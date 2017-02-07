Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) (6509 Views)

'Mass burial for the people that died in yesterday accident. Because they burn beyond recognition. Ma1y their soul rest in peace'.



Source: According to HolyChidi Okorie,former personal assistant to Imo state governor on domestic violence,over 30 people that died yesterday in a tragic accident involving a petrol tanker and an 18 seaters bus have been buried in a mass burial.Below is what he wrote...'Mass burial for the people that died in yesterday accident. Because they burn beyond recognition. Ma1y their soul rest in peace'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/mass-burial-of-over-30-people-that-died.html?m=1

May their soul rest in peace.

This one get as e be o. Hope their family members were informed cause I know Most transport buses tend to have a manifest thy Fill with the name of every passenger. Sad one indeed. RIP 1 Like

It could be anyone.



Death in destroyed nigeria is so cheap.

Funny enoff, religion has explained the hard part to us literaly that even as they burnt beyond recognition with so much pains and agony, the burning and agony will continue as far as u die as a sinner .



There's no mercy and that's sh*t scares the sh*t out of me

And no one saw d bus in question and their families were not notified? This is a big tragedy knowing how my people don't bury their dead outside d family compound. May their souls rest in peace. Ozoemezina#!!! 2 Likes

RIP.

What a waste!



May God rest their souls. What a tragedy

By the way, Okorohausa should explain whether those statues he erected have started requesting for blood ni ooo

Am finding these pix hard to believe. No presence of loved once, no law enforcement officers. Just some few young guy.



Abi Dem don go finish.

No one knows when death comes calling....



Life is a lie..







Death is realest

Buhari's government has claimed more lives than 2nf world war

May it not be our portion to be among mass burial victims... Rather we shall grow old and die at a ripe old age and be buried by our children with dignity individually. Amen! 2 Likes

This is really sad

.

I thought the accident happened in Anambra before Onitsha?

Saw an accident involving an 18seater bus and a tanker just before the flyover on my way to Onitsha on thursday.

may be its another accident sha but i learnt nobody survived.

Its a pity. May their souls rip. A horrible way to die

Nigeria is on long thing, imagine mass burial just because their body was marred by fire yet no further forensic analysis to enable their family to possess their dead body for proper burial. Government can't play their role but they can share our money

