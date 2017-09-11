₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by SonyObsessed: 4:33pm
Super Eagles of Nigeria and Liaoning Fc footballer, Anthony Ujah and his beautiful fiance, Elizabeth shot their pre-wedding photos at the Shenyang Olympic Stadium in China.
Anthony Ujah plays for Liaoning Fc in the Chinese League. Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below #lit2017.
More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/nigerian-footballer-anthony-ujah-and-elizabeth-pre-wedding-photos-on-the-pi
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by SonyObsessed: 4:36pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:39pm
Beautiful girl u picked bro. Wish u guyz the best.
中国的足球场很好看
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by NairalandCS(m): 4:41pm
She just hit the jackpot.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 4:42pm
See the girl belle
2 Likes
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by IamLEGEND1: 4:45pm
No. 9 for post?
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by decatalyst(m): 4:48pm
IamLEGEND1:
What is your own fa?
I beg what number was Khalid Boulahrouz wearing at Chelsea? He wore No 9!
Arouna Kone is a striker and he wore no 2 at a time...
Baros was never a defender at Liverpool but he wore number 5!
Its just a 'lovely' pre-wedding shots, let them be!
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 4:51pm
Wooooow... Pretty bride to be.
Is she Lilian Esoro's sister??
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Evaberry(f): 4:51pm
sorry
but
we don't do short girls.
babe is too short
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 4:52pm
Jacksparr0w1207:What's about her belle?
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 4:53pm
Adaumunocha:you again
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Kamelot77(m): 4:53pm
so lovely HML in advance
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 4:53pm
Jacksparr0w1207:Boxer's booo
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by paiz(m): 4:54pm
All i can say is they look beautiful together
Wisdom is the principal thing but in all your getting "get money"
2 Likes
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 4:55pm
Adaumunocha:Ewwwwww
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by maryjan8(f): 4:55pm
Lovely
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by decatalyst(m): 4:59pm
Adaumunocha:
They say beauty identifies beauty.
You are pretty too
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by LBlessing(f): 5:02pm
Awww... simple and lovely.
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 5:06pm
Jacksparr0w1207:The guy is smitten. I wonder why
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Divay22(f): 5:06pm
They look great together
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:14pm
Adaumunocha:He sure need a girl like you in his life. That's the only way out for him
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by DarkMagic(m): 5:15pm
And she fine...
Bro..nice one...
Beautiful children u shall bring forth
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Shelloween(m): 5:16pm
Babe chilax, when he starts to play the ball, you won't catch it.
4 Likes
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 5:18pm
Jacksparr0w1207:You not serious.
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Ihatelove: 5:18pm
fine girl
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:21pm
Adaumunocha:Trust me, I am serious. He needs pvssy healing
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by sunshineG(m): 5:22pm
Wow, nice
Na the dream of every Nigerian girl be this
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Lalas247(f): 5:23pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Lalas247(f): 5:23pm
sunshineG:Una just no get joy sha
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:24pm
Lalas247:like your own
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Lalas247(f): 5:25pm
Jacksparr0w1207:Wetin do the girl belle o mayb she preggo
Happy Sunday
|Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by IamLEGEND1: 5:25pm
decatalyst:Make i epp you with one... Edgar Davis wore the No.1 shirt at Barnet.
