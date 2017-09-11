₦airaland Forum

Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch

Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by SonyObsessed: 4:33pm
Super Eagles of Nigeria and Liaoning Fc footballer, Anthony Ujah and his beautiful fiance, Elizabeth shot their pre-wedding photos at the Shenyang Olympic Stadium in China.

Anthony Ujah plays for Liaoning Fc in the Chinese League. Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below #lit2017.

More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/nigerian-footballer-anthony-ujah-and-elizabeth-pre-wedding-photos-on-the-pi

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by SonyObsessed: 4:36pm
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:39pm
Beautiful girl u picked bro. Wish u guyz the best.
中国的足球场很好看

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by NairalandCS(m): 4:41pm
She just hit the jackpot. grin

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 4:42pm
See the girl belle

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by IamLEGEND1: 4:45pm
No. 9 for post?
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by decatalyst(m): 4:48pm
IamLEGEND1:
No. 9 for post?

What is your own fa?


I beg what number was Khalid Boulahrouz wearing at Chelsea? He wore No 9!

Arouna Kone is a striker and he wore no 2 at a time...

Baros was never a defender at Liverpool but he wore number 5!

Its just a 'lovely' pre-wedding shots, let them be!

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 4:51pm
Wooooow... Pretty bride to be.
Is she Lilian Esoro's sister??

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Evaberry(f): 4:51pm
sorry
but
we don't do short girls.

babe is too short

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 4:52pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
See the girl belle
What's about her belle?

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 4:53pm
Adaumunocha:
What's about her belle?
you again
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Kamelot77(m): 4:53pm
so lovely HML in advance
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 4:53pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
you again
Boxer's booo

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by paiz(m): 4:54pm
All i can say is they look beautiful together

Wisdom is the principal thing but in all your getting "get money"

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 4:55pm
Adaumunocha:
Boxer's booo
Ewwwwww

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by maryjan8(f): 4:55pm
Lovely
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by decatalyst(m): 4:59pm
Adaumunocha:
Wooooow... Pretty bride to be.

They say beauty identifies beauty.

You are pretty too kiss

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by LBlessing(f): 5:02pm
Awww... simple and lovely.
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 5:06pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
Ewwwwww
The guy is smitten. I wonder why
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Divay22(f): 5:06pm
They look great together kiss
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:14pm
Adaumunocha:
The guy is smitten. I wonder why
He sure need a girl like you in his life. That's the only way out for him
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by DarkMagic(m): 5:15pm
And she fine...
Bro..nice one...
Beautiful children u shall bring forth
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Shelloween(m): 5:16pm
Babe chilax, when he starts to play the ball, you won't catch it.

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Adaumunocha(f): 5:18pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
He sure need a girl like you in his life. That's the only way out for him
You not serious.
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Ihatelove: 5:18pm
fine girl
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:21pm
Adaumunocha:
You not serious.
Trust me, I am serious. He needs pvssy healing
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by sunshineG(m): 5:22pm
Wow, nice

Na the dream of every Nigerian girl be this grin

Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Lalas247(f): 5:23pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
See the girl belle
shocked
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Lalas247(f): 5:23pm
sunshineG:
Wow, nice

Na the dream of every Nigerian girl be this grin
Una just no get joy sha grin
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:24pm
Lalas247:

shocked
like your own grin grin
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by Lalas247(f): 5:25pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
like your own grin grin
Wetin do the girl belle o grin mayb she preggo sad
Happy Sunday wink
Re: Anthony Ujah And Elizabeth Pre-wedding Photos On The Pitch by IamLEGEND1: 5:25pm
decatalyst:
What is you own fa? I beg what number was Khalid Boulahrouz wearing at Chelsea? He wore No 9! Arouna Kone is a striker and he wore no 2 at a time... Baros was never a defender at Liverpool but he wore number 5! Its just a 'lovely' pre-wedding shots, let them be!
Make i epp you with one... Edgar Davis wore the No.1 shirt at Barnet.

