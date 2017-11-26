₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Towncrier247: 5:37pm On Nov 25
The moment you've all been waiting for! Ebuka Shares Full photo of his look at #BAAD2017. Always the show stealer! The celeb posed with his wife and their plate of Jollof rice...
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Towncrier247: 5:37pm On Nov 25
More
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Threebear(m): 5:39pm On Nov 25
His wife is pretty
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by TheMainMan: 5:39pm On Nov 25
cute
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Rokia2(f): 5:40pm On Nov 25
Damn he killed it.
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by vickvan(m): 5:41pm On Nov 25
Lovely couple.
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by jospepper: 5:43pm On Nov 25
Wetin dey near him leg so?
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Dirkcoyt: 5:49pm On Nov 25
pretty woman! physically perfect as a couple..
if you are fatter than her or skinny than her babe you a fùck material. Lucky ebuka he got himself a moderate size b1tch
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Smartei(m): 5:57pm On Nov 25
thank God he didn't thief the show this time..
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by veekid(m): 6:21pm On Nov 25
His wife has a flat chest
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Captain6(m): 7:29pm On Nov 25
Brukutu thrash!
Bar man!!! more palmy pls.
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by LesbianBoy(m): 7:44pm On Nov 25
Threebear:
She wowo jor!
She resemble her papa
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Airforce1(m): 7:48pm On Nov 25
Big boy
Better Pikin (s)
Pretty wife
Fine bobo
Proudly Igbo
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Keneking: 7:54pm On Nov 25
Seen
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Xbursta(m): 8:17pm On Nov 25
veekid:
His wife His business
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by pussyeater: 10:11pm On Nov 25
How come emoney nor go?
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by chukzyfcbb: 10:38pm On Nov 25
Why should she wear black gown to a wedding? Na wa o
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by wildcatter23(m): 10:52pm On Nov 25
Little wonder he gets a bulge when he sees a lady with ASSets.
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by ojmetrix(m): 10:52pm On Nov 25
I expected to see a fabulous venue...! As per their reason for going to south Africa! But the venue is just there !
Be like my village stream
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by bumi10: 10:53pm On Nov 25
nice
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by biggerboyc(m): 10:53pm On Nov 25
Ok
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by jbaby265(f): 10:54pm On Nov 25
this guy dope I swear
beautiful wife too
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by OboOlora(f): 10:54pm On Nov 25
I hate when wives don't compliment their husbands good dress sense. Husband be looking GQ ready while wife be looking like a nanny
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by JamaicanLove(f): 10:54pm On Nov 25
E don do na... I'm even having an eye sore because of Banky and Etomi's wedding... Shuoo haba
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:55pm On Nov 25
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Shaw007(m): 10:55pm On Nov 25
The celeb posed with his wife and their plate of Jollof rice...
No one ever told you not to use jollof rice to play with Nigerians
Where is the jollof rice now op
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by HeyCorleone(m): 10:55pm On Nov 25
The rate at which very irrelevant things get on FB these days makes one wonder.
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by money121(m): 10:56pm On Nov 25
Ok
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by BruncleZuma: 10:56pm On Nov 25
pussyeater:
cc: Airforce1
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Kingx4sure: 10:57pm On Nov 25
Cute couple
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Blackfyre: 10:57pm On Nov 25
Surprisingly the wife is not decked in jewelry
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding by Flashh: 10:57pm On Nov 25
