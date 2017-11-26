₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,695 members, 3,934,514 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates (5186 Views)
Can A Third Class Degree Holder Get A Job??? / A Third-class Graduate Now Turning Down Job Offers From Multinationals / The Plight Of Second Class Lower in Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Jkfc(m): 10:39pm On Nov 25
In response to this thread http://www.nairaland.com/4188975/open-letter-all-first-class
Dear Second Class and Third Class students,
It's sad that we had to graduate with that, I wish we can go on Facebook And Twitter and beg for jobs as the first class are doing now. But no, we have to struggle and apply for thousands of job with no hope of getting interview.
The challenge is, business right now in Nigeria is so difficult, all the major things that we can produce locally are being imported. Our economy is dwindling, importation business is expensive.
What can we do?
If the first class are begging for jobs, what about us?
Lalasticlal.a, how do we get the jobs?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Munae(f): 10:42pm On Nov 25
You need to bring Snake offering before this god (Lala) replies.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by TarOrfeek: 11:02pm On Nov 25
Second class lower division.
.Oya start begging for money to buy Sniper.
4 Likes
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by KardinalZik(m): 11:20pm On Nov 25
Success isn't dependent on the class of degree you graduate with, the course you studied, or the school you attended.
What matters is GRACE, DETERMINATION, SKILL, WORKING SMART (NOT HARD), AND A BIT OF LUCK.
35 Likes
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by optional1(f): 11:22pm On Nov 25
this is where i fall...
Shoutout to all of us..
Thank God we finish the race..
Some were not able to..
By God's grace i will never beg for job, they will be the ones to beg me to work for them. Amen...
11 Likes
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by konny1(m): 11:47pm On Nov 25
Is not all about grade, but all about you.
I graduated with 2:2 and by the grace of God I'm earning more than first class.
Just prepare yourself for the labour market, don't give up and pray.
God will bless our hustle.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by generalbush(m): 12:02am
Lol... You used my thread for your own post.
All the same, even though I didn't graduate with 2.1 or 2.2, but I wish I can exchange my 1st class cert with so many things.
All you need do like I explained on the thread that Op is countering, is to learn a hot skill (ICT) in demand.
Then watch how you set yourself up real fast.
That is all I can say. The economy isn't smiling now and we have to act fast?!
1 Like
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by iihtlagos: 12:09am
To those who wish to learn a skill, IIHT has opened up a chance for that. All you need to do is register to learn one of the hottest skills in the country now.
Digital Marketing.
The opportunities for digital marketers are much, and you have nothing to lose.
Just click on my signature, then you can thank me later.
1 Like
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by dingbang(m): 7:34am
Even if you graduate with a pass, when God says its your turn, its so your turn.. Continue to work hard and have faith, be patient and believe. Be good wherever you find yourself, give to the poor, make someone happy.
I tell you solemnly, you will succeed.
5 Likes
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by jericco1(m): 8:11am
optional1:
that's right.
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Joephat(m): 8:19am
My guy travel out
Your President self keep balling out
In as much as you remain here as a graduate, you're bound to be poor n peasant.
More petit businesses are crashing.
Ppl will tell you to engage in entrepreneurship but Neva wondered why our politicians would rather invest in abroad than here in Nigeria.
If you have your way, leave Nigeria.
6 Likes
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by EVILFOREST: 8:45am
Jkfc:U should have thought about this as a student before graduating...??
U should have imagined what NIGERIA would look like now while you were a student...?
U should have chosen your friends ab intio...
These are like the popular sayings....
"U can't eat your cake and still have it".
"No repentance in the Grave".
This also boils down to those, that will be getting married.......
MAKE SURE your FUTURE WIFE will be a value added treasure to you and not a VALUE ADDED TAX.
Leave big ass, figure eight, Brazilian demeanor.
Ladies know how to choose their husbands....
My suggestion to you is " commence DAMAGE CONTROL" now....
3 Likes
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by deepwater(f): 9:58am
Open Letter To EveryOne - Educated and Uneducated
Dear All
Just double your hustle
Warm regards
Deepwater
2 Likes
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by tayecrypto: 9:59am
Start crypto business.....you can become a millionaire in less than a year if u know what you are doing.
1 Like
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Vision2045(m): 10:00am
What grade we graduate with is not what matters but what we have upstairs after all those years in the university.
Whats the essence of a first class in computer science that cant trouble shoot the smallest of computer problems.
Whats the justification of second class divsion graduate in mass communication that cant write a simple application letter.
whats the moral for a third class or pass graduate that cant spell basic words.
Its all in the mind, your head, your personality, your mentality.. why dont you be a first class graduate of solving human problems and see if you wont overcome those educational grade barriers.
MTN, Airtel, Globacom is what they are today becasue they are solving a problem (Communication) and it all started in the mind.
Dangote groups solves problem
Uber is solving problems
Think of a problem and solve and you will be what ever you dream to be.
