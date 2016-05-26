₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by AmericanQuarter: 6:12pm On Nov 25, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQsbYKwDEJI
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by imhotep: 6:18pm On Nov 25, 2017
AmericanQuarter:Thanks for this video
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by gerald09(m): 6:21pm On Nov 25, 2017
wow amazing! I wonder how big dem crocks are.
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by OrestesDante(m): 6:35pm On Nov 25, 2017
Human friendly crocs. Lol who does that?
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by Evablizin(f): 6:52pm On Nov 25, 2017
Lol.
Human friendly indeed. Is not me and you.
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by smithsydny(m): 10:05am On Nov 26, 2017
Iffa hear... I know this place wella.. If u near the way this animals will come out only God knows how they zoom so fast knowing human being is around..
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by Innovation2017: 11:01am On Nov 26, 2017
Human friendly, yet you cannot even touch your dear friend crocodile. lol
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by NwaNimo1(m): 7:39pm
They don't look friendly to me....
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by stabilizzer(m): 7:39pm
Lol
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by psychologist(m): 7:40pm
Friendly you say
how your village people do be waiting for u to go close it the crocodile
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by jerflakes(m): 7:40pm
They never hungry yet
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by Kingsley10000: 7:40pm
IT HEARS AND SPEAKS..NA HUMAN BEING
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by delishpot: 7:40pm
Na wa. Chief priest for crocodile too? Naim be say Steve irwin the crocodile hunter for don reach god status for crocodile land o. Those crocs are just normal they will respond to nature like others in the wild the only difference is they have been domesticated hence they are not afraid of humans.
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by ifyan(m): 7:40pm
Hmm
What we human especially the black race fall to understand about nature ( Animal world )is that we are the head and can control plus tame them for our own good. Either for tourism, entertainment, play mate,partner in crime etc.
But we decided to make them hate us and attack.
But use your head when you want to show them love
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by PS712: 7:41pm
Friendly crocs indeed!
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by DozieInc(m): 7:41pm
Ok
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by bodyonchecheche(f): 7:41pm
Lol human what?
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by Blackfire(m): 7:41pm
They should put APC zombies there and lets see.
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by femijay8271(m): 7:41pm
can he pls put his hand inside d cro mouth, plssssssss
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by angelboy01(m): 7:42pm
Make I jump inside the river to confirm if dem friendly or not.
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by Oma307: 7:42pm
good for them
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by benuejosh(m): 7:42pm
You guys should Continue till the day that thing changes its mind. I pity the person with it that day.
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by Snow02(m): 7:42pm
Buhari voice : ihuman prendly kwo?? OK kwantinue
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by kennethokey15(m): 7:42pm
That's true. Real about Agulu lake and you will find out about the long-standing history of the crocodiles there.
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by OMEGA009(m): 7:43pm
Uncle, are you in the Crocodiles stomach? Friendly my derriere.
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by d4real890(m): 7:43pm
hmmmmm end time crocodile tear ok o kwantinue
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by mejai(m): 7:44pm
Oga Ralph Obi, biko banye na mmiri jee nye ya okuko.
(Mr Ralph Obi, please enter d water and feed dem d chickens)
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by englishmart(m): 7:45pm
if Buhari's economy continues like this, it might someday eat someone secretly
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by 12345baba: 7:45pm
A whole fowl, For crocodile? This is wicked
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by johnstar(m): 7:46pm
Hmm
I hope we won't hear anoda news here on nairaland abt d crocodile eating dm up
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by rawtouch: 7:46pm
so they nor deh chop meat abi..
|Re: Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video by adjoviomole(m): 7:47pm
Friendly! Are you the crocodile
