I just want to use this opportunity to thank those that post jobs on nairaland. Just three months that i was constantly submitting applications on jobs posted here and call backs for interviews, i got two job offers and i have started one. Thank you so much 41 Likes 4 Shares

I am next

Please, I want you to explain if you had any form of connection before you got the job?



We need to start shaming all those guys who think people get jobs only through connections in Nigeria.



Thank God for you. 31 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations 1 Like

Congratulations guy

Thank God for you. Na so brother

U have become General congrats

PLEASE GIVE ME ONE

Congratulations 1 Like

Congratulations.

Good to hear that

congrats bro...





more better Jobs to job seekers. Amen.



sha in case of vacancy sha still inform ppl 4 here o.



#remember men/women in our kingdom 2 Likes

Congrat..

Congratulations.....

Is the second still open? drop it let interested people apply

Congrats, more to come 1 Like

Many would prefer to die on a boat to Spain. Apparently a selfie , with a foreign background is a testimony of progress.



Others will marry there mother/grandmothers mate. Apparently a work permit/green card, is a silver bullet for life problems.



I don't know bout you. Perhaps, you saving up to leave Nigeria to build sand castles in foreign lands.



My advice is simple, look inwards and stop analyzing the problems and start analyzing for solutions.



That how to permanently reach for your destiny.



Congratulations on your new, job. Don't drink or womanize. Clear head, clear signals. 12 Likes 1 Share

as a gatemam.

yur salary is my internet connection

Congratulations!!! Same will happen to me. IJN

How much is the pay baba.....nobody says there are no joba, but less job with good paying 3 Likes

Congrats.



Dash someone the second one.

I pray you reading this will finally find your dream job amen 3 Likes

Congratulations. mine will be next by His grace

Dash someone the second one.



Dash someone the second one.

Na real shaming o. All my life, I've lost count of all the jobs I've gotten. And in fact, all without human connection. It got to a point that I became too choosy.



Na God. He's the ultimate connection. Na real shaming o. All my life, I've lost count of all the jobs I've gotten. And in fact, all without human connection. It got to a point that I became too choosy.Na God. He's the ultimate connection. 7 Likes 2 Shares