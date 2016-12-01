Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) (23054 Views)

Minutes after the slap that left him with a red eye and unable to show his face on Snapchat, Bobrisky apologized to the families he couldn't attend their wedding and burial of a loved one. And then professed his undying love for his bae of 4 years.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-beFwMr7Z0 Bobrisky said his bae slapped yesterday, smashed his iphone and left him with a red eye after he, Bobrisky, asked for bae's permission to attend a wedding and burial.Minutes after the slap that left him with a red eye and unable to show his face on Snapchat, Bobrisky apologized to the families he couldn't attend their wedding and burial of a loved one. And then professed his undying love for his bae of 4 years.

The papa wey born you no born pikin 55 Likes 1 Share



Bobrisky is an attention seeker. Anything to say in the news

This gender confused somebody needs help! No pictures of his red eyes?Bobrisky is an attention seeker. Anything to say in the newsThis gender confused somebody needs help! 15 Likes

Something tells me Chichi Igbo, that muscular female footballer, is the Bobrisky's bae in question



So I am not surprised she has used poor Bob for Morning punching exercise



Haba Auntie Chichi, please don't kill our male sister for us biko .. .We still hope he/she will develop some sense in 2027 My condolences to Bobrisky, and I wish 'her' and her iPhone quick recoverySomething tells me Chichi Igbo, that muscular female footballer, is the Bobrisky's bae in questionSo I am not surprised she has used poor Bob for Morning punching exerciseHaba Auntie Chichi, please don't kill our male sister for us biko.. .We still hope he/she will develop some sense in 2027 39 Likes 1 Share

40 Likes 1 Share

am sure bae is one of all these our foolish politicians, if not buhari.. sef 10 Likes

Somebody's female son, OK!!







19 Likes 1 Share

Who bobrisky epp?wtf is he saying?

Mumu boy/girl 4 Likes

stupid sissy stupid sissy 1 Like

To think there are security agents in this country and he's still walking and tweeting freely surprises me. Unfortunately, he's a role model to some people.



Something tells me his so called bae is either a senator, a governor or a high profile polotician, if not, this animal would have been in jail ExactlyTo think there are security agents in this country and he's still walking and tweeting freely surprises me. Unfortunately, he's a role model to some people.Something tells me his so called bae is either a senator, a governor or a high profile polotician, if not, this animal would have been in jail 16 Likes 1 Share

Oponu jatijati ni bobo/baby yiii sha !! 2 Likes

I know there's a sinister group somewhere paying this "thing" to promote homosexuality and the transgender culture in Nigeria. I just wonder when "it" will be arrested for suspicion of being gay? 6 Likes

those that gives a fvck r ova there 11 Likes

This idiot again 1 Like

I on behalf of the total Nigerian populace of 193mm empowers Bae to kill this gay



Oloshi omokomo Bae slapped him/herI on behalf of the total Nigerian populace of 193mm empowers Bae to kill this gayOloshi omokomo 13 Likes 1 Share

On a serious note does this guy know how dumb he sounds? It's like a 12 year old teenager talking 5 Likes 1 Share

Why is Nairaland making this guy popular sef 3 Likes

stupid thing I wish it was ur head he smashedstupid thing 4 Likes



1 Like

Is he gay ? Abi women don dey turn men to weaklings already ? 1 Like

Pls who knows how many times this guy changes pampers or diapers ? 2 Likes

Just wondering "bae" left you with a red eye or red yansh?Just wondering 5 Likes