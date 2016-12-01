₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by ObiOmaMu: 9:57am
Bobrisky said his bae slapped yesterday, smashed his iphone and left him with a red eye after he, Bobrisky, asked for bae's permission to attend a wedding and burial.
Minutes after the slap that left him with a red eye and unable to show his face on Snapchat, Bobrisky apologized to the families he couldn't attend their wedding and burial of a loved one. And then professed his undying love for his bae of 4 years.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/bobrisky-left-with-black-eye-after-bae-slaps-him-smashes-iphone.html
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-beFwMr7Z0
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by ObiOmaMu: 9:57am
lalasticlala
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by BlackDBagba: 9:57am
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by ObiOmaMu: 9:58am
more
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by LifeofAirforce1: 9:59am
The papa wey born you no born pikin
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by corisande(f): 9:59am
No pictures of his red eyes?
Bobrisky is an attention seeker. Anything to say in the news
This gender confused somebody needs help!
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by 2SWT(f): 10:02am
.
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by buygala(m): 10:02am
My condolences to Bobrisky, and I wish 'her' and her iPhone quick recovery
Something tells me Chichi Igbo, that muscular female footballer, is the Bobrisky's bae in question
So I am not surprised she has used poor Bob for Morning punching exercise
Haba Auntie Chichi, please don't kill our male sister for us biko .. .We still hope he/she will develop some sense in 2027
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by Bossontop(m): 10:02am
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by donkossy(m): 10:07am
am sure bae is one of all these our foolish politicians, if not buhari.. sef
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by HIScraziness(m): 10:08am
Somebody's female son, OK!!
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by queenitee(f): 10:09am
Who bobrisky epp?wtf is he saying?
Mumu boy/girl
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by SuperSuave(m): 10:15am
queenitee:stupid sissy
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by GudluckIBB(m): 10:16am
LifeofAirforce1:
Exactly
To think there are security agents in this country and he's still walking and tweeting freely surprises me. Unfortunately, he's a role model to some people.
Something tells me his so called bae is either a senator, a governor or a high profile polotician, if not, this animal would have been in jail
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by queenitee(f): 10:16am
SuperSuave:are you one of his relatives?
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by nepapole(m): 10:18am
Oponu jatijati ni bobo/baby yiii sha !!
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by SuperSuave(m): 10:19am
queenitee:he's obviously not a girl, he's a sissy
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by quiverfull(m): 10:24am
I know there's a sinister group somewhere paying this "thing" to promote homosexuality and the transgender culture in Nigeria. I just wonder when "it" will be arrested for suspicion of being gay?
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by segebase(m): 10:28am
see some gbagaun for those lines ....anyway......
those that gives a fvck r ova there
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by dreymillz: 10:30am
This idiot again
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by angelTI(f): 10:36am
Bae slapped him/her I on behalf of the total Nigerian populace of 193mm empowers Bae to kill this gay
Oloshi omokomo
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by protocoll(m): 10:39am
ObiOmaMu:
his high on osogbo weed
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by Nutase(f): 10:51am
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by faith551(m): 11:30am
On a serious note does this guy know how dumb he sounds? It's like a 12 year old teenager talking
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:18pm
Why is Nairaland making this guy popular sef
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by Jarizod: 12:26pm
I wish it was ur head he smashed stupid thing
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by Jarizod: 12:26pm
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by Billyonaire: 1:12pm
Is he gay ? Abi women don dey turn men to weaklings already ?
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by walosky: 1:14pm
Didirin (slowpoke)!
Pls who knows how many times this guy changes pampers or diapers ?
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:25pm
"bae" left you with a red eye or red yansh? Just wondering
|Re: Bobrisky left with red eye after bae slaps him, smashes his iphone (pics/video) by psp2pc(m): 1:38pm
gây mofo
