|Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 8:59pm On Nov 24
I was surfing through the front page and stumbled upon this topic on pictures of ABU Zaria dam. To me, the pictures didn't really do justice to how beautiful this dam can look especially when a picture of it is snapped in the evening.
You can check out the main thread here http://www.nairaland.com/3208171/abu-zaria-dam-nairalander-goes
This dam is really playing an important role in my life since it is the only place I can think of escaping to whenever I need solace and tranquility. Sitting close to that water when the dam is less busy is really something money might not afford. Obviously, life is full of pressures, so we all need that special place where we can regain our sanity and establish the needed balance. Hence, I run to the dam to cool off and evaluate life journey every Friday evening.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:02pm On Nov 24
More
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:05pm On Nov 24
and this too
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by nittroboy(m): 9:07pm On Nov 24
.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:08pm On Nov 24
more
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by opeyehmmy(m): 9:08pm On Nov 24
Proudly Abusite... I go there too to do the same... Also go on boat cruise occasionally too. Wonderful scenes i must confess.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:12pm On Nov 24
opeyehmmy:Wow! I was so emotional the first day I cruised that boat. The breeze, the silent atmosphere that is only interrupted by the boat engine and the appreciation of life since it's my first time of doing it.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:14pm On Nov 24
This too.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:16pm On Nov 24
The anti-flood ditch.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:19pm On Nov 24
One of those cruising moments.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:22pm On Nov 24
Then this
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by smallrincowis16(m): 9:45pm On Nov 24
Abuklaw:BEAUTIFUL BRO.
THE ADVENTURER. YOU DON'T ASK OF US AGAIN MY BRO. I REP IBRAHIM FROM EDE
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 9:56pm On Nov 24
smallrincowis16:Don't ever think I can forget what we had oooo. We're miles apart but I still follow what is going on with you guys there in Ife. You should be done by now. Right?
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by barackodam: 11:18pm On Nov 24
come, how una dey see cruise boat never been able to see one all my time going
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Oyimzy(m): 11:34pm On Nov 24
Really beautiful scenes man.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by spaggyy(m): 1:56am
Beautiful view
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 5:48am
barackodam:You've been quite unlucky with it then. I think you can only meet one when you visit dam in summertime.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Twirelex: 7:28am
all this Abu people, always showing off.... nothing dey special about una school jare
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 7:31am
Twirelex:Yeah we know. But be soft! Don't let bitterness steal your sweetness.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by sbashir10: 7:46am
Utility you are sighted
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by barackodam: 7:56am
Abuklaw:
yeah, quite unlucky......i no get that time again for now. most serious part of boko has arrived
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by barackodam: 7:57am
Twirelex:
Tony, for your mouth?
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Twirelex: 8:03am
barackodam:No vex sir
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Twirelex: 8:04am
Any news on resumption?
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by sirBLUNT(m): 8:11am
Twirelex:returning studen will b resuming on the 10th of december
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by barackodam: 9:12am
Twirelex:you never see calendar?
na next year things, registration starts next month sha
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Moiking(m): 9:54am
barackodam:d calender get school batch ? pls post it lets see
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Twirelex: 10:08am
barackodam:them say that calendar no be official one...
i go enter Zaria next week shaa..
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by ComradeShegs(m): 10:34am
Abuklaw:
Egbon oo.. I know this face naw, Normally see u around Mass-com garden. Abu students, we sabi show ourself ehn It's a good thing shar, let's celebrate our own.
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by Abuklaw(m): 11:34am
sbashir10:My boss! Your boy is ever loyal ooo
|Re: Scenic Pictures Of ABU Zaria Dam by barackodam: 11:35am
Twirelex:
doesn't mean still, ain't leaving lasgidi till next year, whichever way
