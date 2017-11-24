



The former beauty queen turned actress is said to in the country to celebrate her birthday with elders and citizens of Ukanafun Ikot Ekpad, her hometown in Awka Ibom state. The birthday which was on November 18, 2017, was celebrated by the veteran actress and people of her community.

According to blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, there will be a bigger party on December 16, 2017. This event will be attended by friends and family members of the beautiful veteran actress.



Back in 2016, Regina Askia and her beautiful daughter, Stephanie where in Nigeria and the took out time take some lovely pictures which got people about their striking resemblance.



Apart from sharing photos from their trip to Nigeria, Stephanie also shared new stunning photos of herself and we know it is only a matter of time before she follows in her mother's footsteps.



Regina Askia who left Nollywood in the late 90’s, got married to American, Rudolph 'Rudy' Williams and they have two kids. Stephanie is from a previous relationship.



Regina Askia was once Nigeria’s biggest actress but is now a registered nurse in the United States of America, volunteering to help fight the Ebola virus in 2014.



