|Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:55pm On Nov 25
Nigerian singer and actor, Banky W tied the knot with his heartthrob, Adesua Etomi, today in South Africa!
The lavish wedding had the likes of Skales, Ireti Doyle, Noble Igwe, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Linda Ihuoma, Toolz, etc.. in attendance
His label’s former act, Wizkid was absent at the wedding and we dont know why!
This is coming after he promised to attend after he missed the traditional wedding, he cried out in regrets for missing out and promised to be at the white wedding.
He share a photo of Banky W and wrote;
My big brother and boss for life! Love u bro ?? God bless your day! Lord knows how sad i am missing this special day?? We go rock church wedding ..Love forever!
And finally the church wedding went down today and he was nowhere to be found, he shared a photo of his son on snap with him as they enjoyed a special bonding time together.
Banky W is believed to be the man that made Wizkid, and Wizkid being absent at Banky W’s weddings, speak tons about him!
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by zeekeyboy: 8:13pm On Nov 25
Wow....... Ftc ooooooh
Whats so Special sef? Seun and Lala where is my gift ooooh?
Please Airforce1 has suffered enough here. Lets be gentle with him, he is still our person despite everything.
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Airforce1(m): 8:21pm On Nov 25
Could be the only time wizkid got to chill with his son in a long while
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Threebear(m): 8:21pm On Nov 25
Don't blame him, banky robbed him blind when he was at his record label.
You can forgive but you can never forget. The big headed dwarf might act all nice and proper but he is a snake!
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Dablack1(m): 8:27pm On Nov 25
did frog voice attend
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by double0seven(m): 8:29pm On Nov 25
Threebear:
And you know this how? Did wizkid himself say it, or you happen to be privy to the contract details.
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by DopeBoss(m): 8:30pm On Nov 25
Airforce1:I saw the epic reply u got from NairalandCS ...Take heart bro ..Life ain't fair ...Just dnt commit suicide
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by ifeoluwatomi(m): 8:32pm On Nov 25
double0seven:
Don't mind him o.. That's what Wizkid told him on 2go
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by teresafaith(f): 8:45pm On Nov 25
WizKid do am well, family comes first
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Realkenny: 8:48pm On Nov 25
WizKid....Fake ass Nigga
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Simplep(f): 8:58pm On Nov 25
Dats nt gud nah,after he promised bt anyway lets nt judge,we dnt really kn y he didnt go
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Threebear(m): 9:13pm On Nov 25
double0seven:You're not updated then.
They actually had a big fight then that spilled all over in twitter. Banky was giving him less than 5 percent of the money he accumulated.
When One is an upcomer, hunger and desperation can drive you to sign all sorts of contracts, it's the job of a person with a human conscience to update your contract once your earnings starts increasing.
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Jackson042: 9:20pm On Nov 25
double0seven:
I tire for the guy ooo... maybe he was their road manager back then...
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by pussyeater: 9:49pm On Nov 25
DopeBoss:You still follow the guy come here?! Savagers everywhere.
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by wildcatter23(m): 10:21pm On Nov 25
It's friends that gets the opportunity to stab one at the back not enemies!!!!
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by millionboi2: 10:21pm On Nov 25
Lol
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by veekid(m): 10:21pm On Nov 25
Wizkid is a bastard, even skales was there.........
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Tender1(m): 10:22pm On Nov 25
Ungrateful people forget what they are not grateful for.
Making the ungrateful grateful will bring tears to your eyes, tears of blood bleeding from the heart.
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:23pm On Nov 25
Baba came to chill!
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:23pm On Nov 25
...and this made FP...what's going on
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Naturalobserver(m): 10:23pm On Nov 25
Realkenny:hahahahahahaha
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by ChopBellefull(m): 10:24pm On Nov 25
Wizkid got injured on his eye during that fight with davido.. Have u seen any recent pix of him.. Even banky understands
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Naijatastic: 10:24pm On Nov 25
Wizkid separation from Banky W most likely didn't go down well when it happened years ago..
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 10:24pm On Nov 25
His cup of tea. The wedding was super successful without him.
On a second thought, was he even invited?
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by biggerboyc(m): 10:25pm On Nov 25
I thought this guy stop being a kid when he sang babanla, na wah ooo, or wizkid is biffing banky because adesuwa should have been one of his baby mama
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by chrisbaby24(m): 10:25pm On Nov 25
[quote author=DopeBoss post=62712728] I saw the epic reply u got from nairalandCS ...Take heart bro ..Life ain't fair ...Just dnt commit suicide[/quote
Better leave ma nigga alone..as he humble now ...u no like am...dey don give am humble injection.....
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by iphanyiuma(m): 10:26pm On Nov 25
B
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 10:26pm On Nov 25
Hmmmmm
|Re: Wizkid Refused To Attend Banky W's Weddings, Hangs Out With Son (Photo) by mightyhazel: 10:27pm On Nov 25
whizkid mouth no dey ever close? or is he gasping for air?
