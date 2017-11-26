Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates (5186 Views)

Dear Second Class and Third Class students,





It's sad that we had to graduate with that, I wish we can go on Facebook And Twitter and beg for jobs as the first class are doing now. But no, we have to struggle and apply for thousands of job with no hope of getting interview.

The challenge is, business right now in Nigeria is so difficult, all the major things that we can produce locally are being imported. Our economy is dwindling, importation business is expensive.



What can we do?

If the first class are begging for jobs, what about us?

Success isn't dependent on the class of degree you graduate with, the course you studied, or the school you attended.



What matters is GRACE, DETERMINATION, SKILL, WORKING SMART (NOT HARD), AND A BIT OF LUCK. 35 Likes

this is where i fall...











Shoutout to all of us..

Thank God we finish the race..

Some were not able to..









By God's grace i will never beg for job, they will be the ones to beg me to work for them. Amen... 11 Likes

Is not all about grade, but all about you.





I graduated with 2:2 and by the grace of God I'm earning more than first class.



Just prepare yourself for the labour market, don't give up and pray.



God will bless our hustle. 18 Likes 1 Share

Lol... You used my thread for your own post.



All the same, even though I didn't graduate with 2.1 or 2.2, but I wish I can exchange my 1st class cert with so many things.



All you need do like I explained on the thread that Op is countering, is to learn a hot skill (ICT) in demand.



Then watch how you set yourself up real fast.



That is all I can say. The economy isn't smiling now and we have to act fast?! 1 Like

To those who wish to learn a skill, IIHT has opened up a chance for that. All you need to do is register to learn one of the hottest skills in the country now.



Digital Marketing.



The opportunities for digital marketers are much, and you have nothing to lose.



Just click on my signature, then you can thank me later. 1 Like

Even if you graduate with a pass, when God says its your turn, its so your turn.. Continue to work hard and have faith, be patient and believe. Be good wherever you find yourself, give to the poor, make someone happy.





I tell you solemnly, you will succeed. 5 Likes

My guy travel out



Your President self keep balling out



In as much as you remain here as a graduate, you're bound to be poor n peasant.



More petit businesses are crashing.



Ppl will tell you to engage in entrepreneurship but Neva wondered why our politicians would rather invest in abroad than here in Nigeria.



If you have your way, leave Nigeria. 6 Likes

U should have imagined what NIGERIA would look like now while you were a student...?

U should have chosen your friends ab intio...

These are like the popular sayings....

"U can't eat your cake and still have it".

"No repentance in the Grave".

This also boils down to those, that will be getting married.......

MAKE SURE your FUTURE WIFE will be a value added treasure to you and not a VALUE ADDED TAX.

Leave big ass, figure eight, Brazilian demeanor.

Ladies know how to choose their husbands....



Dear All



Just double your hustle



Warm regards

Start crypto business.....you can become a millionaire in less than a year if u know what you are doing. 1 Like

What grade we graduate with is not what matters but what we have upstairs after all those years in the university.



Whats the essence of a first class in computer science that cant trouble shoot the smallest of computer problems.



Whats the justification of second class divsion graduate in mass communication that cant write a simple application letter.



whats the moral for a third class or pass graduate that cant spell basic words.



Its all in the mind, your head, your personality, your mentality.. why dont you be a first class graduate of solving human problems and see if you wont overcome those educational grade barriers.



MTN, Airtel, Globacom is what they are today becasue they are solving a problem (Communication) and it all started in the mind.

Dangote groups solves problem

Uber is solving problems



Think of a problem and solve and you will be what ever you dream to be.

We’ve forgotten Buhari







Nigga is a f******** president.



While it is good to have good grades, this alone in no way determine what you become in life, rather only an individual can. 2.2 & 3rd class is not as bad as most people want me believe. The only bad thing is when such person can't sufficiently demonstrate good knowledge of the discipline on Certificate.

