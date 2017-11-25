₦airaland Forum

Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Galadimat: 10:50am
A first class Nigerian graduate, who had been unemployed for two years since she left the university, has been offered employment after PREMIUM TIMES published a report on her.

Twenty-two-year-old Odufuwa Sola had almost given up and started learning tailoring at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, before the job offer came.

The Physics Electronics graduate from the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State, took to Twitter in October to beg people to help her out, after her search for a job yielded no result.

Ms. Sola did not just make a first class but was the best graduating student in the university for that year with a 4.83 G.P.A. She had the honour of delivering a valedictory speech in the school.
Ms. Sola’s story underscored the unemployment crisis in the oil-rich Nigeria which is one of the largest economies in Africa.

Immediately the story was published, Adamu Garba, the CEO of IPI Solution Ltd, an IT firm with offices in Lagos and Abuja, reached out to Ms. Sola via Twitter and within days she was offered an employment in project development and IT solutions after a job interview. She has also been enrolled in a mentorship scheme by the company.
Ms. Sola is trying to settle down on her new job and a new life in Lagos.

“It’s actually a different field from what I learnt in school,” she said. “It’s all about programming.
“The company has done well by providing me with a new laptop, eBooks, and videos to aid my transition into the IT world.

“And I have colleagues around me who are always willing and ready to help. It’s challenging but I know with time I will adjust,” she said.
Ms. Sola said she loves her new job and that the pay was good for a start.

She thanked PREMIUM TIMES for doing a story on her and also thanked her new boss, Mr. Garba, for giving her the opportunity to work in the IT company.
Christopher Olowokere, the Head of Physics with Electronics department, Ajayi Crowther University, said he was aware that Ms. Sola had been offered a job. He expressed delight over it and also thanked the newspaper for the story.

The CEO of IPI Solution Ltd, Mr. Garba, who said he was moved by Ms. Sola’s story, said he picked her Twitter handle from the PREMIUM TIMES report.
“I just sent a Twitter message to her requesting to know if she was available for a job interview. She came in for the interview, she displayed a lot of potentials. She is an intelligent person, we said let’s give her the opportunity to start work immediately,” said Mr. Garba.
Mr. Garba said Ms. Sola now has a great opportunity for a promising career since “the future of the world’s economy is dependent on IT”.

He blamed Nigeria’s worsening unemployment situation on the government and the university system.
“The Nigerian universities do not teach the students how to apply knowledge,” he said, adding that Nigeria could create millions of jobs if only the government was willing to explore the potentials available in IT.
“These five companies, Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Apple combined have about $3.6 trillion in their pool.


“As I’m talking to you, Apples’ earnings now is twice bigger than Nigeria’s GDP. And this is a company of 66,000 staff, while Nigeria has more than 186 million people.

“What is the government doing to empower the local IT guys?” Mr. Garba said, while also advising the government regulatory agencies to stop implementing policies that block multinational IT companies from coming in to play big roles in the Nigerian market.
PREMIUM TIMES asked Ms. Sola about the lessons she has learnt from what has happened.

“I have learnt that I need to come out of my comfort zone, try something new, and take risks.
“There is also this Yoruba adage that says, ‘When you have a problem and you keep it to yourself and don’t share it with others, at times it won’t get solved,’” she said.

Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by pweetiedee(f): 11:00am
Thank God for her
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by handsomeclouds(m): 11:14am
Every first class graduate will now start wailing to seek attention

Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Sleekydee(m): 11:19am
first, congrats to her, but den I bliv this is unreasonable.

how can a 22yrs old graduate be giving up? that's just stupid, In f graduate field or unemployment garden u re still a toddler.

smh.

Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Promxy94(m): 12:53pm
That's nice
But if u check now, the owner of the company might be a 2.2 or even 3rd class graduate.

Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Keneking: 12:55pm
Seen
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by myrrtle(m): 12:58pm
thank God for her
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by myrrtle(m): 1:00pm
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Elnino4ladies: 2:39pm
Nice one
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Hiccups: 2:55pm
shocked

God bless Premium Times. without connection it demands extra effort to get there in Nigeria
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Ayo4251(m): 2:55pm
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by BruncleZuma: 2:56pm
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Benjom(m): 2:56pm
Happy for her cheesy

Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Blizzy9ja: 2:56pm
Thank God for her
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by peripepe(m): 2:57pm
mine is next.
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Lexusgs430: 2:57pm
She should come sew me an agbada, I get wedding to attend next week ...... Biko....
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 2:57pm
Promxy94:
That's nice
But if u check now, the owner of the company might be a 2.2 or even 3rd class graduate.

And so ?
He is good at business or lucky. She is good at academics so I don't see your point.

Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by trustibk(m): 2:58pm
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by ottohan: 2:58pm
chaii dat babe fine ooh cool
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by IMASTEX: 2:58pm
Congrats. This is how Nija reward excellence. I only pity those having hope in their certificate alone without godfather or having a business mind
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by alignacademy(m): 2:59pm
Galadimat:



Thanks for sharing.

That employer really used the opportunity to get himself in the spotlight while helping out a bright young Nigerian

Smart dude
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by ogayemiolumide(m): 2:59pm
[really??!

Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Dottune(m): 2:59pm
Good for her
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Patobaby12(f): 3:01pm
Waoooo and, so happy for her.
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Patobaby12(f): 3:01pm
Waoooo, so happy for her.
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Abfinest007(m): 3:02pm
your yam don done
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by olumideey(m): 3:02pm
Good for her.
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by free2ryhme: 3:03pm
Sometimes I wonder
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Idrismusty97(m): 3:05pm
22 years old?
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by veli1(m): 3:05pm
Make I Post Mine On Twitter. Btw Na Chic She Be, If Na Guyman Dey Fit Give Am?
Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by jericco1(m): 3:06pm
happy for her. haba

