Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam (23618 Views)

Abu Zaria Admission Threads / ABU Zaria Team Wins The Shell Eco-marathon Competition In South Africa / ABU Zaria Dam: A Nairalander Goes On A Private Excursion (Pictures Included) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





You can check out the main thread here





This dam is really playing an important role in my life since it is the only place I can think of escaping to whenever I need solace and tranquility. Sitting close to that water when the dam is less busy is really something money might not afford. Obviously, life is full of pressures, so we all need that special place where we can regain our sanity and establish the needed balance. Hence, I run to the dam to cool off and evaluate life journey every Friday evening. I was surfing through the front page and stumbled upon this topic on pictures of ABU Zaria dam. To me, the pictures didn't really do justice to how beautiful this dam can look especially when a picture of it is snapped in the evening.You can check out the main thread here http://www.nairaland.com/3208171/abu-zaria-dam-nairalander-goes This dam is really playing an important role in my life since it is the only place I can think of escaping to whenever I need solace and tranquility. Sitting close to that water when the dam is less busy is really something money might not afford. Obviously, life is full of pressures, so we all need that special place where we can regain our sanity and establish the needed balance. Hence, I run to the dam to cool off and evaluate life journey every Friday evening. 2 Likes 1 Share

More 1 Like 1 Share

and this too 3 Likes 1 Share

.

more 2 Likes 1 Share

Proudly Abusite... I go there too to do the same... Also go on boat cruise occasionally too. Wonderful scenes i must confess. 3 Likes 1 Share

opeyehmmy:

Proudly Abusite... I go there too to do the same... Also go on boat cruise occasionally too. Wonderful scenes i must confess. Wow! I was so emotional the first day I cruised that boat. The breeze, the silent atmosphere that is only interrupted by the boat engine and the appreciation of life since it's my first time of doing it. Wow! I was so emotional the first day I cruised that boat. The breeze, the silent atmosphere that is only interrupted by the boat engine and the appreciation of life since it's my first time of doing it. 3 Likes 1 Share

This too.

The anti-flood ditch. 1 Like 1 Share

One of those cruising moments. 2 Likes 1 Share

Then this 1 Like

Abuklaw:

I was surfing through the front page and stumbled upon this topic on pictures of ABU Zaria dam. To me, the pictures didn't really do justice to how beautiful this dam can look especially when a picture of it is snapped in the evening.



You can check out the main thread here http://www.nairaland.com/3208171/abu-zaria-dam-nairalander-goes





This dam is really playing an important role in my life since it is the only place I can think of escaping to whenever I need solace and tranquility. Sitting close to that water when the dam is less busy is really something money might not afford. Obviously, life is full of pressures, so we all need that special place where we can regain our sanity and establish the needed balance. Hence, I run to the dam to cool off and evaluate life journey every Friday evening. BEAUTIFUL BRO.

THE ADVENTURER. YOU DON'T ASK OF US AGAIN MY BRO. I REP IBRAHIM FROM EDE BEAUTIFUL BRO.THE ADVENTURER. YOU DON'T ASK OF US AGAIN MY BRO. I REP IBRAHIM FROM EDE 2 Likes

smallrincowis16:



BEAUTIFUL BRO.

THE ADVENTURER. YOU DON'T ASK OF US AGAIN MY BRO. I REP IBRAHIM FROM EDE Don't ever think I can forget what we had oooo. We're miles apart but I still follow what is going on with you guys there in Ife. You should be done by now. Right? Don't ever think I can forget what we had oooo. We're miles apart but I still follow what is going on with you guys there in Ife. You should be done by now. Right?

come, how una dey see cruise boat never been able to see one all my time going 2 Likes

Really beautiful scenes man. 3 Likes

Beautiful view

barackodam:

come, how una dey see cruise boat never been able to see one all my time going You've been quite unlucky with it then. I think you can only meet one when you visit dam in summertime. You've been quite unlucky with it then. I think you can only meet one when you visit dam in summertime.

all this Abu people, always showing off.... nothing dey special about una school jare

Twirelex:

all this Abu people, always showing off....

nothing dey special about una school jare Yeah we know. But be soft! Don't let bitterness steal your sweetness. Yeah we know. But be soft! Don't let bitterness steal your sweetness. 15 Likes 1 Share

Utility you are sighted 1 Like

Abuklaw:

You've been quite unlucky with it then. I think you can only meet one when you visit dam in summertime.



yeah, quite unlucky......i no get that time again for now. most serious part of boko has arrived yeah, quite unlucky......i no get that time again for now. most serious part of boko has arrived 1 Like 1 Share

Twirelex:

all this Abu people, always showing off....

nothing dey special about una school jare



Tony, for your mouth? Tony, for your mouth?

barackodam:





Tony, for your mouth? No vex sir No vex sir

Any news on resumption?

Twirelex:

Any news on resumption? returning studen will b resuming on the 10th of december returning studen will b resuming on the 10th of december 1 Like

Twirelex:

Any news on resumption? you never see calendar?

na next year things, registration starts next month sha you never see calendar?na next year things, registration starts next month sha

barackodam:



you never see calendar?

na next year things, registration starts next month sha d calender get school batch ? pls post it lets see d calender get school batch ? pls post it lets see

barackodam:





you never see calendar?



na next year things, registration starts next month sha them say that calendar no be official one...

i go enter Zaria next week shaa.. them say that calendar no be official one...i go enter Zaria next week shaa..

Abuklaw:

Wow! I was so emotional the first day I cruised that boat. The breeze, the silent atmosphere that is only interrupted by the boat engine and the appreciation of life since it's my first time of doing it.



Egbon oo.. I know this face naw, Normally see u around Mass-com garden. Abu students, we sabi show ourself ehn It's a good thing shar, let's celebrate our own. Egbon oo..I know this face naw, Normally see u around Mass-com garden. Abu students, we sabi show ourself ehnIt's a good thing shar, let's celebrate our own. 1 Like

sbashir10:

Utility you are sighted My boss! Your boy is ever loyal ooo My boss! Your boy is ever loyal ooo