Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by levrin: 8:13am
@GISTMORE



As the super talented media perosanlity shared via IG.

https://www.gistmore.com/denrele-strikes-crazy-pose-keke-napep-new-photo
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:15am
Tamarapetty's crush!

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by darkenkach(m): 8:15am
I love this dude..
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 8:18am
Bobrisky come and see ur chairman oh


I heard he went for nyansh operation ,

E nor go wait make the nyansh heal b4 devil begin use am again embarassed

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 8:39am
grin

This guy don comot market. Na Bobrisky dey reign now.

#I stand with Bobrisky

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by nerodenero: 8:43am
...and the day he was born, his parents were happy that they had a boy!!! Will they be happy if he doesn't give them children? I guess his second hand is inside his T-shirt, caressing his not too useful third leg grin grin grin. I reject children like Denrele and Bobrisky grin grin grin. Anyways, his life, his choice and his decision. Enjoy grin grin.

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by donolatunji(m): 8:48am
well I think he's on his own
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by kingxsamz(m): 8:54am
since Bobrisky has stolen his shine...he's trying hard to stay relevant.

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by kingxsamz(m): 8:56am
darkenkach:
I love this dude..

really?

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by iliyande(m): 9:01am
embarassed the gay spirit in him is turning madness small small
This guy and bobrisky are going to do more harm than good to our younger generation in this country.

Imagine your child telling you daddy I want to be like Denrele/Bobrisky..

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 9:01am
Mitcheeew
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by acme6: 9:01am
Homo.
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by Referendum50(f): 9:01am
pyyxxaro:
Bobrisky come and see ur chairman oh


I heard he went for nyansh operation ,

E nor go wait make the nyansh heal b4 devil begin use am again embarassed
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by Edopesin(m): 9:01am
One Word

"Deranged"

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by NoMoreTrolling: 9:01am
Is it time to donate my eyes to science? Being that I've now seen everything





Need an inverter? I'm selling my 24v Sukam after upgrading to 48v and solar. View as here:

http://www.nairaland.com/4196905/used-sukam-1.5kva-inverter-35k

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by dirtyhokage(m): 9:01am
Doing olosho advert.....
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by Mrkumareze(m): 9:01am
Stockfish [color=#990000][/color]

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 9:01am
Isnt Nigeria hard enough already? angry

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by DieBuhari: 9:02am
Why are all the well known gays, cross dressers and transgenders in Nigeria Yoruba?

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by ayxmania: 9:02am
After Bobrisky don give am check up abi?
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by Queendoncom(f): 9:02am
See comments, grin
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 9:02am
see this one, so because bobrisky dance with high heels and shirt you self wan trend... "LUBBISH"
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by Akinaukwa: 9:02am
Different levels of madness.
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by IamSINZ(m): 9:02am
It's time to take his place as the king of faggotry in Nigeria.
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by yeyerolling: 9:03am
Moronic and silly
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by BIGTinfotech: 9:03am
embarassed embarassed embarassed

Not every mad person is "insane"

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by Alexus23: 9:03am
Hafonjas. Very useless set of people angry

Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by bumi10: 9:03am
chai


And they did naming ceremony for this guy



hmmmm money wasted
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by aji4so(m): 9:03am
now who's this yaba left escapee
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by elChapo1: 9:03am
#GayAlert
Re: Denrele Pulls His Trouser Down In Crazy Pose With Keke Napep (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 9:04am

