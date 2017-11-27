Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] (4828 Views)

Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) / Shatta Wale Continues Attack On Wizkid In New Tweets / Timaya - 'Dance' Featuring Rudeboy P'square (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This time, he went hard on the Egberi papa No. 1 Timaya . This diss track is coming after Timaya blasted him on Instagram for his attention seeking and hungry way of life.



Shatta Wale in this new song claims Timaya’s father & mother were in the same class with him back then Guess Shatta Wale has finally run mad



DOWNLOAD VIA:



What do you think about this?



We need someone to help us take some drugs to Ghana for Shatta Wale – Who can help us do that? ​Barely 2 weeks after releasing a diss track for Wizkid, Shatta Wale is back again..This time, he went hard on the Egberi papa No. 1 Timaya . This diss track is coming after Timaya blasted him on Instagram for his attention seeking and hungry way of life.Shatta Wale in this new song claims Timaya’s father & mother were in the same class with him back then Guess Shatta Wale has finally run madDOWNLOAD VIA: http://fabinfos.com/music-shatta-wale-timaya-timaya-diss/ 2 Likes

Sorry i can't download this trash, cuz am allergic to stvpid songs. 24 Likes 1 Share

LOL. Please, we have not finished dealing with our Speed Darlington and Vic O. Let the Ghanaians handle their shït. 23 Likes

D







Shatta is trying so hard to be relevant and also get attention from Nigerians,kikikiki oga park one corner joor. I don't know you.



Wait Timaya is coming. Shatta is trying so hard to be relevant and also get attention from Nigerians,kikikiki oga park one corner joor. I don't know you.Wait Timaya is coming. 19 Likes 1 Share





What is our business with Ghanaians and their citizens with mental illness? Nairaland keeps giving voice to the stupìd and ignoring vital information.What is our business with Ghanaians and their citizens with mental illness? 17 Likes 1 Share

shatta...this olodo boi





Who's this plumber abi nah bricklayer?







I know he's a Nairalander. 19 Likes

.

one of the "wackiest" of them all 2 Likes

oga has gone too far !!

Makydebbie people 6 Likes

OYA diss track loading from timaya!!!

Such a struggle

Fool

What a FOOOOLLL!!! Someone should get me a gun, wanna shoot this guy.. grrrrrrhh he is so annoying 1 Like

i know shatta wale will come out with a banger

he always has a song ready for any situation 1 Like

Mad jam



Certified hit!! 3 Likes

this is gonna go skibidi kpa kpa...... you know the rest 1 Like

Na your mate sing One Corner, he didn't have to diss or do shiits before he got our attention.







We already have Bobrisky, Vic O and Darlington. We cannot tolerate anymore attention seeking bastard. 7 Likes

this is gonna go skibidi Kpa kpa and a put put bruuuu doom skya kuku tutu doom doom doom doom yeah you don know 1 Like 2 Shares

lol

make I hear say I waste my mb on this 3 Likes

LA click LA evaporate 2 Likes

this guy called Shatta is a god in ghana. Ghana get good music pass us just that no money to promote their talent. 2 Likes

Uhmm 1 Like

Timaya I know. Shatta whatever, name seems strange. 1 Like

Alwaysking:

Sorry i can't download this trash, cuz am allergic to stvpid songs. 1 Like

chocorex:

this guy called Shatta is a god in ghana. Ghana get good music pass us just that no money to promote their talent. 7 Likes 1 Share

Timaya yab enter but the song Sweet sha