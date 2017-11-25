₦airaland Forum

Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 9:29pm On Nov 25
The Nigerian singer "Timaya" has finally reacts to Ghanaian musician, Shattawale’s diss.

According to timaya, he claimed not to know shattawale.

"so people said i should make a diss track for shattawale, please who is shattawale. Is he a singer, shoemaker or a plumber" he says.

Watch Video Below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5qHPsotYhw

Video Source From @Instablog9ja

Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/i-dont-know-shattawale-is-he-singer.html

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by DopeBoss(m): 9:33pm On Nov 25
Which kin diss trackundecided ..Same goes for Timaya abeg is he a Singer or a Noise Makerembarassed

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Evablizin(f): 9:34pm On Nov 25
grin


Timaya i know,the bum bum singer and them mama soldier but who is Shatta Wale ?

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Sharplakezy(m): 9:35pm On Nov 25
.
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by biggie10: 9:35pm On Nov 25
The Guy is a welder in my street....



I have proof

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Munae(f): 9:36pm On Nov 25
DopeBoss:
Same goes for Timaya abeg is he a Musician or a Noise Makerembarassed

He makes pangolo music.

Former CEO Plantain C. Inc.

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by sehin79(m): 10:08pm On Nov 25
SAVAGE timaya finish this gye ooo

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by mayweather145: 10:12pm On Nov 25
In this case now i advice shatawale to just shup up. Nobody has agreed to know him, even me i dnt know him too.

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Zanas: 10:38pm On Nov 25
Expect Shatta to respond tomorrow. All these yeyebrities no get work at all

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by BruncleZuma: 10:44pm On Nov 25
grin grin grin grin
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by wildcatter23(m): 10:44pm On Nov 25
That's an epic answer.

Let's wait for the rejoinder from the plumber

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by gift01: 10:45pm On Nov 25
He sells Ghana bread here in Lagos

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by bumi10: 10:45pm On Nov 25
hahahahahahah


upper cut
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by sKeetz(m): 10:45pm On Nov 25
I shifted her panties to the side and hung my boxers.

I have not completely gotten used to the idea of sharing the line with my neighbors sad

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by DICKtator: 10:45pm On Nov 25
Lool

Who actually is Scatter Wale?
Everyone keeps referencing him

grin grin grin grin

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Shaw007(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
what an insult to hustling shoemakers and plumbers undecided undecided

An average western plumber makes more money than Nigerian teachers and civil servantsundecided undecided undecided

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by BEENUEL: 10:46pm On Nov 25
grin grin,D

Shattered wale after reading plumber.. Shoe maker

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by efilefun(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
See as he finish person career grin grin grin

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
He is a Crack head forgive him, but his Ayoo jam is nice

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Tender1(m): 10:48pm On Nov 25
cool
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:48pm On Nov 25
shatta wale na king for ghana..bt i havnt seen shatta in any big music award event.

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by ojmetrix(m): 10:49pm On Nov 25
who Cook beans
him for no reply that weed man
now shattered wale plan has been kind of success to hin

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by sirBLUNT(m): 10:49pm On Nov 25
nairalandCS do you think that airforce1 is better than shatter wale?
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by vowsng(m): 10:49pm On Nov 25
He no go keep quiet like others, abi na only him 'shattered' wale mention his name? Loud mouth!!

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by PenlsCaP: 10:49pm On Nov 25
grin
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by sam4(m): 10:49pm On Nov 25
.
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by deebrain(m): 10:50pm On Nov 25
Ask Google...
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by JamaicanLove(f): 10:51pm On Nov 25
Nigerians always preying on the weaker ones. Timaya just showed how stupid he is by degrading the plumberism and show makerism profession.

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by HeyCorleone(m): 10:52pm On Nov 25
So Timaya himself feels he's a bonafide musician?! Lol.. What won't we see in this country?!

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by cosby02(m): 10:52pm On Nov 25
All of the above

Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by greggng: 10:52pm On Nov 25
Atleast I ve watched one corner madness dance, who is shattawale?
Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:54pm On Nov 25
publicity stunt, all these yeyebrities self ... their life no wish me at all

