, Aquariann, stano2(m), Zizicardo(f), Evaberry(f), MYHUBBY(m), Adunn1ade(f), donconior, sallyzan(f) and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9