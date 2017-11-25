Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Arrests And Arraigns Akpaikpe Etim For Internet Fraud (Photo) (12335 Views)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, November 23, 2017, arraigned a suspected Internet fraudster, Akpaikpe Etim, before Justice J.E. Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on an eight-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money by false pretence.



Etim, 30, who is said to be a member of a syndicate of fraudsters operating in the Lekki area of Lagos, among other alleged offences, obtained the sum of $4,000 USD from a victim in Singapore, after posting a dog for sale on an online platform.



An investigation also revealed that the suspect, who does not have a stable job, had several inflows of money into his account, which he could not satisfactorily account for.



The suspect pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.In view of his pleas, the prosecution counsel, Banjo James, asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the suspect in prison custody.



In his response, counsel to the defence, O.V. Adoro, urged the court to grant his client bail.However, the prosecution counsel opposed the bail application.



Consequently, Justice Oyefeso ordered the suspect to be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons and adjourned the case to February 18, 2018, for a hearing of bail application.





Nawaoh, I think the best thing that can happen to any man is to take this life easy, this life does not worth involving your hands in a dirty deals. Slow and steady will always win the race. Also check my signature 21 Likes 1 Share

Irrespective of my hate for yahoo yahoo, I don't see why not having any reasonable means of livelihood should send someone to jail...



Abeg the dude should should hire better lawyer, if he is "Said" to be a member of a fraudulent syndicate, then provide a material witness...



Afterall, we have so many wealthy men that their source of Wealth is not known... 29 Likes 1 Share

come on let make money genuinely and legally 2 Likes



An investigation also revealed that the suspect, who does not have a stable job, had several inflows of money into his account, which he could not satisfactorily account for.



Can you imagine such watery and nonsensical charges? How is it a crime in itself to have several inflows of money into one's account in spite of not having a "stable job"? And which law makes a person culpable for not being able to "satisfactorily account for" money in

his possession?



The EFCC is full of retarrrds and barely literate nincompoops, mostly of Northern origin. This is why the agency is so clueless and inefficient. Instead of you to carry out thorough investigations and gather water tight evidence, you would conduct stupid raids and charge people to court for flimsy reasons. After you would blame 'corrupt judges" for your inability to secure convictions. Can you imagine such watery and nonsensical charges? How is it a crime in itself to have several inflows of money into one's account in spite of not having a "stable job"? And which law makes a person culpable for not being able to "satisfactorily account for" money inhis possession?The EFCC is full of retarrrds and barely literate nincompoops, mostly of Northern origin. This is why the agency is so clueless and inefficient. Instead of you to carry out thorough investigations and gather water tight evidence, you would conduct stupid raids and charge people to court for flimsy reasons. After you would blame 'corrupt judges" for your inability to secure convictions. 40 Likes 2 Shares

Please what will make someone a 'BIG BOY'? By my own definition a big boy is someone who has worked hard earning his living legally like Mikel Obi or Anthony Joshua not rats like these. Please what will make someone a 'BIG BOY'? By my own definition a big boy is someone who has worked hard earning his living legally like Mikel Obi or Anthony Joshua not rats like these. 8 Likes

Chai spending Xmas in kirikiri... 1 Like

uzohrome:

Nawaoh, I think the best thing that can happen to any man is to take this life easy, this life does not worth involving your hands in a dirty deals. Slow and steady will always win the race. Also check my signature

One of the factors responsible for the reckless chase of filthy lucre is the new senseless need to flaunt lavish lifestyles, no matter how fake or unsustainable, on social media. And this is because of the nigerian mentality that you're worthless unless you're filthy rich.



No thanks to our yeyebrities who surprisingly are all billionaires buying cars and private planes every hour, even the ones who've never released a single worthy song or acted in any blockbuster movie that earned hundreds of millions.



They imprint on the gullible youth (eg Airforce1) who'll suddenly develop the misguided prayer point "baba god pick my call", forgetting how hard it is to be rich and how easy it is to steal it or fake it.



And the end always justifies the means in the minds of these deluded fools rushing headlong into a long and dangerous road of get-rich-quick-without-honest-work irrespective of the potentially dire consequences.



Meanwhile our girls, even the ugly and done-for ones, just want someone to magically appear from thin air, give them cars, marry them in a lavish wedding, give them more cars, take them shopping to dubai and paris, and give them even more cars.



No one wants to work hard to earn a decent living to be proud of. Everyone wanna get rich overnight..



All for the mighty Instagram.



And Daddy Freeze wonders why conmen ooen churches and demand tithes.



Well you tithe-giving fools parting with your meager income for your pastor to make you rich:



the richest man in Africa ain't a christian.



Bill Gates is an atheist.



Larry page is an atheist.



Steve Jobs was a zen buddhist.



Warren Buffett is an agnostic.



