The lavish wedding had the likes of Skales, Ireti Doyle, Noble Igwe, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Linda Ihuoma, Toolz, etc.. in attendance



His label’s former act, Wizkid was absent at the wedding and we dont know why!



This is coming after he promised to attend after he missed the traditional wedding, he cried out in regrets for missing out and promised to be at the white wedding.



He share a photo of Banky W and wrote;



My big brother and boss for life! Love u bro ?? God bless your day! Lord knows how sad i am missing this special day?? We go rock church wedding ..Love forever!



And finally the church wedding went down today and he was nowhere to be found, he shared a photo of his son on snap with him as they enjoyed a special bonding time together.



Banky W is believed to be the man that made Wizkid, and Wizkid being absent at Banky W’s weddings, speak tons about him!



Wow....... Ftc ooooooh



Whats so Special sef? Seun and Lala where is my gift ooooh?





Please Airforce1 has suffered enough here. Lets be gentle with him, he is still our person despite everything. 1 Like 2 Shares

Could be the only time wizkid got to chill with his son in a long while 32 Likes 3 Shares

Don't blame him, banky robbed him blind when he was at his record label.

You can forgive but you can never forget. The big headed dwarf might act all nice and proper but he is a snake! 35 Likes 4 Shares

did frog voice attend 2 Likes

Threebear:

Don't blame him, banky robbed him blind when he was at his record label.

You can forgive but you can never forget. The big headed dwarf might act all nice and proper but he is a snake!

And you know this how? Did wizkid himself say it, or you happen to be privy to the contract details. And you know this how? Did wizkid himself say it, or you happen to be privy to the contract details. 63 Likes 4 Shares

Airforce1:

Could be the only time wizkid got to chill with his son in a long while I saw the epic reply u got from NairalandCS ...Take heart bro ..Life ain't fair ...Just dnt commit suicide I saw the epic reply u got from NairalandCS...Take heart bro..Life ain't fair...Just dnt commit suicide 45 Likes 4 Shares

double0seven:





And you know this how? Did wizkid himself say it, or you happen to be privy to the contract details.

Don't mind him o.. That's what Wizkid told him on 2go Don't mind him o.. That's what Wizkid told him on 2go 13 Likes

WizKid do am well, family comes first 4 Likes

WizKid....Fake ass Nigga 3 Likes

Dats nt gud nah,after he promised bt anyway lets nt judge,we dnt really kn y he didnt go

double0seven:





And you know this how? Did wizkid himself say it, or you happen to be privy to the contract details. You're not updated then.

They actually had a big fight then that spilled all over in twitter. Banky was giving him less than 5 percent of the money he accumulated.

When One is an upcomer, hunger and desperation can drive you to sign all sorts of contracts, it's the job of a person with a human conscience to update your contract once your earnings starts increasing. You're not updated then.They actually had a big fight then that spilled all over in twitter. Banky was giving him less than 5 percent of the money he accumulated.When One is an upcomer, hunger and desperation can drive you to sign all sorts of contracts, it's the job of a person with a human conscience to update your contract once your earnings starts increasing. 9 Likes

double0seven:





And you know this how? Did wizkid himself say it, or you happen to be privy to the contract details.

I tire for the guy ooo... maybe he was their road manager back then... I tire for the guy ooo... maybe he was their road manager back then... 5 Likes

DopeBoss:

I saw the epic reply u got from nairalandCS ...Take heart bro You still follow the guy come here?! Savagers everywhere. You still follow the guy come here?! Savagers everywhere. 5 Likes

It's friends that gets the opportunity to stab one at the back not enemies!!!! 3 Likes

Lol

Wizkid is a bastard, even skales was there......... 3 Likes

Ungrateful people forget what they are not grateful for.

Making the ungrateful grateful will bring tears to your eyes, tears of blood bleeding from the heart. 5 Likes

Baba came to chill!

...and this made FP...what's going on

Realkenny:

mumu hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha

Wizkid got injured on his eye during that fight with davido.. Have u seen any recent pix of him.. Even banky understands 7 Likes

Wizkid separation from Banky W most likely didn't go down well when it happened years ago.. 1 Like

His cup of tea. The wedding was super successful without him.





On a second thought, was he even invited? 6 Likes

I thought this guy stop being a kid when he sang babanla, na wah ooo, or wizkid is biffing banky because adesuwa should have been one of his baby mama

...Take heart bro ..Life ain't fair ...Just dnt commit suicide [/quote





Better leave ma nigga alone..as he humble now ...u no like am...dey don give am humble injection.....





[quote author=DopeBoss post=62712728] I saw the epic reply u got from nairalandCS...Take heart bro..Lifeain't fair...Just dnt commit suicide[/quoteBetter leave ma nigga alone..as he humble now ...u no like am...dey don give am humble injection..... 1 Like

