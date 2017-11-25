₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Food To Avoid On A First Date by zainabope: 2:02am
FIRST dates are all about people getting to know each other. People are nervous enough and are already trying to put their best foot forward to either secure a second date or decide what the next step would be without having to worry about a food- related incident. It’s not a matter of forming or not being authentic but it’s the first date and the food you know how to eat very well could end up embarrassing you( even simple common ice cream/ pop corn). All our finesse and efforts could be wasted if we tried any of these meals:
A) Spaghetti :
No matter how appetizing the spaghetti is, slurping and chewing while trying to get to know each other is a no-no. It’s either you trying to cut the spaghetti strands into smaller pieces or attempting to suck on the spaghetti.
B)Eba and Soup:
This is the first date we are talking about. Leafy leafs could get stuck in your teeth while okra/ ogbonno needs no explanation, the drawing nature of the soup explains it all.
C)Beans:
The more you eat, the more you whoops. Be classy and not gassy- just forget the beans. Apart from beans causing you to fart, you’d be full quickly and ruin your plans for dessert if you made any.
D)Salads:
Salads take long to chew and it getting between your teeth is never a good look.
E)Anything with Onions:
Onion breath is terrible, it could end the date.
F)Spicy Foods: If you can handle the heat, good for you but don’t risk it. Running nose and sweating is not a good look. No one is forcing you to appear macho by eating spicy meals.
G)Vanilla Ice-cream/ Junk:
Except you want to appear childish don't take junk meal or the vanilla flavour of ice-cream
H)Bad table manners:
Bad table manners should obviously be avoided at all costs. DO NOT chew with your mouth open and speak with a mouthful of food. Basic manners and a little common sense would go a long way.
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by TRAPP(m): 3:24am
It's funny licking an ice-cream during your first date.
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by dominique(f): 5:07pm
So what should we now eat o biko?
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by zainabope: 8:16pm
dominique:
I'd make a post about it soon
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by IAMSASHY(f): 8:42pm
ntin wey person no go see, so bc I won no person, I no go eat my garri and oha soup again
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by NwaAmaikpe: 8:42pm
Naija girls no send oo
.....
Take them out, they'd order and eat everything.
From moi-moi to semovita.
Then when it's time to pull pant, the odour emanating will be hybrid.
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by SeniorZato(m): 8:43pm
Am stranded in Lagos
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Philipmems(m): 8:43pm
You have named almost all the possible food one can eat on a first date. Well I guess we should just drink water, abi water is bad too?
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by VampireeM(f): 8:43pm
Nonsense, Ice cream toh sure! I eat whatever I deem fit if he can't handle it we have no business going further
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by BigSarah(f): 8:43pm
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by initiate: 8:44pm
stupid post
nonsense copy and paste
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Blackfyre: 8:44pm
Anything with onions and spice?......but Glover suya will prove you wrong!!
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by cescky(m): 8:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Here we go again
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by JamaicanLove(f): 8:45pm
SeniorZato:
Aww how come?
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by sod09(m): 8:45pm
Just tell us to go on fasting date
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by DancingSkeleton(m): 8:46pm
I gently shifted her pantie to the other side and quickly removed my boxers short.
This routine of sharing the dry line with the ladies in my hostel is so annoying
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Lexusgs430: 8:46pm
Running beans
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Macgreat(m): 8:46pm
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:46pm
It's my money mehn I can buy me and bae anything I want to kapish
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by dreamworld: 8:46pm
beans,
Imagine sex on first date and both parties b messing out loud
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Afritop(m): 8:46pm
What if na the time i wan break my fast
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by dhardline(m): 8:46pm
I will eat whatever the f**k I want...whats with all the don't do this and do that lists?
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Krafty006: 8:46pm
first date na forming tins, u go dey form...ur babe self go kom dey form join.....check my signature for your bespoke quality leather shoes, sandals and slippers.
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by JamaicanLove(f): 8:47pm
Why I no go eat swallow? That one na die na. I can't stay without my solid 6:6 Santana or akpu matched with egusi soup, laced with kpomo and goat meat.
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by dominique(f): 8:47pm
zainabope:
OK, we'll be expecting
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Kingluqman89(m): 8:48pm
What Of BANANA?
Some holy ladies go vex ooo.
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Touchey: 8:49pm
SeniorZato:Welcome to Lagos
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by ibkayee(f): 8:49pm
Bar onions, all those foods are fine jor
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by profolaolu: 8:49pm
First date: a day of pretense so after first it is to suck out pepper from chicken bone
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Celestyn8213: 8:50pm
it is like saying i should fast on my first date... Na Naija we dey o.
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Austema(m): 8:50pm
The only thing that distinguishes us from animals is our carefulness towards food
|Re: Food To Avoid On A First Date by Elslim: 8:50pm
beans and egg
