₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,567 members, 3,934,007 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 01:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) (10091 Views)
Shattawale And Nigerians Blast Each Other For Claiming That Wizkid Is Not A Star / Do You Remember Today Marks 7 Years When We First Made Love - Shattawale To Wife / Korede Bello Dressed Like A Plumber To MTV Mama Awards. Get Blasted [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 9:29pm On Nov 25
The Nigerian singer "Timaya" has finally reacts to Ghanaian musician, Shattawale’s diss.
According to timaya, he claimed not to know shattawale.
"so people said i should make a diss track for shattawale, please who is shattawale. Is he a singer, shoemaker or a plumber" he says.
Watch Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5qHPsotYhw
Video Source From @Instablog9ja
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/i-dont-know-shattawale-is-he-singer.html
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by DopeBoss(m): 9:33pm On Nov 25
Which kin diss track ..Same goes for Timaya abeg is he a Singer or a Noise Maker
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Evablizin(f): 9:34pm On Nov 25
Timaya i know,the bum bum singer and them mama soldier but who is Shatta Wale ?
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Sharplakezy(m): 9:35pm On Nov 25
.
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by biggie10: 9:35pm On Nov 25
The Guy is a welder in my street....
I have proof
8 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Munae(f): 9:36pm On Nov 25
DopeBoss:
He makes pangolo music.
Former CEO Plantain C. Inc.
7 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by sehin79(m): 10:08pm On Nov 25
SAVAGE timaya finish this gye ooo
11 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by mayweather145: 10:12pm On Nov 25
In this case now i advice shatawale to just shup up. Nobody has agreed to know him, even me i dnt know him too.
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Zanas: 10:38pm On Nov 25
Expect Shatta to respond tomorrow. All these yeyebrities no get work at all
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by BruncleZuma: 10:44pm On Nov 25
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by wildcatter23(m): 10:44pm On Nov 25
That's an epic answer.
Let's wait for the rejoinder from the plumber
7 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by gift01: 10:45pm On Nov 25
He sells Ghana bread here in Lagos
4 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by bumi10: 10:45pm On Nov 25
hahahahahahah
upper cut
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by sKeetz(m): 10:45pm On Nov 25
I shifted her panties to the side and hung my boxers.
I have not completely gotten used to the idea of sharing the line with my neighbors
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by DICKtator: 10:45pm On Nov 25
Lool
Who actually is Scatter Wale?
Everyone keeps referencing him
5 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Shaw007(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
what an insult to hustling shoemakers and plumbers
An average western plumber makes more money than Nigerian teachers and civil servants
12 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by BEENUEL: 10:46pm On Nov 25
,D
Shattered wale after reading plumber.. Shoe maker
8 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by efilefun(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
See as he finish person career
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:46pm On Nov 25
He is a Crack head forgive him, but his Ayoo jam is nice
3 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by Tender1(m): 10:48pm On Nov 25
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:48pm On Nov 25
shatta wale na king for ghana..bt i havnt seen shatta in any big music award event.
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by ojmetrix(m): 10:49pm On Nov 25
who Cook beans
him for no reply that weed man
now shattered wale plan has been kind of success to hin
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by sirBLUNT(m): 10:49pm On Nov 25
nairalandCS do you think that airforce1 is better than shatter wale?
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by vowsng(m): 10:49pm On Nov 25
He no go keep quiet like others, abi na only him 'shattered' wale mention his name? Loud mouth!!
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by PenlsCaP: 10:49pm On Nov 25
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by sam4(m): 10:49pm On Nov 25
.
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by deebrain(m): 10:50pm On Nov 25
Ask Google...
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by JamaicanLove(f): 10:51pm On Nov 25
Nigerians always preying on the weaker ones. Timaya just showed how stupid he is by degrading the plumberism and show makerism profession.
3 Likes
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by HeyCorleone(m): 10:52pm On Nov 25
So Timaya himself feels he's a bonafide musician?! Lol.. What won't we see in this country?!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by cosby02(m): 10:52pm On Nov 25
All of the above
1 Like
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by greggng: 10:52pm On Nov 25
Atleast I ve watched one corner madness dance, who is shattawale?
|Re: Timaya: "I Don't Know Shatta Wale, Is He A Shoemaker Or A Plumber" (Video) by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:54pm On Nov 25
publicity stunt, all these yeyebrities self ... their life no wish me at all
Christine Lagarde; Hot Or Not / Meet Irina Shayk Cristiano Ronaldo's Current Girlfriend / Nigerian Born American Model Agu Ukaogo Flaunts His Eggplants In New Photos
Viewing this topic: Physicist(m), lutheran(m), Qhalifah, weebee(f), Kindeed(m), passwelle, Stan642, DonBenny77(m), tripoli007(m), charismaticdave(m), 2fine2fast(m), preggy, donikky(f), DianaJ(f), ceinnocen, abiderx, Cheriepet, OluDare01(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3