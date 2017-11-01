₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by NaijaTechGuy(m): 6:49am
Dear Globacom,
I must say that I'm really happy that the data cap on your data plans were increased and we all are quite grateful for that. I also want to thank you for all the bonuses and promos (at least that is what is keeping some of us from porting) .However, with all due respect your data services in most areas are very slow and nothing to write home about. Around my area, It's quite slow and the only place I get to see a full 3G connection is in the toilet and I keep wondering why it has to be the toilet of all places.
Sometimes, when the network speed seems to improve, it would drop drastically in a few minutes .It seems Glo officials in Nigeria have started using other networks to surf the web because the current download speed is enough to wait for the second coming of Christ. I'm sure other subscribers would have their own unfortunate tales to tell about your data services. Most of us don't even use up to half of the plans we paid for before it expires. The network speed is very frustrating. Imagine taking over 25 minutes to download a file of 40MB. I'm actually wondering if the money meant for improving your network's services are being used for entertainment shows instead.
I heard 9Mobile is being sold and you're listed as one of the top 10 companies that want to buy the company. On behalf of other subscribers, Please try to make the deal successful because we all certainly hope it would improve your services nationwide and please don't allow 9mobile's spamming influence your network.
Almost every USSD code dialed on 9mobile returns results as an SMS, please don't impose it on us as we will not hesitate to port. The second thing I believe majority of my fellow subscribers strongly kick against is the fact that you keep calling us with strange numbers every day. You call us more than husbands call their spouses and more than boyfriends call their girlfriends and we wonder if we are actually dating you. It is really annoying and the most painful part of the whole thing is when someone is expecting an important call then you start calling us.
I know some people activated DnD (Do not Disturb) Mode on their respective lines but now you have resorted to calling us as the only way to reach us. I won't say this particular problem is not on all networks but no day on planet earth passes by without any subscriber receiving more than 3 calls from you guys. One day, I was expecting a very important call and my phone was plugged my room and i almost tripped rushing to answer the call only to hear a robot talking to me. I was utterly disgusted.
I'm still trying to understand what type of advertising that is because to the best of my knowledge, an average Nigerian would not spend time listening to a computer on the phone yet you won't put an end to the calls. Believe me, the only time subscribers can really listen to all that computer talk is when we have actually called the customer care line to rectify a problem. We pay you for the services offered to us and we deserve at least a simple code to opt out from all the calls. The ads we see on billboards, social media and on the television is enough for all of us. On behalf of all Glo subscribers, I sincerely ask that you fix these issues .
We do hope you redeem your name from ''Slow With Pride'' and ''Grand Snail Of Data'' to ''Glo with Pride'' , Unlimited or rather as ''The Grand Masters Of Data'' as you call yourself. Forgive my rant , I'm just a frustrated subscriber who wants a better network
Yours Sincerely,
NaijaTechGuy
An Angry Glo Subscriber.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by NaijaTechGuy(m): 6:50am
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by babablogger: 7:06am
Even Mike Adenuga no fit talk say him dey use glo browse
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Opistorincos(m): 7:09am
Op, we ni send you make you write this letter... Don't use a sim simply because their data cap is much, use one because the signal strength is okay in your area
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Lionbite(m): 7:24am
When they will be lavishing money meant to upgrade their services of musicians and entertainers and buying cheap chinese cars for bonanza.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by matrixme(m): 7:26am
Stop writing an open letter to glo when there are other better networks for browsing. Their internet is pound wise, penny foolish. Airtel 3gig Bis still working on Android is 1,000. MTN data resell starts from 600 naira. You don't have to address their owners or write long speech to liberate yourself.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by FromZeroToHero(m): 8:12am
9mobile is the best. A trial will convince you.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by NCP: 8:48am
Orisirisi. Like Country. Like Local Network.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by johnwizey: 8:48am
matrixme:How can one activate that airtel plan
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by khalhokage(m): 9:03am
Oga speak for yourself, Glo is blazing in my area.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by emmayodata(m): 9:13am
They just spend money on irrelevances. I no know wetin concern dem Mercy Johnson with comedy.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Blackfyre: 10:02am
Glo is wonderful in my area....though I use their LTE...
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Drabeey(m): 10:02am
oh i should add this..
I dont know what connection you guys (glo) have with PHCN. Whenever i have light in my office the network automatically run away. Abi na only me?
drabeey was HERE
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by stinggy(m): 10:02am
Very true points.
I use glo and I must confess it's fast here when the network is good (downloads fast and streams even in the afternoon, which is all I need) but the problem is that network can just go off out of the blue and you'll start wondering what's wrong with your phone.