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Springdale: 10:01am
We’ve forgotten Buhari
Nigga is a f******** president.
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Hiccups: 10:01am
While it is good to have good grades, this alone in no way determine what you become in life, rather only an individual can. 2.2 & 3rd class is not as bad as most people want me believe. The only bad thing is when such person can't sufficiently demonstrate good knowledge of the discipline on Certificate.
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by money121(m): 10:02am
Ok
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by charles2044: 10:03am
When u have good father, even with a fake certificate u are good to go
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by 5ircreepy(m): 10:03am
Gh
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by InvertedHammer: 10:07am
Jkfc:
Go to Maitama, Asokoro, VI and Banana Island.
Take solace in knowing that everyone that lives there does not have first class. First class certificate is a piece of paper. What you do with or without it is entirely up to you. A company or government does not discriminate on who they owe salaries. There are graduates that earn up to N200k/month and there are skilled artisans that earn more than that. Go figure!
/
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by myrrtle(m): 10:08am
generalbush:this method does not work for everybody
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by SalamRushdie: 10:09am
All I see on both threads are small gutless minds who are just afraid for nothing ..Man up and follow a dream thrn thank me later
1 Like
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Michael004: 10:10am
tayecrypto:I currently put money on the billion coin over 5 months ago
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by jericco1(m): 10:10am
stop all these grade shite. grades means nothing if you have nothing to offer. no single skill.
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by doubled123(m): 10:13am
Sent you a direct message bro. Kindly reply
tayecrypto:
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by generalbush(m): 10:15am
myrrtle:
Which method. If you don't have a skill, you are as good as ...... (I guess you know best)
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by kenkszii(m): 10:16am
So because i graduated with 2.2 i shld now go and kill myslf..
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Mrokaykay(m): 10:17am
Geospatial Technology is obviously the future, equipped yourself with Geographic Information System and Remote sensing skills organizations would come looking for you.If you need more information on GIS and Remote sensing contact 08182002034
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by elyte89: 10:22am
Well I had 2.2 also five years ago,same fate happened to me in job searching,I searched for almost 2years,but mine was different during those searching period, cos I was having series of interviews unlike some second class/3rd class holders who wont even get invite at all!,in such a situation,deres no hope,in some
of interviews I had den, I would get to d last stage,b4 getting d regret mail,some its even 1st stage,d last interview I had was in 2015,I got to d last stage as well with oda 7 guys too,we all spoke to one of M.D,been part of d normal formalities, but to my greatest surprise I was among d three who WASNT called up again on Monday for documentation, after I was already fantasizing on aw my office would b
I got depressed anyway, like a normal human being and d zeal to search for jobs dropped drastically
But as GOD would av it,dere was anoda plan for me,
A neighbour of mine we grew up tgeda was into a legit online biz in WC he had introduced d biz to me earlier, but bin a believer oF WORKING with my BSC,I didn't take his offer serious den,later I just accepted his offer to join him cos I av always been passionate not to die of hunger
Fast forward to 2017 now,I knw my worth even a bsc holder can't boast of it,Alhamdulillah robil Alamin..what am into has nothing to do with bsc cert,in fact any certificate is not required
One of d problems I feel we have is DT,we av been made believe DT having a bsc/hndcert is a sure path to success,WC is very far from d truth,besydes no where in d scripture says DT having a bsc/HND cert automatically leads to a successful life.No.dere re so many businesses around us we don't attach meaning to it,and dis businesses re potential FORTUNE LIFE CHANGER,look inward beyond ur A4 CERTIFICATE called bsc /Hnd, and lay ur hands on it,with good plan,hardwork,prayer and luck..d sky is ur limit.
3 Likes
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Warripikin08(m): 10:23am
All this our government give me job graduate them.this shows they got nothing to offer
|Re: Open Letter To Second Class And Third Class Graduates by Headmaster055(m): 10:25am
I graduated with 2.2 not withstanding I doing good in what I am doing.... I am always aiming for the best.
Young Graduates Vacancies / Possible Interview Questions For The Ndlea / Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Ebonyi State
Viewing this topic: horlanrewhajhu, qitab(m), Omotofineo(f), extommix(m), Spac01(m), free2ryhme, Remson23, GRAMMARJAMES, Jessy27(f), Knsley(m), Turktman05(m), Nathan211, elibest360(m), Oduwils222(m), psychu, sinola(m), kassimseun, EmmyNimmy, kennyfem(m), live4dgospel(m), olaniyi50(m), arowtop, MrDojo(m), dayoemmy(m), acehood907(m), PrinceNN(m), dryakson, Timagex, ObiBlessed(m), yanuz(m), frankchuks66, raphroye(m), Soloski123, micflo28(m), Ados50, kolakolex, haywhy1, vkeeshez(m), Csan, staneve(m), dionysus7, Maxv(m), lumydee44, Benken91 and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17