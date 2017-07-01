₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by HeavenIsSoReall: 3:10pm
This woman was knocked down by a vehicle few hours ago. The driver of the vehicle who happened to be a woman abandoned the vehicle and ran away.
An an eye witness said "the woman was making phone call while driving and lost control of the vehicle". Nobody could identify the victim. Pls check if you can identify her.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by olihilistic(m): 3:15pm
Doesn't she have any means of identification on her??
Like phone or national ID card or driven license..
I'm not sure this is the best place to go on with this.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by HeavenIsSoReall: 3:23pm
Angry residents deflating the vehicle tyres.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by NwaAmaikpe: 3:26pm
How do you expect anyone to identify her,
The picture quality of your phone's camera is too poor.
We can't make out her face because you snapped the body from a mile away.
Please get a device with a Carl Zeiss Lens if you must go into Photojournalism.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by emeijeh(m): 3:26pm
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:26pm
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by HeavenIsSoReall: 3:35pm
They didn't allow anyone to take her pics, I just manage to get these. Pls bear with me.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by FortifiedCity: 3:37pm
That Jakande gate is something else. A lot of demolishings need to be done there.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by HeavenIsSoReall: 3:41pm
You are right but the accident happened inside the estate.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by FortifiedCity: 3:45pm
HeavenIsSoReall:Go back there, snap the face of the woman and come back.
Go now! !!!
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by HeavenIsSoReall: 3:51pm
lol, let me tell my car.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by emeijeh(m): 4:43pm
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by miqos03: 7:39pm
haaa
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by razbec: 7:39pm
goo
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by iluvpomo(m): 7:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:Or even if an iPotato is being used, just a close-up picture should work.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by psychologist(m): 7:42pm
R. I. P to the woman
Btw Warris this Ndi hofemanu is this the latest trend ?
Two combs
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by money121(m): 7:43pm
R.I.P
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by Esepayan(m): 7:43pm
come open shop for me sef
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by Alariiwo: 7:44pm
Some people are just careless and useless..
Despite all the warnings to focus while driving, they'll be doing I don't care & oversabi.. Now she has ended someone's likely bread winner life.
The driver shall never go unpunished.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by iamclime(m): 7:44pm
If I remember vivdly, there is this website of Motor Vehicle Administration or something where you can get the details of the owner of that car by just typing in the registration number. Who can help with that? This is sad! So sad!
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by EdDave(m): 7:45pm
RIP. So unfortunate. Both drivers and pedestrians need to be careful.
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by MaryBenn(f): 7:45pm
You have first Class in Lying
Chai
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by Normally: 7:46pm
Lol.... Tell me another story
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by SgtKisswhere: 7:47pm
emeijeh:my exact reaction bro
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by Johnpaul01: 7:48pm
Don't make call while driving, you say NO!, Now you have ended one innocent woman's life like Vic O's career
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by iamclime(m): 7:52pm
Got it. lsmvaapvs.org
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by emeijeh(m): 7:53pm
Don't mind the serial liar
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by Referendum50(f): 7:54pm
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by guru90: 7:54pm
#Ritual money....
Give and take back secretly.....
But u gat A+ (Liar)
|Re: Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander by toprealman: 7:56pm
Queenlovely:She was talking on her phone.....read before you spill your poo. No be only shop you open......market nko?