I think glo should fix her problem of incessant data network outage instead of gifting money to celebrities. At times it takes more than a day before it restores. I was even angry that I swapped to my mtn but alas, mtn is worse in my area, so I had to wait till glo data network came back.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by anitank(f): 10:02am
Glo network is very fast in my area, however they zap data like crazy. Since they started this their bonus saga, no data cap is ever enough for me anymore. I've gone from 3gb to 6gb, and now 12gb which barely lasts for 3 weeks even after turning off most heaving data using apps from using cellular data
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by LordAdam16: 10:03am
Glo: 1k/4GB
Airtel: 1K/1.5GB
MTN: 1K/1GB (+0.5GB Bonus)
9mobile: 1K/1GB
Glo: 20k/180GB
Airtel: 20k/100GB
MTN:20K/50GB
9mobile: 18k/27.5GB
It is clear that Glo prioritizes offering a better deal over offering excellent wide-range service. And many people in areas with good Glo network prefer Glo's deals.
Let any of the other 3 heavyweights offer the same inexpensive data and see if they'd be able to maintain the quality service they tote about.
I don't know why everyone is dissing Glo? This is the strategy that works for them. If you don't like it, there are at least 5 other networks to choose from. Pay more, get better service, everybody is happy.
And no the money for concerts is money set aside for marketing. They'd need lots of it to get customers to know about their many deals. Including their deals on calls and texts that's unrivaled. No one talks about those. And it's a good thing they're supporting our artistes, especially since Nigerians don't buy songs.
You'd run to tooxclusive to download songs for free, encourage piracy, try to enter concerts without paying or complain about the pittance often charged as ticket fee, then you'd bash a Nigerian company supporting Nigerian artistes just to make a baseless point.
Vote with your wallet.
-Lord
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Teaser4(m): 10:05am
glo carry jet here oh....lafia nasarawa... I exhausted 12gig data within a week...I do another one today... maybe your area sha....as for me...glo is good...all the time
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by bariking(m): 10:07am
Issa long something
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by mrnweke103(m): 10:07am
Glo network is fake and high level fake network... In Ghana here,no service at all...
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by ivolt: 10:07am
matrixme:
Airtel is worse. Unrealiable and aborted downloads.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by AishaBuhari: 10:07am
Issorite
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by gholy292: 10:08am
For me I'll stick with my Airtel 4GB for 1k monthly plan which is still fair enough since it reach me to download my series and browse for almost a month on my phantom 5
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by kolman(m): 10:09am
babablogger:adenuga and his glo staff are on different bandwidth.. so they re using different speed of lite..
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Seylad2009(m): 10:10am
Glo Network services is has bad as their Contractors treat their employees.
So, many corruption activities taking place within globacom, and between globacom officials and globalcom contractors (especially those in charge of their mask sites).
How I wish relevant personnel do something urgently before the company fold up.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by DanielsParker(m): 10:10am
matrixme:
as in eh, it is really not Worth it. I was using Glo last year and it got to a point where I had to go outside and sit anytime I want to use the internet. I quickly ported to ETISALAT and I haven't regretted it. even when I went to Port, the employee at the ETISALAT center told me , "you have over 1GB here, if I Port you're going to lose it" . I was like " ah ah, no be me carry Myself come? lol.
yes, Glo offers more for less, but of what use is it to have all the data in the whole world when you can't even make use of it? it's just pointless.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by AishaBuhari: 10:10am
ivolt:Airtel saving the day over here
Sorry man! Everything in this country always having k-leg upandan.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by gholy292: 10:11am
johnwizey:it works on pc, android iOS and all devices dial *431# then reply with # then reply with 2 and see the magic make sure you have 1k on your phone
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Spar7tan(m): 10:11am
Like say glo will make this guy their ambassador after this long epistle. Ppl don't give a Bleep
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Abudu2000(m): 10:11am
Glo want to buy 9mobile?? Mtcheew, why not use that funds to make ur network first class, yeye coy
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by Sagay212: 10:11am
There are plenty options of networks to choose from. The only reason most of you are using Glo is because it's cheap. And you should know cheap things don't make sense. You won't enjoy it. It's better to use a fast network that zaps data than a useless network like Glo that will make you miss important messages and lose money
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by BarristerNG: 10:11am
I use glo... Have been using it for months now... It is the best so far.
|Re: An Open Letter To Globacom On Behalf Of All Glo Subscribers - Naijatechguy by dingbang(m): 10:12am
gholy292:code please
