₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,786 members, 3,934,750 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan (15583 Views)
I Will Slap Any Actress That Winks At Me - Antar Laniyan / "I Will Rape You" - Fan Threatens Ufedo Sunshine Over Las Vegas Hotel Room Photo / Veteran Actor Antar Laniyan’s Share Photos Of His Son As He Clocks A Year Older (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Kayus4real: 9:09am On Nov 25
Anyone who has had the opportunity of watching the ace actor, Antar Laniyan, work behind the scene would know that he can be likened to a soldier whenever he is working . In fact, it is a general knowledge among actors that he is not one to mess with while shooting. In an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, the actor stated that his sternness on movie location is for a reason .
He said , “If you are disciplined and you don't put romance with women first as an actor, you would go far . If you believe that as an actor, you don't need women all around you, then you would remain relevant because you would concentrate on your craft . I directed ‘SuperStory' for about 10 years but no woman entered my room in the camp. You can ask Wale Adenuga himself. There were amorous advances from women but I shunned them. I am feared while on set.
As a lady , you cannot see me and have the courage to approach me with your amorous advances. People would even tell you not to try it with me; they would advise the ladies not to wink at me because I would just slap them. It is not that I am wicked but I want my cast and crew members to do what is expected of them . You don't the have to give me anything to gain what you do not deserve. Use your talent and let me acknowledge that you are good at your work. You don't have to bribe me with your body.
“When I am working, I let discipline guide me. I don ’ t care if you are befriending the producer ; but as a director, I want a disciplined actor in front of me. I do not go to the location to wine and dine; instead I go to work . When it comes to working , I am like a man that goes to the war front with the mindset of winning the war . If I don't face my work squarely , it is the same people that are commending me that would condemn me and I don't want that.
I want to be an evergreen actor. Look at the likes of Oga Bello and Prince Jide Kosoko, they started in 1964 and they are still relevant today . At the time they started, I was just a year old."
Although he might be seen as someone to be feared on set, the actor confided in Saturday Beats that he is the exact opposite at home . He said his wife is his harshest critic when he does not play a romantic role convincingly.
“My wife knows who I am to the extent that if I do not romance a woman properly in a play, she would ask me why I did not kiss her well. I have always had her support and that has given me the guts to go to any length in a romantic scene.
He told Saturday Beats that he and his sons are best of friends. “If I give you any of my son's phone number, he would tell you that I am his best friend in the house. I have two boys but when I get home ,we all play like three boys in the house . My sons see me more as afriend ; in fact, when they were still toddlers , I used to call them best friends. I have never flogged my children. I am fortunate to have good children who listen to us. Their mother is the tough one ; she is the one with the iron hand,” Laniyan said.
http://punchng.com/actresses-fear-coming-to-my-hotel-room-at-locations-antar-laniyan/
8 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Papiikush: 11:55am
Mr antala niyan. You are too old for this mumu talks oh.
You are "a daddy" (an icon) to many. So you are one of those few actors ladies will not wanna do shìt around. Not until you are harsh and all.
No matter how harsh you are, if babe put your preeek for mouth, you go stand oh
How will it sound if it was uncle RMD that said this?
Baba reason Na
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Realkenny: 11:55am
Too be honest
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Whogoblog: 11:55am
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Realkenny: 11:55am
Papiikush:F*ck u
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by folakemigeh(f): 11:55am
Very Handsome MAN..
He is one of the finest Matured man i have ever known in the movie industry.. The way he speaks when angry is a turn ON
15 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by dynicks(m): 11:56am
oh really; who we go ask?
1 Like
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by jamielavorda: 11:56am
Becus of preek
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by stano2(m): 11:56am
Ok, just hotel room at location but I know hotel room at other places would be OK to welcome them
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by jesse8048(m): 11:56am
You can only go far in your field or work or business if you keep women. Most of them are destiny destroyers.
7 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Agbaletu: 11:56am
Why would you slap them just for winking at you?
Anyway, Mr. Antar Laniyan is one of the best directors, movie producers and actors i have ever known.
7 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by lokotowers(m): 11:56am
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by sinceraconcept(m): 11:56am
this man fine pass fine art. handsome man for life.
3 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by donstan18(m): 11:56am
Young actresses or Old (Women) actresses?
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by timilehin007(m): 11:56am
fine man
1 Like
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Kraspo(m): 11:57am
If he cannot avoid temptation like this, he just go and sit down!
4 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by chronique(m): 11:58am
Good one "if that is the truth".
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by kebiArts(m): 11:58am
hmmm.....This SUPERSTORY....obviously dem DANIELLA OKEKE AND ANITA JOSEPH Neva use UKWU te intimidate dis 1
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by designVATExcel: 11:58am
80% of Nairalanders will not read the article, they go just dey comment upandan.
5 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by nepapole(m): 11:58am
This guy jus be like me. Nice one.
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by kebiArts(m): 11:58am
hmmm.....This is SUPERSTORY....obviously dem DANIELLA OKEKE AND ANITA JOSEPH Neva use UKWU te intimidate dis 1
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by chukslawrence(m): 11:58am
Hmm
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by cutefergiee(m): 11:58am
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by weezweezweez(m): 11:58am
Papiikush:baba would say "boys! let's get it cracking!" lol
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:59am
one of its kind in today's world! Not all these wannabe, yet to be known sleeping around!
Laniyan, good to hear you say that. I love your professionalism. May God bless and strengthen against all storm that might come your way.
I wish you the very best!
4 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Ibrahim9090: 11:59am
Nice one..
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by dominique(f): 11:59am
Papiikush:
He's too old to reveal that he's disciplined and he doesn't entertain advances from actresses?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by MaconAwire(m): 11:59am
NICE ONE MAN
.
.
.
mixing business with pleasure is the fastest career killah!
2 Likes
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by weezweezweez(m): 12:00pm
Kayus4real:BOYS! LET'S GET IT CRACKING!
1 Like
|Re: "Actresses Fear Coming To My Hotel Room At Locations" – Antar Laniyan by Alwaysking: 12:00pm
Naija girls =Destiny destroyers
1 Like
Frank Edwards Shows Off His Beautiful Girlfriend On IG (see Photo) / Saidi Balogun Is A Woman Beater / Segun Bucknor Is Dead! Tosyn And Funke Bucknor Lose Their Father
Viewing this topic: pol23, midolian(m), labamo07(m), ima4sure(f), emekan, godsfavoritee(m), Naturalista(f), Jaytee1985, Nedfed(m), faizsanusi(m), TheSCRYPT, tipan(m), juvewalex, logarithm4, olaomoakin, transformed, ventilation, cowgirl9090, Johnchike(m), Francisayo(m), classicopera, chiventoline(m), dadee007(m), mikmabray, bijelee(m), Valleoo, AifyGod, leozzz, femi4love(m), slyrone(m), Anthony0094(m), ibmmusty, fluentinfor, Abebelinus(f), harmony940(m), aquila3, Chuky123, slavemerchant, beephresh(m), Gentlephysique, Joshuazedd(m), czay(m), princeking2(m), Babagirls(m), Donpizzle(m), buzz8u, butterflyl1on, Silverman42(m), younglawya(m), papagiddy(m), luckybaddest(m), lexicarez, eliokwun(m), ashala(m), Okworigeorge(m), tayozkc(m), daseento(m), lafrak(m), hasami, swankmee(f), ponleh(m), coolgeorge, Jsaviour(f), whizcode, booqee(f), dominech, techbloga(f), igbeke, slimany, rossychik(f), anyaekekehinde(m), Cyrealmusic(m), TheMainMan, greatjoey and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12