This video will help you learn the new dance causing problems on social media. This video, which was directed by Avalon Ukpe, was shot in just 10 minutes!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CygujOWkuN0



The king of new dance in Africa MC Galaxy, drops an instructional video for his latest release Jacurb Dance featuring Neza, guest starting the latest superstar Jacob himself.

isoriat

Is obvious that Bob risky paid him to sing these song for his gateman

Bobrisky chef don release anoda wan...

I feel very embarrassed to admit that I love the song.. 10 Likes 1 Share

I love the song

I love the song 1 Like

That first girl is a cutie



Song is eh

ibkayee:

Song is eh The song is trash, but Jacob is now Naija celebrity gateman 4 Likes

Wow! This is lit me likey....most especially jacurrb's dance steps and his facial expression. The beat is dope too, thumbs up for McGalaxy . 6 Likes

I love it

Thumbs up to bobrisky for giving the guy the platform to be known, even though he is a gateman.

I'm really touched by his good deed 4 Likes

I like it. MC Galaxy is always very creative with his videos. 4 Likes





Even my gateman Jacurb now has azz a dance to his izz name, jacurb tell them that bobrisky gateman is the baddest gateman,



D mumu jacurb go say : my boss say bobrisky gateman Na d baddest gateman...



Video that is shot in 10mins, is that one a video?

HomesOfLife:

I feel very embarrassed to admit that I love the song..

same here



and this video too



The Nonsense make sense sha

i thought mcgalaxy no longer sings, probably singing in another Galaxy so he is still on earth

dis jam is guud and the video is crazy. nice one from my brother. mehnnnnn



nobody owns monopoly of creativity..........anybody can ucking be creative .

see what galaxy has done, by all standards this is a gud jam

Nice beat, already learning the dance step.

Oogaooo ..so Jacob don turn celeb now... No wonder he stopped calling me oga harzyz in the estate

Nice concept

who can explain the dance please... na Glo I dey use... before the video load finish with glo line dey song go don dey outdated 1 Like

biacan:

