|Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:48pm
According to HolyChidi Okorie,former personal assistant to Imo state governor on domestic violence,over 30 people that died yesterday in a tragic accident involving a petrol tanker and an 18 seaters bus have been buried in a mass burial.Below is what he wrote...
'Mass burial for the people that died in yesterday accident. Because they burn beyond recognition. Ma1y their soul rest in peace'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/mass-burial-of-over-30-people-that-died.html?m=1
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by vickvan(m): 5:51pm
May their soul rest in peace.
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by dhardline(m): 5:53pm
This one get as e be o. Hope their family members were informed cause I know Most transport buses tend to have a manifest thy Fill with the name of every passenger. Sad one indeed. RIP
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by juman(m): 5:53pm
It could be anyone.
Death in destroyed nigeria is so cheap.
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by haywire07(m): 5:56pm
Funny enoff, religion has explained the hard part to us literaly that even as they burnt beyond recognition with so much pains and agony, the burning and agony will continue as far as u die as a sinner .
There's no mercy and that's sh*t scares the sh*t out of me
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by adadike281(f): 5:57pm
And no one saw d bus in question and their families were not notified? This is a big tragedy knowing how my people don't bury their dead outside d family compound. May their souls rest in peace. Ozoemezina#!!!
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:06pm
RIP.
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:30pm
What a waste!
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 9:32pm
May God rest their souls. What a tragedy
By the way, Okorohausa should explain whether those statues he erected have started requesting for blood ni ooo
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by Rich4god(m): 9:33pm
Am finding these pix hard to believe. No presence of loved once, no law enforcement officers. Just some few young guy.
Abi Dem don go finish.
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by Deicide: 9:33pm
haywire07:Religion is Scam
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by SooCute(m): 9:36pm
No one knows when death comes calling....
Life is a lie..
Death is realest
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by englishmart(m): 9:37pm
Buhari's government has claimed more lives than 2nf world war
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by madgoat(m): 9:38pm
May it not be our portion to be among mass burial victims... Rather we shall grow old and die at a ripe old age and be buried by our children with dignity individually. Amen!
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by Naijabams(m): 9:38pm
This is really sad
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by adedejidamilare(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by Nnemuka: 9:44pm
I thought the accident happened in Anambra before Onitsha?
Saw an accident involving an 18seater bus and a tanker just before the flyover on my way to Onitsha on thursday.
may be its another accident sha but i learnt nobody survived.
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by jamesbridget13(f): 9:47pm
Its a pity. May their souls rip. A horrible way to die
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by Spotless123(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by Hotzone: 9:57pm
Nigeria is on long thing, imagine mass burial just because their body was marred by fire yet no further forensic analysis to enable their family to possess their dead body for proper burial. Government can't play their role but they can share our money
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by billycayana(f): 9:58pm
haywire07:You’re creating hell in your mind
Religion is scam
Emancipate yourself from mental slavery
|Re: Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 9:58pm
madgoat:
Amen so shall it be
