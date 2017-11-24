₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The shopping extravaganza following Thanksgiving 2017 - Woman 'deceived' into purchasing 11 potatoes for $100 rather than the iPhone 6 publicized
A woman claims to have been ‘tricked’ after buying an iPhone 6 in a Black Friday deal and somehow getting a box of potatoes instead.
While the annual Black Friday sales can be a golden opportunity to grab a bargain, the woman from Wisconsin also found they're a great opportunity for scammers and conmen to strike.
In a viral video originally posted on LiveLeak, the unknown woman says she saw a black truck with balloons and Black Friday posters driving around her neighbourhood in Milwaukee.
She says the vehicle was filled with gadgets, clothes and accessories, and she thought she’d struck a bargain when the driver agreed to sell her the phone for just $100 – around £80.
But when she got home, she says she was horrified to find she’d been swindled and the box was actually filled with 11 chopped pieces of potato.
“They have everything you could name: clothes, shoes, watches, purse, bundles of hair, DVDs, CDs – everything – phones, laptops,” she says on the video, which has been viewed more than 60,000 times.
“So I ask the guy about the iPhone 6 and he’s like, ‘Ah yeah, today, I will give it to you for $100.’
“He hands me an iPhone 6, I’m playing with it, turning it around, checking it.
“I ask him to call the phone and he showed me the number and I’m like, ‘Cool, it’s legit. It’s ringing. It’s working. I want it.’
“Right? Wrong. He turns around and puts the phone in the box with a piece of paper, he hands it to me, I hand him the money, I get in my car and drive home.
“I sit at my kitchen table about to play with the phone… The box is heavy, and I get home, and this n****r sold me a box of potatoes!”
And to add apparent insult to apparent injury, the scammer packed an Android charger in the box with the potatoes.
“What the heck am I supposed to do with this?” the woman yelled on the video.
“I am so hurt right now imma have to go to jail, imma go outside and imma find these old n*****s. What am I supposed to do with – oh you almost made me cuss.”
It is unknown what device the woman used to film the evidence of her apparent scam before it was uploaded to LiveLeak.
UK consumer watchdog Which? said to get the best deals on Black Friday, shoppers had to prepare thoroughly, research products beforehand and be wary of unusual brands.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2N9ulPXmQfQ
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Florblu(f): 2:08pm
So much for black friday
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:10pm
Some people are so clever in conning people why didn't she open it to check in his presence, she should make chips and chill out
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by yanabasee(m): 2:31pm
She's lucky the potatoes wasn't burnt black!
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by dominique(f): 2:43pm
American version of fufu phone
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Scarpon(m): 2:49pm
Ahhh funkee! Funkee!!
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by ivolt: 2:51pm
ChiefPiiko:
She did, it was while repackaging that the phone was swapped.
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by gurunlocker: 2:51pm
This is American IPhone Fufu pack...
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by lonlytroy: 2:51pm
Buhari why
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Templa(m): 2:52pm
The conman bought into her greed..simple
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by netbeans1(m): 2:52pm
Black Friday scam
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by tossie101(f): 2:52pm
Hian!!..
So Americans do this too
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Ijaya123: 2:52pm
So no be only Computer Village guys sabi this scam...
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by ChiefSweetus: 2:52pm
dominique:
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by SirMichael1: 2:52pm
So because it's black Friday you now reasoned within you that the price is reasonable enough??
***If it's too good to be true, then trend carefully *** Learnt that from business tycoon on FB
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Sijo01(f): 2:52pm
Nor be only computer village sabi the game
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by yeyerolling: 2:53pm
Computer village boys don go global
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Ijaya123: 2:53pm
ChiefPiiko:
Now go back and read the full story and stop rushing for FTC.
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Sexytemi(f): 2:53pm
lol, so this scam dey abroad, chaiii...our brodas from computer village have moved down there o
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by ibkayee(f): 2:53pm
Lmao a similar thing happened to my friend's dad
I'm so sorry for laughing
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Mizhoneywealth: 2:53pm
u gat to always be careful
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by OurworkComNg1: 2:53pm
na yam sef no be potatoes.
na wa o. its either computer village boys dey learn where these people dey or these people come learn from computer village boys. all i know is that, there was a learning.
make she happy say no be smelling fufu she see inside the package
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:53pm
Cool the f+cking potatoes, eat and relax.
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Russianruble: 2:53pm
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by judgedredd22(m): 2:53pm
...
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by mammanbawa: 2:54pm
Maga don knack
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by chloride6: 2:54pm
Sorry maam .
This scam is more than 10yrs old.
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Luiz1: 2:54pm
That's why it's not good to be lazy.
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Pidginwhisper: 2:55pm
Congratulations to our Otigba Street guys for computer village,dem don Open another branch abroad. But na tomatoes be the flavour not fufu
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by zubinike(m): 2:55pm
WunderGist:
You have paid, u have paid, remember stepping it down with a cold bottle of Coke....make you no loose 2-0
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by MorataFC: 2:56pm
|Re: Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone by Naff24(f): 2:56pm
yeyerolling:
Let Segun Egbegbe catch you
