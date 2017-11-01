Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos (12972 Views)

Source: Super Eagles striker, Anthony Ujah and his fiancee, Elizabeth Ameh have tied the knot.See photos from the wedding of the 26-year-old striker who plays for Chinese side, Liaoning WhowinSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/super-eagles-striker-anthony-ujah-weds.html?m=1

http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/super-eagles-striker-anthony-ujah-weds.html?m=1

That kiss na kiss of life. wishing them a marriage filled with love and many more years together

All I can say is that this thing is not 26-years old and his wedding is all shades of mediocrity.



I need to get married next year o Wedding everywhere

Happy married life to the 32 years old striker. 26 my balls 1 Like

HML to them

HML my benue brother

looks dry....HML to them

I can't wait anymore. I'm going to marry.



Oh! I remembered, I am done with the wedding card design and only looking for a girl's name to put. Volunteer please...

All we know is Banky and his bard head. 1 Like

looks dry....HML to them

I think we should start saying Married in peace (MIP). I wish them the best.



We bind every spirit of husband bashing and stabbing.



Which Super Eagles? Which Super Eagles?

May the union experience harmony and happiness.

but come o, this guy na 26? Hmmm OK o make I no struggle person age with am o So beautiful, may their marriage b happy and fruitful! Gosh! I love weddings





See their Pre-Wedding Photos here



http://www.nairaland.com/4076171/anthony-ujah-elizabeth-pre-wedding-photos You beat me to it!

thunder fire u there

Thread filled with adverts... Hope this marriage won't be filled with adverts.

nice

in as much as i luv seeing young ppl getting married and always wish them the very best......



@26 thats out of it... not encouraging at all, still young for that project.



But if #26 is only football age then thats better!



#HML!

God bless the couple

God bless the Idoma nation

God bless Nigeria.



#Proudly Idoma

Everybody just dey marry this days. After dem go say eno easy , Nigeria no good. Abeg sit down and thank God for what you have.