When u have good father, even with a fake certificate u are good to go

Go to Maitama, Asokoro, VI and Banana Island.



Take solace in knowing that everyone that lives there does not have first class. First class certificate is a piece of paper. What you do with or without it is entirely up to you. A company or government does not discriminate on who they owe salaries. There are graduates that earn up to N200k/month and there are skilled artisans that earn more than that. Go figure!

All I see on both threads are small gutless minds who are just afraid for nothing ..Man up and follow a dream thrn thank me later 1 Like

stop all these grade shite. grades means nothing if you have nothing to offer. no single skill.



So because i graduated with 2.2 i shld now go and kill myslf..

Geospatial Technology is obviously the future, equipped yourself with Geographic Information System and Remote sensing skills organizations would come looking for you.If you need more information on GIS and Remote sensing contact 08182002034



of interviews I had den, I would get to d last stage,b4 getting d regret mail,some its even 1st stage,d last interview I had was in 2015,I got to d last stage as well with oda 7 guys too,we all spoke to one of M.D,been part of d normal formalities, but to my greatest surprise I was among d three who WASNT called up again on Monday for documentation, after I was already fantasizing on aw my office would b





I got depressed anyway, like a normal human being and d zeal to search for jobs dropped drastically





But as GOD would av it,dere was anoda plan for me,





A neighbour of mine we grew up tgeda was into a legit online biz in WC he had introduced d biz to me earlier, but bin a believer oF WORKING with my BSC,I didn't take his offer serious den,later I just accepted his offer to join him cos I av always been passionate not to die of hunger







Fast forward to 2017 now,I knw my worth even a bsc holder can't boast of it,Alhamdulillah robil Alamin..what am into has nothing to do with bsc cert,in fact any certificate is not required





One of d problems I feel we have is DT,we av been made believe DT having a bsc/hndcert is a sure path to success,WC is very far from d truth,besydes no where in d scripture says DT having a bsc/HND cert automatically leads to a successful life.No.dere re so many businesses around us we don't attach meaning to it,and dis businesses re potential FORTUNE LIFE CHANGER,look inward beyond ur A4 CERTIFICATE called bsc /Hnd, and lay ur hands on it,with good plan,hardwork,prayer and luck..d sky is ur limit. Well I had 2.2 also five years ago,same fate happened to me in job searching,I searched for almost 2years,but mine was different during those searching period, cos I was having series of interviews unlike some second class/3rd class holders who wont even get invite at all!,in such a situation,deres no hope,in someof interviews I had den, I would get to d last stage,b4 getting d regret mail,some its even 1st stage,d last interview I had was in 2015,I got to d last stage as well with oda 7 guys too,we all spoke to one of M.D,been part of d normal formalities, but to my greatest surprise I was among d three who WASNT called up again on Monday for documentation, after I was already fantasizing on aw my office would bI got depressed anyway, like a normal human being and d zeal to search for jobs dropped drasticallyBut as GOD would av it,dere was anoda plan for me,A neighbour of mine we grew up tgeda was into a legit online biz in WC he had introduced d biz to me earlier, but bin a believer oF WORKING with my BSC,I didn't take his offer serious den,later I just accepted his offer to join him cos I av always been passionate not to die of hungerFast forward to 2017 now,I knw my worth even a bsc holder can't boast of it,Alhamdulillah robil Alamin..what am into has nothing to do with bsc cert,in fact any certificate is not requiredOne of d problems I feel we have is DT,we av been made believe DT having a bsc/hndcert is a sure path to success,WC is very far from d truth,besydes no where in d scripture says DT having a bsc/HND cert automatically leads to a successful life.No.dere re so many businesses around us we don't attach meaning to it,and dis businesses re potential FORTUNE LIFE CHANGER,look inward beyond ur A4 CERTIFICATE called bsc /Hnd, and lay ur hands on it,with good plan,hardwork,prayer and luck..d sky is ur limit. 3 Likes

All this our government give me job graduate them.this shows they got nothing to offer