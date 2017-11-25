₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,390 members, 3,933,293 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 03:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report (3011 Views)
7 “downsides” Of Being A First Class Graduate In Nigeria / A Third-class Graduate Now Turning Down Job Offers From Multinationals / Unemployed First Class Graduate From UNIBEN Laments For Job. PIC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Galadimat: 10:50am
A first class Nigerian graduate, who had been unemployed for two years since she left the university, has been offered employment after PREMIUM TIMES published a report on her.
source
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/250546-jobless-first-class-graduate-gets-instant-employment-premium-times-report.html
2 Likes
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by pweetiedee(f): 11:00am
Thank God for her
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by handsomeclouds(m): 11:14am
Every first class graduate will now start wailing to seek attention
1 Like
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Sleekydee(m): 11:19am
first, congrats to her, but den I bliv this is unreasonable.
how can a 22yrs old graduate be giving up? that's just stupid, In f graduate field or unemployment garden u re still a toddler.
smh.
4 Likes
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Promxy94(m): 12:53pm
That's nice
But if u check now, the owner of the company might be a 2.2 or even 3rd class graduate.
2 Likes
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Keneking: 12:55pm
Seen
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by myrrtle(m): 12:58pm
thank God for her
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by myrrtle(m): 1:00pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Elnino4ladies: 2:39pm
Nice one
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Hiccups: 2:55pm
God bless Premium Times. without connection it demands extra effort to get there in Nigeria
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Ayo4251(m): 2:55pm
C
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by BruncleZuma: 2:56pm
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Benjom(m): 2:56pm
Happy for her
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Blizzy9ja: 2:56pm
Thank God for her
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by peripepe(m): 2:57pm
mine is next.
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Lexusgs430: 2:57pm
She should come sew me an agbada, I get wedding to attend next week ...... Biko....
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 2:57pm
Promxy94:
And so ?
He is good at business or lucky. She is good at academics so I don't see your point.
3 Likes
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by trustibk(m): 2:58pm
I buy itunes walmart amazon,vanilla,steam wallet In pounds£ euros € and dolls$ just check my profile for more details a trial will convince you
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by ottohan: 2:58pm
chaii dat babe fine ooh
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by IMASTEX: 2:58pm
Congrats. This is how Nija reward excellence. I only pity those having hope in their certificate alone without godfather or having a business mind
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by alignacademy(m): 2:59pm
Galadimat:
Thanks for sharing.
That employer really used the opportunity to get himself in the spotlight while helping out a bright young Nigerian
Smart dude
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by ogayemiolumide(m): 2:59pm
[really??!
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Dottune(m): 2:59pm
Good for her
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Patobaby12(f): 3:01pm
Waoooo and, so happy for her.
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Patobaby12(f): 3:01pm
Waoooo, so happy for her.
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Abfinest007(m): 3:02pm
your yam don done
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by olumideey(m): 3:02pm
Good for her.
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by free2ryhme: 3:03pm
Sometimes I wonder
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by Idrismusty97(m): 3:05pm
22 years old?
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by veli1(m): 3:05pm
Make I Post Mine On Twitter. Btw Na Chic She Be, If Na Guyman Dey Fit Give Am?
|Re: Jobless First Class Graduate Gets Instant Employment After PREMIUM TIMES Report by jericco1(m): 3:06pm
happy for her. haba
(0) (Reply)
Secretary,civil Engineer & Concierge / Creative Graphic Artist Needed / Cbn Recent Applications, Has Anybody Heard From Them?
Viewing this topic: 2best(m), Mirror97, Humility017(m), kenex4ever(m), sushieater, Joyintwos(m), smartlawochetin, Jemc(m), Konjy, alushkimo(m), ENGANI(m), darkhorse4ward, bolugab(m), Prince4945(m), ganie(m), Agbajen, Ontarget, profsho1(m), IMASTEX, dondo83(m), Milestones, EngracedMay(f), binsanni(m), Fundamentalist, Johnose007, Techmaister, kennosklint(m), adeSoft2yk, SIRmuel86(m), jbreezy, Lordspenzo(m), tjmc, Abfinest007(m), favouredbeing, NaniOfficer, aieromon(m), Laxy009(m), VictorRomanov, Charisdesigns, Chudymario, fvckme(f), sanod(m), deransom, Welcomme, horlahwhunmie(m), nwosai(m), shawdon(m), noeloge82(m), zubby007(m), MAC76(m), TechAddiction, nwaehiri62, khalids, pcguru1(m), okparabenedict, wickyyolo, tommiesyn, queenjuli(f), donsteve02, egopersonified(f), dikerebel(m), ginggerxy, yusuyo, seyerich(m), Valendo, idu1(m), peemyke(f), Loboski, jerryaji(m), evanstical, Pludo, reality17(m), Praise017, moyinoluwabun(m), gaphary(m), JayBeeu, hebex12(m), omolexyquin(f), nsidibe140(f), playnaija, olumideey(m), Remson23, 234zetrov1, maduinfo, tunsjimmy, Adegokenath(m), Acetyl(m), ajulu8000, Ceedric, gaudyangel(f), Silva79(f), vinxlegend, Jackhammer(m), flipstyle(m), Shaw007(m), raumdeuter, captianBarbosa(m), osahonmk(m), Khodry(m), jigsaw001(m), ebujany(m), akejujoe(f), Itzchrist, freshyd, Oluoba16, Deicide, Akseph, omotisa, Lerio(m), afonomics(m), softtouch01, Tundex4real(m), Segun61(m), mannys(m), ayophil25(m), Kamusty, Conner44, aimolavictormmm, johnnexy77(m), edunwosu(m), BunbleBee, Femsyn(m), samju100(m), enyice(m), jagabanjbl(m), CNNN, CloudlogNG, akanbimustaphao(m), Neyoor(m), abikun, adun99(f), rafo200(m), yahooz, Dmes(m), Adaumunocha(f), mayo47(m), Dvicman(m), ajabi, tutudesz, Idrismusty97(m), jumzzy448, Helena6(f), derommyvent, illuminaty(m), Akamaka, veli1(m), TruePass(m), Ella001(f), wudpeka(m), leemond(m), Sambest2(m), meneski, padgirl, ogorwyne(f), Larasisi(f), AnonyNymous(m), RZArecta(m), serikiseun, jericco1(m), Com4tee, Cokwologu(m), Donclint007, HST(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), life2017, Dogeland, latyph(m), Epiczi(m), onlyme07(m), horlahsunbo225(m), Tmaniss, ibkbaddestguy and 222 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13