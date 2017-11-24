₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by Choiszman(m): 1:41pm
Regina Askia is in Nigeria to celebrate her birthday.
The former beauty queen turned actress is said to in the country to celebrate her birthday with elders and citizens of Ukanafun Ikot Ekpad, her hometown in Awka Ibom state. The birthday which was on November 18, 2017, was celebrated by the veteran actress and people of her community.
According to blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, there will be a bigger party on December 16, 2017. This event will be attended by friends and family members of the beautiful veteran actress.
Back in 2016, Regina Askia and her beautiful daughter, Stephanie where in Nigeria and the took out time take some lovely pictures which got people about their striking resemblance.
Apart from sharing photos from their trip to Nigeria, Stephanie also shared new stunning photos of herself and we know it is only a matter of time before she follows in her mother's footsteps.
Regina Askia who left Nollywood in the late 90’s, got married to American, Rudolph 'Rudy' Williams and they have two kids. Stephanie is from a previous relationship.
Regina Askia was once Nigeria’s biggest actress but is now a registered nurse in the United States of America, volunteering to help fight the Ebola virus in 2014.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/regina-askia-former-actress-celebrates-50th-birthday-in-hometown
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by Choiszman(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by Rokia2(f): 1:43pm
Still beautiful.
HBD to her.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by MicheyJ1: 1:45pm
Looks real good for 50.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by Choiszman(m): 2:23pm
CC; Lalasticlala, Mynd44, ishilove, lefufu
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by ogaJona(m): 3:07pm
she still dey market o
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by nikkypearl(f): 3:08pm
RAW @50..
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by UbanmeUdie: 3:11pm
HBD Regina Askia Williams!
You were a successful beauty queen,
A successful actress.
And now a successful Nurse, wife and mother.
I wish all those in the oloshos republic will learn from you and embrace life differently.
I am proud of you,
Akwa Ibom is proud of you,
Nigeria is proud of you!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by dotcomnamename: 3:12pm
ok
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by WunderGist: 3:12pm
Happy Day to her. Buh should we now fry Nairaland?
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by PRINCEVICKEY: 3:13pm
THE WOMAN REMINDS ME OF THAT MOVIE DEN .... MOST WANTED ........
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by xynerise(m): 3:14pm
Prettier than her daughter....
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by asawanathegreat(m): 3:15pm
Good looking woman HBD
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by banjeezay(m): 3:15pm
happy birthday ma,you belong to nobody and you belong to everybody
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by Spaxon(f): 3:16pm
Beautiful woman
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:22pm
Beauty and brains, nice combo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by binsanni(m): 3:22pm
mitchew Rubbish
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by Pavore9: 3:22pm
Remembering back then when one is sent on an errand, na Usain Bolt mode so one can meet up to watch her on NTA televised FORTUNES.
4 Likes
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by talk2percy(m): 3:22pm
Her daughter....her daughter.......her daughter.......her daughter.......her daughter.......her daughter.......her daughter.......her daughter.......her daughter.......her daughter.......her daughter...Please I am sleeping oh...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by condralbedez: 3:25pm
This her daughter,wont be bad to teach some calculations.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by bignoisemaker: 3:26pm
wow.. Golden jubilee
MOST WANTED comes to mind
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by mcevans1(m): 3:29pm
PRINCEVICKEY:
Have you forgotten FULL MOON?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by Letslive: 3:29pm
binsanni:No be she cus your frustration and poverty.Go tell ur village people to release you.
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by IsaacBuchi(m): 3:30pm
Beautiful lady, I'll always adore you...
She lived in a generation when beauty had meaning, a generation when beauty came with sense
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by PETUK(m): 3:31pm
Which one is Awka Ibom again?
If that's my State it is Akwa Ibom
I wish i know how to write in bold letters or coloured letters
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by omocalabar(m): 3:37pm
PETUK:na how dem wan take claim her dem dey start so
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by salt1: 3:38pm
MicheyJ1:
Good but she could be better if she sheds some weight
1 Like
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by WizydXkoba(m): 3:39pm
omo see MAKE-DOWN!
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by bisiki2: 3:42pm
salt1:
May have gone under the knife.
|Re: Regina Askia Celebrates 50th Birthday In Her Hometown In Awka Ibom by ashewoboy(m): 3:42pm
nikkypearl:
you are not selling barbeque this time.
