According to timaya, he claimed not to know shattawale.



"so people said i should make a diss track for shattawale, please who is shattawale. Is he a singer, shoemaker or a plumber" he says.



Watch Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5qHPsotYhw



Video Source From @Instablog9ja



Source:

..Same goes for Timaya abeg is he a Singer or a Noise Maker Which kin diss track..Same goes for Timaya abeg is he a Singer or a Noise Maker 20 Likes 1 Share







Timaya i know,the bum bum singer and them mama soldier but who is Shatta Wale ? Timaya i know,the bum bum singer and them mama soldier but who is Shatta Wale ? 27 Likes 2 Shares

The Guy is a welder in my street....







I have proof 8 Likes

DopeBoss:

Same goes for Timaya abeg is he a Musician or a Noise Maker

He makes pangolo music.



Former CEO Plantain C. Inc. He makes pangolo music.Former CEO Plantain C. Inc. 7 Likes

SAVAGE timaya finish this gye ooo 11 Likes

In this case now i advice shatawale to just shup up. Nobody has agreed to know him, even me i dnt know him too. 2 Likes

Expect Shatta to respond tomorrow. All these yeyebrities no get work at all 2 Likes

That's an epic answer.



Let's wait for the rejoinder from the plumber 7 Likes

He sells Ghana bread here in Lagos 4 Likes

hahahahahahah





upper cut





I have not completely gotten used to the idea of sharing the line with my neighbors I shifted her panties to the side and hung my boxers.I have not completely gotten used to the idea of sharing the line with my neighbors 5 Likes 2 Shares





Who actually is Scatter Wale?

Everyone keeps referencing him



LoolWho actually is Scatter Wale?Everyone keeps referencing him 5 Likes

what an insult to hustling shoemakers and plumbers



An average western plumber makes more money than Nigerian teachers and civil servants 12 Likes

Shattered wale after reading plumber.. Shoe maker ,DShattered wale after reading plumber.. Shoe maker 8 Likes

See as he finish person career



2 Likes

He is a Crack head forgive him, but his Ayoo jam is nice 3 Likes

shatta wale na king for ghana..bt i havnt seen shatta in any big music award event. 2 Likes

who Cook beans

him for no reply that weed man

now shattered wale plan has been kind of success to hin

nairalandCS do you think that airforce1 is better than shatter wale?

He no go keep quiet like others, abi na only him 'shattered' wale mention his name? Loud mouth!! 2 Likes

Ask Google...

Nigerians always preying on the weaker ones. Timaya just showed how stupid he is by degrading the plumberism and show makerism profession. 3 Likes

So Timaya himself feels he's a bonafide musician?! Lol.. What won't we see in this country?! 1 Like 1 Share

All of the above 1 Like

Atleast I ve watched one corner madness dance, who is shattawale?