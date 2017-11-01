₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,786 members, 3,934,750 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 02:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos (12972 Views)
Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) / Ejike Asiegbu, Daddy Monso, Adda Ameh And Jessica Ali Visit Eucharia Anunobi / Kaffy And Husband, Joseph Ameh Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by zoba88: 12:14pm
Super Eagles striker, Anthony Ujah and his fiancee, Elizabeth Ameh have tied the knot.See photos from the wedding of the 26-year-old striker who plays for Chinese side, Liaoning Whowin
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/super-eagles-striker-anthony-ujah-weds.html?m=1
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by zoba88: 12:14pm
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Heryorh: 12:15pm
nice
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Yomzzyblog: 12:16pm
wow
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by zoba88: 12:16pm
zoba88:more
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by adadike281(f): 12:17pm
That kiss na kiss of life. wishing them a marriage filled with love and many more years together
4 Likes
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Munae(f): 12:17pm
nice
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 12:20pm
All I can say is that this thing is not 26-years old and his wedding is all shades of mediocrity.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by MaryBenn(f): 12:21pm
Wedding everywhere
I need to get married next year o
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Papiikush: 12:21pm
Happy married life to the 32 years old striker. 26 my balls
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Desola1(f): 12:21pm
HML to them
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by seunmohmoh(f): 12:21pm
ok
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Elnino4ladies: 12:22pm
HML my benue brother
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Damfostopper(m): 12:22pm
looks dry....HML to them
5 Likes
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by littlewonders: 12:23pm
I can't wait anymore. I'm going to marry.
Oh! I remembered, I am done with the wedding card design and only looking for a girl's name to put. Volunteer please...
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by darkenkach(m): 12:24pm
All we know is Banky and his bard head.
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Gugurubjx: 12:24pm
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by IVORY2009(m): 12:24pm
Damfostopper:
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Zionista(m): 12:25pm
I think we should start saying Married in peace (MIP). I wish them the best.
We bind every spirit of husband bashing and stabbing.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Hiccups: 12:26pm
Which Super Eagles?
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by OluwabuqqyYOLO: 12:26pm
May the union experience harmony and happiness.
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by PrettySleek(f): 12:29pm
So beautiful, may their marriage b happy and fruitful! Gosh! I love weddings but come o, this guy na 26? Hmmm OK o make I no struggle person age with am o
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by SonyObsessed: 12:32pm
You beat me to it!
See their Pre-Wedding Photos here
http://www.nairaland.com/4076171/anthony-ujah-elizabeth-pre-wedding-photos
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by smithsydny(m): 12:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:thunder fire u there
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Switruth: 12:33pm
Thread filled with adverts... Hope this marriage won't be filled with adverts.
3 Likes
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by joshskilz(m): 12:33pm
Munae:
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by Harrynight(m): 12:34pm
in as much as i luv seeing young ppl getting married and always wish them the very best......
@26 thats out of it... not encouraging at all, still young for that project.
But if #26 is only football age then thats better!
#HML!
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by ebucha: 12:34pm
God bless the couple
God bless the Idoma nation
God bless Nigeria.
#Proudly Idoma
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by djbussy(m): 12:36pm
Everybody just dey marry this days. After dem go say eno easy , Nigeria no good. Abeg sit down and thank God for what you have.
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Ameh Traditional Wedding Photos by money121(m): 12:36pm
Congrat
1 Like
Too Much Money As Mayweather Cooks A Meal Worth Millions Of Dollars(vid+photos) / Glo Splashes Millions On Ambassadors / Ice Prince In Tears After He Got Dumped By Girl Friend - [photos]
Viewing this topic: 1stUnique(m), Coded7, 6esc, Dokitadotun, Mercykayy(m), luvlyqueen(f), morayo08(m), Moganajoe, hayzed27(m), LotusFan, Bennycollins, chuksonu(m), doublezero7(m), Boldheart90, Ramicent, obioji(f), Bambillo, Irukjames007(m), Eluwilussit(m), Vickiweezy(m), drdams, Allylic(f), Adefemiaderoju1, Pwettyella(f), cetzak, Unekz(m), addictedwriter(m), dopeboi142, ebube89(f), SIRTee15, entparrot(f), otokx(m), jimotochukwuobi(m), Khalifa44, Sewgon79(m), vicfajeze(m), snt99, Ada9103(f), igwejay67, emydot(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22