Mark Zuckerberg was raised jewish, became an atheist, and is now a buddhist.



Michael Bloomberg is jewish.



Larry Ellison is an agnostic jew.



Wang Jianlin is atheist.



Jack Ma is agnostic.



Mukesh Ambani is hindi.



What do these people have in common? They're among the richest men in the world.



I guess your god is very carefree about blessing people who don't even believe in him. One of the factors responsible for the reckless chase of filthy lucre is the new senseless need to flaunt lavish lifestyles, no matter how fake or unsustainable, on social media. And this is because of the nigerian mentality that you're worthless unless you're filthy rich.No thanks to our yeyebrities who surprisingly are all billionaires buying cars and private planes every hour, even the ones who've never released a single worthy song or acted in any blockbuster movie that earned hundreds of millions.They imprint on the gullible youth (eg Airforce1) who'll suddenly develop the misguided prayer point "baba god pick my call", forgetting how hard it is to be rich and how easy it is to steal it or fake it.And the end always justifies the means in the minds of these deluded fools rushing headlong into a long and dangerous road of get-rich-quick-without-honest-work irrespective of the potentially dire consequences.Meanwhile our girls, even the ugly and done-for ones, just want someone to magically appear from thin air, give them cars, marry them in a lavish wedding, give them more cars, take them shopping to dubai and paris, and give them even more cars.No one wants to work hard to earn a decent living to be proud of. Everyone wanna get rich overnight..All for the mighty Instagram.And Daddy Freeze wonders why conmen ooen churches and demand tithes.Well you tithe-giving fools parting with your meager income for your pastor to make you rich:the richest man in Africa ain't a christian.Bill Gates is an atheist.Larry page is an atheist.Steve Jobs was a zen buddhist.Warren Buffett is an agnostic.Mark Zuckerberg was raised jewish, became an atheist, and is now a buddhist.Michael Bloomberg is jewish.Larry Ellison is an agnostic jew.Wang Jianlin is atheist.Jack Ma is agnostic.Mukesh Ambani is hindi.What do these people have in common? They're among the richest men in the world.I guess your god is very carefree about blessing people who don't even believe in him. 16 Likes 1 Share

OK

Mehn, that judge is mean....dude will spend xmass and val day in prison. 1 Like







Is this money so hard to make genuinely that people compromise morals and standards just to be rich?



Maybe I was wired differently, but being wealthy is amongst the easiest things to achieve legitimately.





With that said,

A big thank you to Justice Oyefeso for serving justice cold.



DISCLAIMER

NwaAmaikpe is not related to Akpaikpe. Is this money so hard to make genuinely that people compromise morals and standards just to be rich?Maybe I was wired differently, but being wealthy is amongst the easiest things to achieve legitimately.With that said,A big thank you to Justice Oyefeso for serving justice cold.NwaAmaikpe is not related to Akpaikpe. 10 Likes 1 Share

nice , but they also go after all the bastards pilfering our common wealth.





. #the guy done offend somebody when pass am. come on they should hav granted him bail na In the spirit of the season. #the guy done offend somebody when pass am. 1 Like

ee

Is he related to "Uwa.....ikpe" of NL?



Or wetin be the name of that guy sef?



They both dey ..".kpe" 5 Likes 1 Share

My people folo dey wire this thing.... Hmmmm, good to know dat our no dey bench alone, we dong dey feature for thise wire wire league.

Etimm Amesad

!!...girls Ehn ..useless lots.. na them them...please make sure he serves maximum jail term...that's how they'll be oppressing hard working guys like us...and its not that they're using their smartness to scam...money ritual guys hiding in guise of yahoo yahoo...he who wishes to get rich in a day should get ready to be hanged by the end of the week.....and yah...one almost reset my bae head with money!!...girls Ehn..useless lots.. 4 Likes

This country sef

Where is the big boy

Na real lekki big boy...See as the guy big..

nawa ooo.. poor man wey steal maggi, na their face we dey see for crime fighters.. rich man wey steal billions is our senate president.. naija eronu oo 1 Like

ok ok oooo

shioor



I was expecting to see that hush puppy dude



*sighs



Well sha soon

Hushpuppy right now 5 Likes 1 Share

Remanded in Kirikiri until 18 February is too much for an alleged criminal fa, that's over 2 months. He should be granted bail. There is no law in this country. When the law itself is tramping on people's freedom then it's no more law.











Meanwhile, I don't support fraud or scam, it's not a hustle. 2 Likes 1 Share

NtoAkwaIbom:

My people folo dey wire this thing.... Hmmmm, good to know dat our no dey bench alone, we dong dey feature for thise wire wire league.

Etimm Amesad

Da owo. Ifereke oo.



Abasi do! Da owo. Ifereke oo.Abasi do! 2 Likes