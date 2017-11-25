



A) Spaghetti :

No matter how appetizing the spaghetti is, slurping and chewing while trying to get to know each other is a no-no. It’s either you trying to cut the spaghetti strands into smaller pieces or attempting to suck on the spaghetti.



B)Eba and Soup:

This is the first date we are talking about. Leafy leafs could get stuck in your teeth while okra/ ogbonno needs no explanation, the drawing nature of the soup explains it all.



C)Beans:

The more you eat, the more you whoops. Be classy and not gassy- just forget the beans. Apart from beans causing you to fart, you’d be full quickly and ruin your plans for dessert if you made any.



D)Salads:

Salads take long to chew and it getting between your teeth is never a good look.



E)Anything with Onions:

Onion breath is terrible, it could end the date.



F)Spicy Foods: If you can handle the heat, good for you but don’t risk it. Running nose and sweating is not a good look. No one is forcing you to appear macho by eating spicy meals.



G)Vanilla Ice-cream/ Junk:

Except you want to appear childish don't take junk meal or the vanilla flavour of ice-cream



H)Bad table manners:

Bad table manners should obviously be avoided at all costs. DO NOT chew with your mouth open and speak with a mouthful of food. Basic manners and a little common sense would go a long way.



Link below�

