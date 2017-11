This time, he went hard on the Egberi papa No. 1 Timaya . This diss track is coming after Timaya blasted him on Instagram for his attention seeking and hungry way of life.



Shatta Wale in this new song claims Timaya’s father & mother were in the same class with him back then Guess Shatta Wale has finally run mad



What do you think about this?



