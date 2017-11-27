₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,172 members, 3,935,982 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 09:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd (8261 Views)
I Just Got Two Jobs(taking Both)praise God! / How I Got Teaching Job In Lekki Ajah Axis Of Lagos / Undecided Over Two Jobs Offers!!! Please Advice (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by zazigift: 6:21pm On Nov 26
I just want to use this opportunity to thank those that post jobs on nairaland. Just three months that i was constantly submitting applications on jobs posted here and call backs for interviews, i got two job offers and i have started one. Thank you so much
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by handsomeclouds(m): 6:33pm On Nov 26
zazigift:Congrats. May Almighty God make it the beginning of more blessings to come
I am next
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by generalbush(m): 6:40pm On Nov 26
Please, I want you to explain if you had any form of connection before you got the job?
We need to start shaming all those guys who think people get jobs only through connections in Nigeria.
Thank God for you.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by ammyluv2002(f): 7:11pm On Nov 26
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by titusenes: 8:04pm On Nov 26
Congratulations guy
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by handsomeclouds(m): 8:07pm On Nov 26
generalbush:Na so brother
U have become General congrats
4 Likes
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by edemsimeon: 8:28pm On Nov 26
PLEASE GIVE ME ONE
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by jashar(f): 7:15am
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by Michael004: 7:15am
Congratulations.
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by badbreath(f): 7:16am
Good to hear that
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by Primusinterpares(m): 7:17am
congrats bro...
more better Jobs to job seekers. Amen.
sha in case of vacancy sha still inform ppl 4 here o.
#remember men/women in our kingdom
2 Likes
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by money121(m): 7:17am
Congrat..
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by MaryBenn(f): 7:17am
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by Worldbest281: 7:18am
Congratulations.....
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by ychris: 7:19am
Is the second still open? drop it let interested people apply
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by doctorkush(m): 7:20am
pmc01:
7 Likes
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by goshen26: 7:21am
Congrats, more to come
1 Like
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by TheCabal: 7:21am
Many would prefer to die on a boat to Spain. Apparently a selfie , with a foreign background is a testimony of progress.
Others will marry there mother/grandmothers mate. Apparently a work permit/green card, is a silver bullet for life problems.
I don't know bout you. Perhaps, you saving up to leave Nigeria to build sand castles in foreign lands.
My advice is simple, look inwards and stop analyzing the problems and start analyzing for solutions.
That how to permanently reach for your destiny.
Congratulations on your new, job. Don't drink or womanize. Clear head, clear signals.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by 2shure: 7:21am
as a gatemam.
yur salary is my internet connection
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by Hobowobo(f): 7:23am
zazigift:
Congratulations!!! Same will happen to me. IJN
5 Likes
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by dreh17(m): 7:23am
How much is the pay baba.....nobody says there are no joba, but less job with good paying
3 Likes
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by Itzminstrel: 7:25am
generalbush:
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by solufemiwa: 7:28am
Congrats.
Invest in your present and future by checking my signature. You will thank me later
1 Like
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by cardoctor(m): 7:29am
Dash someone the second one.
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by KayDEAN(m): 7:32am
I pray you reading this will finally find your dream job amen
3 Likes
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by Tinalex(f): 7:32am
Congratulations. mine will be next by His grace
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by MezieFresh: 7:33am
cardoctor:
You might need to see the link in my signature!
A business card + letterhead @1k
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by gr8man4rmukpor(m): 7:33am
cardoctor:
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by olayinkajnr(m): 7:34am
generalbush:
Na real shaming o. All my life, I've lost count of all the jobs I've gotten. And in fact, all without human connection. It got to a point that I became too choosy.
Na God. He's the ultimate connection.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Got Two Jobs Offers Through Nairalabd by sheDD(m): 7:36am
2shure:odeeee U think u are doing me!! you are doing urself
2 Likes 1 Share
Nigerian-airspace-management-agency(nama) Is Recruiting Hurry / Vacancies At ( U N T H )! / Just Upload Your C.v
Viewing this topic: kunlespeaks, olatorich(m), Effico5real(m), Munix(m), radiokilla(m), summytex, EMPERO247(m), gazlyn(f), oluoxide(m), Oba22, Emekamex(m), Nobleking2000(m), owoichogodwin, handsomenonny(m), bunmibanlyz(f), barineh(m), gamaliel2luv, u3man(m), Fyorgyn, obajoey(m), kolajoo(m), ayatt(m), aladon10, kiriann(m), james17, junmangul, Udeani(m), vicovico(m), emesv26(m), spartan2709(m), coruso(m), BigDealz, maneasy, Safiaa(f) and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6