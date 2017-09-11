Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch (11119 Views)

Victor Moses Celebrates With Family On The Pitch After Lifting EPL Trophy.Photos / Anthony Ujah Weds Elizabeth Ameh In Lagos Court (Photos) / Craziest Photos Taken From The Pitch! Caption Them (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Anthony Ujah plays for Liaoning Fc in the Chinese League. Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below #lit2017.



More Photos: Super Eagles of Nigeria and Liaoning Fc footballer, Anthony Ujah and his beautiful fiance, Elizabeth shot their pre-wedding photos at the Shenyang Olympic Stadium in China.Anthony Ujah plays for Liaoning Fc in the Chinese League. Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below #lit2017.More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/nigerian-footballer-anthony-ujah-and-elizabeth-pre-wedding-photos-on-the-pi 5 Likes 1 Share

More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/nigerian-footballer-anthony-ujah-and-elizabeth-pre-wedding-photos-on-the-pi 5 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful girl u picked bro. Wish u guyz the best.

中国的足球场很好看 8 Likes 1 Share

She just hit the jackpot. 38 Likes 2 Shares

See the girl belle 2 Likes

No. 9 for post?

IamLEGEND1:

No. 9 for post?

What is your own fa?





I beg what number was Khalid Boulahrouz wearing at Chelsea? He wore No 9!



Arouna Kone is a striker and he wore no 2 at a time...



Baros was never a defender at Liverpool but he wore number 5!



Its just a 'lovely' pre-wedding shots, let them be! What is your own fa?I beg what number was Khalid Boulahrouz wearing at Chelsea? He wore No 9!Arouna Kone is a striker and he wore no 2 at a time...Baros was never a defender at Liverpool but he wore number 5!Its just a 'lovely' pre-wedding shots, let them be! 31 Likes 1 Share

Wooooow... Pretty bride to be.

Is she Lilian Esoro's sister?? 5 Likes 1 Share

sorry

but

we don't do short girls.



babe is too short 1 Like

Jacksparr0w1207:

See the girl belle What's about her belle? What's about her belle? 26 Likes 1 Share

Adaumunocha:

What's about her belle? you again you again

so lovely HML in advance

Jacksparr0w1207:

you again Boxer's booo Boxer's booo

All i can say is they look beautiful together



Wisdom is the principal thing but in all your getting "get money" 2 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Boxer's booo Ewwwwww Ewwwwww

Lovely

Adaumunocha:

Wooooow... Pretty bride to be.

They say beauty identifies beauty.



You are pretty too They say beauty identifies beauty.You are pretty too 1 Like

Awww... simple and lovely.

Jacksparr0w1207:

Ewwwwww The guy is smitten. I wonder why The guy is smitten. I wonder why

They look great together

Adaumunocha:

The guy is smitten. I wonder why He sure need a girl like you in his life. That's the only way out for him He sure need a girl like you in his life. That's the only way out for him

And she fine...

Bro..nice one...

Beautiful children u shall bring forth

Babe chilax, when he starts to play the ball, you won't catch it. 4 Likes

Jacksparr0w1207:

He sure need a girl like you in his life. That's the only way out for him You not serious. You not serious.

fine girl

Adaumunocha:

You not serious. Trust me, I am serious. He needs pvssy healing Trust me, I am serious. He needs pvssy healing





Na the dream of every Nigerian girl be this Wow, niceNa the dream of every Nigerian girl be this 3 Likes 1 Share

Jacksparr0w1207:

See the girl belle

sunshineG:

Wow, nice



Na the dream of every Nigerian girl be this Una just no get joy sha Una just no get joy sha

Lalas247:



like your own like your own

Jacksparr0w1207:

like your own Wetin do the girl belle o mayb she preggo

Happy Sunday Wetin do the girl belle omayb she preggoHappy Sunday