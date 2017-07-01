Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Accident At Jakande Estate Okeafa - Nairalander (13961 Views)

Friends Travelling To Abuja From Kaduna Die In Terrible Accident(pics) / Terrible Accident In Kaduna, People Burnt Beyond Recognition(Graphic Pics) / Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos)

This woman was knocked down by a vehicle few hours ago. The driver of the vehicle who happened to be a woman abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

An an eye witness said "the woman was making phone call while driving and lost control of the vehicle". Nobody could identify the victim. Pls check if you can identify her.

Doesn't she have any means of identification on her??

Like phone or national ID card or driven license..

I'm not sure this is the best place to go on with this.

Angry residents deflating the vehicle tyres.





How do you expect anyone to identify her,

The picture quality of your phone's camera is too poor.



We can't make out her face because you snapped the body from a mile away.



HeavenIsSoReall:

This woman was knocked down by a vehicle few hours ago. The driver of the vehicle who happened to be a woman abandoned the vehicle and ran away. 3 Likes

They didn't allow anyone to take her pics, I just manage to get these. Pls bear with me. They didn't allow anyone to take her pics, I just manage to get these. Pls bear with me. 1 Like

That Jakande gate is something else. A lot of demolishings need to be done there.

That Jakande gate is something else. A lot of demolishings need to be done there.



You are right but the accident happened inside the estate. You are right but the accident happened inside the estate.

Some of you will come here and condemn the driver because she is rich.

My twin sister knocked down a little boy who was running away from his angry parents. He didn't even look he just Got knocked down by the speeding vehicle.

Some times it is their fault. It even happened to me around eleme junction. The man just suddenly Jumped in front of my spider Camry. Because he was tired of life. He got injured but I took him to a hospital.

I opened a shop for him a month later but he mismanaged it. He said its from his village

5 Likes

haaa

goo

Btw Warris this Ndi hofemanu is this the latest trend ?

Two combs R. I. P to the womanBtw Warris thisNdi hofemanu is this the latest trend ?Two combs 2 Likes

R.I.P

come open shop for me sef come open shop for me sef

Some people are just careless and useless..



Despite all the warnings to focus while driving, they'll be doing I don't care & oversabi.. Now she has ended someone's likely bread winner life.

The driver shall never go unpunished.

If I remember vivdly, there is this website of Motor Vehicle Administration or something where you can get the details of the owner of that car by just typing in the registration number. Who can help with that? This is sad! So sad! 1 Like

RIP. So unfortunate. Both drivers and pedestrians need to be careful.

You have first Class in Lying



Chai You have first Class in LyingChai 5 Likes

Lol.... Tell me another story Lol.... Tell me another story 3 Likes

Don't make call while driving, you say NO!, Now you have ended one innocent woman's life like Vic O's career

If I remember vivdly, there is this website of Motor Vehicle Administration or something where you can get the details of the owner of that car by just typing in the registration number. Who can help with that? This is sad! So sad!

Got it. lsmvaapvs.org Got it. lsmvaapvs.org

