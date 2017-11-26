₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by GistMoreTV: 7:17am
@GISTMORE
After their traditional wedding, Oritse Femi and Nabila Fash had their white wedding where he was pictured with his bestman, Small Doctor.
https://www.gistmore.com/oritse-femi-bestman-small-doctor-pictured
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by DopeBoss(m): 7:18am
Am nt surprised ..Birds of the same feather flock together
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by GistMoreTV: 7:20am
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Munae(f): 7:29am
BAAD2017 vs ON2017 . . . = Ajebutter vs Ajekpako
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Lionbite(m): 7:29am
Wait o you mean small doctor is oritse femi's best man?
.
As in small doctor?
.
For reals?
.
Like you are not kiddin o
19 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Blackhawk01: 7:40am
Small wah!
Hahahaha
Everything about this wedding just dey somehow
28 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by axortedbabe(f): 7:45am
Ok I see
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by teresafaith(f): 7:46am
I'm still looking for the carnival wedding
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by samyyoung1(m): 8:06am
Omo iya ticha
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by chigalakingsley(m): 9:07am
Two ex agbero
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by veekid(m): 10:01am
Femi no suppose fixed the same date with Banky, see as #Baad overshadowed #ON..... Well! Wor do I know? Today na don Jazzy baiday
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by bariking(m): 10:02am
DopeBoss:lol... I can imagine
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Yusfunoble(m): 10:02am
Congrats man!
Meanwhile
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by money121(m): 10:02am
Celebrity marriage
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Itztotea(m): 10:03am
Touts Of the same class flocks together........
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Oblongata: 10:03am
Small doctor? How?
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by deepwater(f): 10:03am
Are they of same height?
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 10:03am
Munae:
3 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by DanielsParker(m): 10:03am
oh. I never knew
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Queenext: 10:04am
God bless his marriage
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by unitysheart(m): 10:04am
This one weak me.
Anyways, it no matter. Na make God please bless his marriage.
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by wolextayo(m): 10:05am
Munae:You and your boyfriend or husband(that’s if you even or will even have) combined are not in any way better than small doctor. Shameless hater.
No congratulatory message can come out of your mouth. Female and little brain.
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by dennisworld1(m): 10:06am
Oh see so this is the small doctor this wedding self too full with agberos and poverty wen come get money
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by GreenNegro(m): 10:07am
Which kind combo b this?
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by wolextayo(m): 10:08am
All of you saying negative things. We will know how you will plan your own wedding.
Ti o ba fe se nnkan rere, ba onire yo
Congrats Oritse Femi. Happy married life
7 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Sexytemi(f): 10:12am
I dont know if its me or not but the suit looks awkward on his body, like a tout trying to form Behind....#baad leads and #on follows o.
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Alexrayz(m): 10:17am
GistMoreTV:
Lol he did not cum over the cake o #smalldoctor
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by sinceraconcept(m): 10:19am
birds of the same feather flock together. razz guy vs razz guy.
I was actually expecting people to make these comments.
egbe eye leye woto
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by ersonleads(m): 10:20am
Munae:u are naughty. Some 1 dat has house in Lagos island u are calling kpako. Making stupid comparison
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Bestman, Small Doctor Pictured by Elnino4ladies: 10:20am
MO ti gba penalty lo trowing
