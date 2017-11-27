₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Yarnvibes(f): 7:28am
Barely 2 weeks after releasing a diss track for Wizkid, Shatta Wale is back again..
This time, he went hard on the Egberi papa No. 1 Timaya . This diss track is coming after Timaya blasted him on Instagram for his attention seeking and hungry way of life.
Shatta Wale in this new song claims Timaya’s father & mother were in the same class with him back then Guess Shatta Wale has finally run mad
What do you think about this?
We need someone to help us take some drugs to Ghana for Shatta Wale – Who can help us do that?
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Alwaysking: 7:35am
Sorry i can't download this trash, cuz am allergic to stvpid songs.
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by NeeKlaus: 8:08am
LOL. Please, we have not finished dealing with our Speed Darlington and Vic O. Let the Ghanaians handle their shït.
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Muckross1122(m): 10:15am
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Evablizin(f): 10:28am
Shatta is trying so hard to be relevant and also get attention from Nigerians,kikikiki oga park one corner joor. I don't know you.
Wait Timaya is coming.
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Papiikush: 11:19am
Nairaland keeps giving voice to the stupìd and ignoring vital information.
What is our business with Ghanaians and their citizens with mental illness?
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by razbec: 11:19am
shatta...this olodo boi
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by BruncleZuma: 11:19am
Who's this plumber abi nah bricklayer?
I know he's a Nairalander.
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by wildcatter23(m): 11:19am
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by cobalan87(m): 11:20am
one of the "wackiest" of them all
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Lacomus(m): 11:20am
oga has gone too far !!
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:20am
Makydebbie people
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Gisthoodng(m): 11:20am
OYA diss track loading from timaya!!!
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by closerange: 11:20am
Such a struggle
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by jamielavorda: 11:20am
Fool
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by R2bees(m): 11:21am
What a FOOOOLLL!!! Someone should get me a gun, wanna shoot this guy.. grrrrrrhh he is so annoying
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by onatisi(m): 11:21am
i know shatta wale will come out with a banger
he always has a song ready for any situation
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by sKeetz(m): 11:22am
Mad jam
Certified hit!!
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by jaheymezz(m): 11:22am
this is gonna go skibidi kpa kpa...... you know the rest
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by DaddyKross: 11:23am
Na your mate sing One Corner, he didn't have to diss or do shiits before he got our attention.
We already have Bobrisky, Vic O and Darlington. We cannot tolerate anymore attention seeking bastard.
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by jaheymezz(m): 11:23am
this is gonna go skibidi Kpa kpa and a put put bruuuu doom skya kuku tutu doom doom doom doom yeah you don know
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Technologisty(m): 11:23am
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Lordspicy(m): 11:25am
make I hear say I waste my mb on this
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Adaumunocha(f): 11:26am
LA click LA evaporate
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by chocorex(m): 11:28am
this guy called Shatta is a god in ghana. Ghana get good music pass us just that no money to promote their talent.
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by movid(m): 11:29am
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Odianose13(m): 11:29am
Timaya I know. Shatta whatever, name seems strange.
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by talk2saintify(m): 11:31am
Alwaysking:
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by Pidginwhisper: 11:34am
chocorex:
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by So101: 11:34am
Timaya yab enter but the song Sweet sha
|Re: Shatta Wale – Timaya (timaya Diss) [audio] by davillian(m): 11:35am
Hungry pikin come chop banku
