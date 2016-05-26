Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Human Friendly Crocodiles At Agulu Lake Anambra State- Video (18556 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQsbYKwDEJI



Lalasticlala:

AmericanQuarter:



Lalasticlala: Thanks for this video

wow amazing! I wonder how big dem crocks are.

Human friendly crocs. Lol who does that? 17 Likes 2 Shares

Lol.



Human friendly indeed. Is not me and you. 36 Likes 3 Shares

Iffa hear... I know this place wella.. If u near the way this animals will come out only God knows how they zoom so fast knowing human being is around.. 5 Likes

Human friendly, yet you cannot even touch your dear friend crocodile. lol 40 Likes 2 Shares

They don't look friendly to me.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol 1 Like

Friendly you say





how your village people do be waiting for u to go close it the crocodile 10 Likes

They never hungry yet

IT HEARS AND SPEAKS..NA HUMAN BEING 1 Like

Na wa. Chief priest for crocodile too? Naim be say Steve irwin the crocodile hunter for don reach god status for crocodile land o. Those crocs are just normal they will respond to nature like others in the wild the only difference is they have been domesticated hence they are not afraid of humans. 2 Likes

Hmm



What we human especially the black race fall to understand about nature ( Animal world )is that we are the head and can control plus tame them for our own good. Either for tourism, entertainment, play mate,partner in crime etc.



But we decided to make them hate us and attack.



But use your head when you want to show them love 1 Like

Friendly crocs indeed! 1 Like

Ok

Lol human what? 1 Like

They should put APC zombies there and lets see. 1 Like

can he pls put his hand inside d cro mouth, plssssssss 2 Likes

Make I jump inside the river to confirm if dem friendly or not. 1 Like

good for them

You guys should Continue till the day that thing changes its mind. I pity the person with it that day. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari voice : ihuman prendly kwo?? OK kwantinue

That's true. Real about Agulu lake and you will find out about the long-standing history of the crocodiles there.

Uncle, are you in the Crocodiles stomach? Friendly my derriere.

hmmmmm end time crocodile tear ok o kwantinue

Oga Ralph Obi, biko banye na mmiri jee nye ya okuko.



(Mr Ralph Obi, please enter d water and feed dem d chickens)

if Buhari's economy continues like this, it might someday eat someone secretly

A whole fowl, For crocodile? This is wicked

Hmm





I hope we won't hear anoda news here on nairaland abt d crocodile eating dm up

so they nor deh chop meat abi..