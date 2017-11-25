₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,567 members, 3,934,007 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 01:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) (2419 Views)
Bobrisky Gate Man Jacob Hyped On Mc Galaxy New Song - "Jacurb Dance" (audio) / DOWNLOAD MUSIC: MC Galaxy Ft Lybra – Summer Dance / New Download- MC Galaxy Ft Switz Beatz "Sekem" (remix) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 7:49pm On Nov 25
The king of new dance in Africa MC Galaxy, drops an instructional video for his latest release Jacurb Dance featuring Neza, guest starting the latest superstar Jacob himself.
This video will help you learn the new dance causing problems on social media. This video, which was directed by Avalon Ukpe, was shot in just 10 minutes!
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/25/video-mc-galaxy-ft-nez-jacurb-dance/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CygujOWkuN0
Cc; Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by wildcatter23(m): 10:11pm On Nov 25
Ftc.
Anyways, it feels good though.
Don't forget to check my signature
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by happney65: 10:11pm On Nov 25
isoriat
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by biacan(f): 10:12pm On Nov 25
Is obvious that Bob risky paid him to sing these song for his gateman
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by sharpshap(m): 10:12pm On Nov 25
OK
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by comradeodunze: 10:14pm On Nov 25
Bobrisky chef don release anoda wan...
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by HomesOfLife(m): 10:14pm On Nov 25
I feel very embarrassed to admit that I love the song..
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Munae(f): 10:14pm On Nov 25
.
I love the song
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Munae(f): 10:14pm On Nov 25
I love the song
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by ibkayee(f): 10:15pm On Nov 25
That first girl is a cutie
Song is eh
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by billycayana(f): 10:15pm On Nov 25
Nonsense
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Flexherbal(m): 10:16pm On Nov 25
Ok.
Seen!
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by lenghtinny(m): 10:18pm On Nov 25
Raw bish
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by slimfairboy(m): 10:18pm On Nov 25
Seen. . .
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Jigba(f): 10:19pm On Nov 25
Hahaha
Nice video. Jacob don blow
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:19pm On Nov 25
The song is trash, but Jacob is now Naija celebrity gateman
ibkayee:
4 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by lyntiffany(f): 10:20pm On Nov 25
Wow! This is lit me likey....most especially jacurrb's dance steps and his facial expression. The beat is dope too, thumbs up for McGalaxy .
6 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by teresafaith(f): 10:24pm On Nov 25
I love it
Thumbs up to bobrisky for giving the guy the platform to be known, even though he is a gateman.
I'm really touched by his good deed
4 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Gluhbirne(f): 10:24pm On Nov 25
I like it. MC Galaxy is always very creative with his videos.
4 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Felixalex(m): 10:26pm On Nov 25
Bobrisky don get sth to talk about now
Even my gateman Jacurb now
D mumu jacurb go say : my boss say bobrisky gateman Na d baddest gateman...
Oshey.,....... Baddest!!!
3 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by TourismMan(m): 10:32pm On Nov 25
Video that is shot in 10mins, is that one a video?
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Shaw007(m): 10:32pm On Nov 25
HomesOfLife:same here
and this video too
*covers head in shame*
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by nonesense: 10:37pm On Nov 25
The Nonsense make sense sha
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Cute9gerian: 10:40pm On Nov 25
i thought mcgalaxy no longer sings, probably singing in another Galaxy so he is still on earth
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by jazon(m): 10:44pm On Nov 25
dis jam is guud and the video is crazy. nice one from my brother. mehnnnnn
nobody owns monopoly of creativity..........anybody can ucking be creative .
see what galaxy has done, by all standards this is a gud jam
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by nkemdi89(f): 10:56pm On Nov 25
Nice beat, already learning the dance step.
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Kingharzyz(m): 11:11pm On Nov 25
Oogaooo ..so Jacob don turn celeb now... No wonder he stopped calling me oga harzyz in the estate
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by WebSurfer(m): 11:12pm On Nov 25
Nice concept
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Offpoint: 11:44pm On Nov 25
who can explain the dance please... na Glo I dey use... before the video load finish with glo line dey song go don dey outdated
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by agongajoseph(m): 12:27am
biacan:and so? Enjoy the fun jare
|Re: MC Galaxy Ft Nez – "Jacurb Dance" (video) by Benekruku(m): 12:47am
Another Efe in the making!
Must you produce noise at all cost
(0) (Reply)
Anambra State Allstars Tribute To Mc Loph [exclusive] / Mwsiq | Latest Songs / A Nairalander's Top 20 Favourite Enya's Songs
Viewing this topic: G12(m), nonesense, Ilajeboy(m), Frankygeo and 6 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12