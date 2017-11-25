₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by 247frolicboss(m): 6:29am
A Nigerian father and son from Anambra State, who both died after a brief illness will be buried on the same day.
A Facebook user, Kingsley Braen Nze Osisikankwu, who took to the social media platform to mourn them, revealed that the late Insp. Nobert Ifeukwu Udu, 75, and his son Mr. Francis Chetachukwu Udu, 27, died on 5th and 12th of October respectively, suffered the same sickness.
The late inspector and his son will be buried on the 1st of December, 2017, at their hometown, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government of Anambra State.
May their souls rest in peace (Amen)
http://newshelmng.com/photo-father-son-dies-brief-illness/
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by tayo60(f): 8:11am
This kind of tragedy is very common to the Igbo's. Just last week , I saw one too. Witches at work!
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Sharon6(f): 10:38am
Ha! Aye le ooooooo ibosi o
May their souls rest In peace
PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by shinarlaura(f): 10:38am
This is sooo sad
May their souls rest in the bossom of the Lord
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Talklesss(m): 10:38am
My God strengthen thier family and help them through this loss
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Kashbwoyjnr: 10:38am
So afonjas have gone international? Check well a Yoruba man killed them in Lagos with juju because they are doing better than him.
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Deefuray(f): 10:39am
tayo60:
shut up! must you involve tribalism in everything?
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by MeLissa74: 10:39am
It is well
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Dizu(m): 10:39am
tayo60:it is very common ur own house, IDIOT
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Diso60090(m): 10:39am
Not surprised nor be igbo land the evil matter happened na them them
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by midehi2(f): 10:39am
What kind of sickness will just kill father and son almost same time
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by chojoike2043: 10:40am
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Luiz1: 10:40am
I have nothing intelligent to say.
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by njokuuche77(m): 10:41am
Kashbwoyjnr:Smh
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by ComradeShegs(m): 10:41am
VILLAGE PEOPLE
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 10:41am
tayo60:
ComradeShegs:
Diso60090:
Sharon6:
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by xxx4677: 10:42am
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Deefuray(f): 10:42am
Kashbwoyjnr:
but why do people reason like this?
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Luiz1: 10:43am
tayo60:Lol. See head like coconut. War monger!
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by tayo4ng(m): 10:43am
so sad
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by fait10(m): 10:44am
Fact
Do u know that the length of your d***k on duty is equivalent to the length of your foot.
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by sexaddict08(m): 10:44am
Deefuray:
its the truth...
the kind of strange deaths in southeast ehh....but they only kill themselves.
so its understandable,
|Re: Obituary Of Father And Son Who Died After Brief Illness (Photo) by Deefuray(f): 10:47am
sexaddict08:what truth
