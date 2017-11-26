Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured (8596 Views)

@GISTMORE



After their traditional wedding, Oritse Femi and Nabila Fash had their white wedding where he was pictured with his bestman, Small Doctor.



..Birds of the same feather flock together Am nt surprised..Birds of the same feather flock together 16 Likes 1 Share

BAAD2017 vs ON2017 . . . = Ajebutter vs Ajekpako 24 Likes 3 Shares

Wait o you mean small doctor is oritse femi's best man?

As in small doctor?

For reals?

Like you are not kiddin o 19 Likes





Hahahaha



Everything about this wedding just dey somehow Small wah!HahahahaEverything about this wedding just dey somehow 28 Likes

Ok I see

I'm still looking for the carnival wedding 4 Likes 1 Share

Omo iya ticha 2 Likes

Two ex agbero 2 Likes

Femi no suppose fixed the same date with Banky, see as #Baad overshadowed #ON..... Well! Wor do I know? Today na don Jazzy baiday

DopeBoss:

..Birds of the same feather flock together.. Congratulations to him tho' lol... I can imagine lol... I can imagine 2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats man!



Meanwhile

Celebrity marriage

Touts Of the same class flocks together........

Small doctor? How?

Are they of same height?

Munae:

BAAD2017 vs ON2017

= Ajebutter vs Ajekpako 3 Likes

oh. I never knew

God bless his marriage 2 Likes 1 Share

This one weak me.



Anyways, it no matter. Na make God please bless his marriage.

Munae:

BAAD2017 vs ON2017

= Ajebutter vs Ajekpako You and your boyfriend or husband(that’s if you even or will even have) combined are not in any way better than small doctor. Shameless hater.

No congratulatory message can come out of your mouth. Female and little brain. You and your boyfriend or husband(that’s if you even or will even have) combined are not in any way better than small doctor. Shameless hater.No congratulatory message can come out of your mouth. Female and little brain. 2 Likes

this wedding self too full with agberos and poverty wen come get money Oh see so this is the small doctorthis wedding self too full with agberos and poverty wen come get money

Which kind combo b this?

All of you saying negative things. We will know how you will plan your own wedding.



Ti o ba fe se nnkan rere, ba onire yo



Congrats Oritse Femi. Happy married life 7 Likes

I dont know if its me or not but the suit looks awkward on his body, like a tout trying to form Behind....#baad leads and #on follows o.

GistMoreTV:

@GISTMORE



After their traditional wedding, Oritse Femi and Nabila Fash had their white wedding where he was pictured with his bestman, Small Doctor.



Lol he did not cum over the cake o #smalldoctor Lol he did not cum over the cake o #smalldoctor

birds of the same feather flock together. razz guy vs razz guy.

I was actually expecting people to make these comments.

egbe eye leye woto

Munae:

BAAD2017 vs ON2017

= Ajebutter vs Ajekpako u are naughty. Some 1 dat has house in Lagos island u are calling kpako. Making stupid comparison u are naughty. Some 1 dat has house in Lagos island u are calling kpako. Making stupid comparison