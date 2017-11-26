₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by mekstaniac(m): 10:20am
Good morning everyone. About 2 weeks ago, I noticed I was having a little hotness sensation when I urinate and my urine was yellowish.....I just didn't think it was anything so I ignored it. Fast forward to this week. The hotness is not severe, I am even scared of having a drink because urinating is also a nightmare. Also I am now having a yellowish discharge from my joystick.
I have gone for a lab test yesterday where they collected a urine and swap samples and told me to come back for the results tomorrow. The thing is, I am now scared. I cannot wait till tomorrow cos I fel this is getting severe and I have been avoiding water or anything that will give me the urge to urinate. I need to commence treatment immediately.
P.S. The lady I got this from said she's having stomach ache and the hotness sensation when she's passing urine too
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by dingbang(m): 10:22am
After treatment, will you ever have sex without a condom again?
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by mekstaniac(m): 10:24am
dingbang:I don't think this is the right time for these questions and jokes
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by dingbang(m): 10:26am
mekstaniac:answer me
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by mekstaniac(m): 10:27am
dingbang:
I won't have sex without a condom again
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by dingbang(m): 10:29am
mekstaniac:
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by nNEOo(m): 10:36am
Op you will still have sex without condom in fact you will only have sex provided there is no condom , so I say to you , be at rest and free your mind from that unwanted HIV
The day I stopped having sex was the day condom burst twice while I was having sex with my girl I beacon she had hands In it I totally switched back to abstinence for the purpose of re evaluation
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by gabinogem(m): 10:38am
dingbang:lol...badt guy
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by dingbang(m): 10:46am
gabinogem:hehehehe..... Vagina dey make man lose him senses... he go forget say std dey exist for dictionary ....
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by marshalldgreat: 10:55am
Hmm
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by AntiWailer: 11:15am
Get this from the pharmacy
Dazel kit :
The pack contains fluconazole,azithromycin and seznidazole.
You must stay away from sex for 7 days after use.
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by NLmember: 11:22am
Sounds like you have gonococcus gonorrhea
Just take yourself to the hospital and get proper treatment instead of asking online.
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by mekstaniac(m): 12:04pm
AntiWailer:Thank you
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by mekstaniac(m): 12:04pm
NLmember:I have already gone for tests. I'm waiting for results
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by hidhrhis(m): 2:12pm
let us know what u have when ur result is out
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by gabinogem(m): 2:28pm
dingbang:lmao ....The wey most guys dey die for that thing wey dey in between women legs eehn na only God go help us for this country
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by Fribery: 5:27pm
please i urge you dont take any drugs till the test is out showing the right antibiotics to cure it.. not just anyone prescribed by the doc but the one that the infection shows sensitivity too..
if you cant wait look up natural ways to heal std and mk sure you reduce sugar intake. ..
abuse of antibiotics can cause the infection to be resistant.
i also advice look for herbal cure after treatment to totally flush it out. cus some infections can be very stubborn.
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by miqos03: 7:38pm
sorry
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:38pm
I would have made a really nasty comment but those days are over. I’m now relatively nice.
Op, DO NOT self medicate. You’re not even sure of what’s wrong with you. I can already see a pharmacist up there prescribing some medication to you, you’d do your self good to totally ignore before you’re condition would go from bad to worst. Tomorrow is a few hours away, just endure and get proper treatment.
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by maxiuc(m): 7:39pm
:D5
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by loadedvibes: 7:39pm
You had to wait 2weeks hehehe.. You can wait another day na..
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by Thicktemptation(f): 7:40pm
dingbang:Please the girl should get treated as well.
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by pornstar(m): 7:41pm
I once had this feelings some months ago. Burning sensation and whitish substances coming out of my joystick. Then antibiotics and pain reliever did the needful with blood tonic
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by Diso60090(m): 7:41pm
mekstaniac:next time use condom and be careful while using it
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by FastShipping: 7:41pm
dingbang:
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by soberdrunk(m): 7:41pm
small std you are shaking, what type of players are we raising these days? When boys have defeated stds that will make your urine come out like water from a watering can for flowers and your urine will come out in like 12 different directions
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by Oyindidi(f): 7:41pm
How much be CD?
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by Millz404(m): 7:41pm
H
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by Benita27(f): 7:42pm
dingbang:Shebi, condom no dey break?.
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by Psalm45(f): 7:42pm
Commence treatment,is it job opportunity? Pls go for check
Up and get urselff treated. Ozugbo-ozugbo.
|Re: I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment by Threebear(m): 7:42pm
Oga go for a test, when you were knackin the kpekus that gave you the STD did you ask for our help, now you got STD ,you're disturbing us.
Anyway after listening to your symptoms, I can conclude you have HIV and aids plus staphylococcus Aurelius.
