Good morning everyone. About 2 weeks ago, I noticed I was having a little hotness sensation when I urinate and my urine was yellowish.....I just didn't think it was anything so I ignored it. Fast forward to this week. The hotness is not severe, I am even scared of having a drink because urinating is also a nightmare. Also I am now having a yellowish discharge from my joystick.



I have gone for a lab test yesterday where they collected a urine and swap samples and told me to come back for the results tomorrow. The thing is, I am now scared. I cannot wait till tomorrow cos I fel this is getting severe and I have been avoiding water or anything that will give me the urge to urinate. I need to commence treatment immediately.



P.S. The lady I got this from said she's having stomach ache and the hotness sensation when she's passing urine too 1 Like 1 Share

After treatment, will you ever have sex without a condom again? 98 Likes 2 Shares

dingbang:

After treatment, will you ever have sex without a condom again? I don't think this is the right time for these questions and jokes I don't think this is the right time for these questions and jokes 7 Likes

mekstaniac:



I don't think this is the right time for these questions and jokes answer me answer me 54 Likes

dingbang:

answer me

I won't have sex without a condom again I won't have sex without a condom again 113 Likes 1 Share

mekstaniac:





I won't have sex without a condom again 171 Likes 7 Shares





The day I stopped having sex was the day condom burst twice while I was having sex with my girl I beacon she had hands In it I totally switched back to abstinence for the purpose of re evaluation Op you will still have sex without condom in fact you will only have sex provided there is no condom , so I say to you , be at rest and free your mind from that unwanted HIVThe day I stopped having sex was the day condom burst twice while I was having sex with my girl I beacon she had hands In it I totally switched back to abstinence for the purpose of re evaluation 9 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

lol...badt guy lol...badt guy 1 Like

gabinogem:

lol...badt guy hehehehe..... Vagina dey make man lose him senses... he go forget say std dey exist for dictionary .... hehehehe..... Vagina dey make man lose him senses...he go forget say std dey exist for dictionary .... 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

Get this from the pharmacy





Dazel kit :



The pack contains fluconazole,azithromycin and seznidazole.



You must stay away from sex for 7 days after use. 13 Likes 3 Shares





Just take yourself to the hospital and get proper treatment instead of asking online. Sounds like you have gonococcus gonorrheaJust take yourself to the hospital and get proper treatment instead of asking online. 3 Likes

AntiWailer:

Get this from the pharmacy





Dazel kit fluconazole,azithromycin and seznidazole.



You must stay away from sex for 7 days after use. Thank you Thank you 1 Like

NLmember:

Sounds like you have gonococcus gonorrhea



Just take yourself to the hospital and get proper treatment instead of asking online. I have already gone for tests. I'm waiting for results I have already gone for tests. I'm waiting for results

let us know what u have when ur result is out 2 Likes

dingbang:

hehehehe..... Vagina dey make man lose him senses... he go forget say std dey exist for dictionary .... lmao ....The wey most guys dey die for that thing wey dey in between women legs eehn na only God go help us for this country lmao....The wey most guys dey die for that thing wey dey in between women legs eehn na only God go help us for this country

please i urge you dont take any drugs till the test is out showing the right antibiotics to cure it.. not just anyone prescribed by the doc but the one that the infection shows sensitivity too..



if you cant wait look up natural ways to heal std and mk sure you reduce sugar intake. ..



abuse of antibiotics can cause the infection to be resistant.



i also advice look for herbal cure after treatment to totally flush it out. cus some infections can be very stubborn. 31 Likes 2 Shares

sorry

I would have made a really nasty comment but those days are over. I’m now relatively nice.

Op, DO NOT self medicate. You’re not even sure of what’s wrong with you. I can already see a pharmacist up there prescribing some medication to you, you’d do your self good to totally ignore before you’re condition would go from bad to worst. Tomorrow is a few hours away, just endure and get proper treatment. 8 Likes

You had to wait 2weeks hehehe.. You can wait another day na..

dingbang:

Please the girl should get treated as well. Please the girl should get treated as well. 1 Like 1 Share

I once had this feelings some months ago. Burning sensation and whitish substances coming out of my joystick. Then antibiotics and pain reliever did the needful with blood tonic

mekstaniac:

dingbang:

After treatment, will you ever have sex without a condom again?

5 Likes

When boys have defeated stds that will make your urine come out like water from a watering can for flowers and your urine will come out in like 12 different directions small std you are shaking, what type of players are we raising these days?When boys have defeated stds that will make your urine come out like water from a watering can for flowers and your urine will come out in like 12 different directions 15 Likes

dingbang:

hehehehe..... Vagina dey make man lose him senses... he go forget say std dey exist for dictionary .... Shebi, condom no dey break?. Shebi, condom no dey break?.

