Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos (10422 Views)

Police Kill Notorious Kidnappers In Rivers State, Recover Cars / Wanted Notorious Kidnappers Apprehended By Police In Edo State. Photo / Police Arrest Notorious Kidnappers While Spending N12 Million Ransom Money (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Venza car with Reg No FST 350 EQ was recovered after a shootout that led to the death of 2 of the kidnappers while others escaped with bullet wounds.Their remains have been taken away by the men of the anti-kidnap team from Owerri along side 3 A-K47 riffle...



Source; A joint team of the ISN cobra and Buffalo squad led by Okaaomeen'oru Chris Ekwueme, the SA Security to Governor on security Orlu Zone responded quickly to a call on duty as they swooped on a six man kidnapping team who abducted their victims at Amaokpara in Imo state.The Venza car with Reg No FST 350 EQ was recovered after a shootout that led to the death of 2 of the kidnappers while others escaped with bullet wounds.Their remains have been taken away by the men of the anti-kidnap team from Owerri along side 3 A-K47 riffle...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kidnappers-killed-gun-battle-fierce-security-agents-imo-state-photos.html

Why are they always neeked 4 Likes

Ok

Check my signature for affordable and durable window blind and wallpaper

crime no the pay, see how they are wasted like christmass goats 1 Like

lalasticlala

Nawa oh,2 down. Wasted life.

See security agents looking like kidnappers. 9 Likes





Reverse back o ye man and woman



Tomorrow late wella What shall it profit a man to gain some Naira in his bank accounts and lose his soul to eternal tortureReverse back o ye man and womanTomorrow late wella 2 Likes

IMO STATE AGAIN...NAWA OOOO

Can I have that Venza? At least the owner is dead. 2 Likes

Kkk...bullet hole wound on judgement line,what would be their excuse be for their maker?

Anybody seeing State Police? 3 Likes

Bush meats

smart



tactical



swift



intelligent





if an one black and black ppl now ...



you Go first write statement

Go buy fuel for their motor







yet there nor go catch the hoodlums

Everyday for the thief....

St

Chai...

Khd95:

Why are they always neeked







Cos Nigerian police always want to see them nekeed nekeed nekeed. Cos Nigerian police always want to see them nekeed nekeed nekeed. 4 Likes

Interesting

The kidnapper is either not notorious or he was without a weapon.

BruncleZuma:

Anybody seeing State Police?

I never knew someone will notice this bro.

It's seems the state police is already under way even without permission.



And they are performing well I never knew someone will notice this bro.It's seems the state police is already under way even without permission.And they are performing well

Xmas don reach naa

Munae:





Cos Nigerian police always want to see them nekeed nekeed nekeed nekeed.



You fresh o. You fresh o. 1 Like

dainformant:

A joint team of the ISN cobra and Buffalo squad led by Okaaomeen'oru Chris Ekwueme, the SA Security to Governor on security Orlu Zone responded quickly to a call on duty as they swooped on a six man kidnapping team who abducted their victims at Amaokpara in Imo state.



The Venza car with Reg No FST 350 EQ was recovered after a shootout that led to the death of 2 of the kidnappers while others escaped with bullet wounds.Their remains have been taken away by the men of the anti-kidnap team from Owerri along side 3 A-K47 riffle...



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kidnappers-killed-gun-battle-fierce-security-agents-imo-state-photos.html

Wasted in vain





kidnapping no be work ooo Wasted in vainkidnapping no be work ooo

Then posed for pictures... So the other gang members can know they were behind the death of their colleagues and come after them for vengeance 1 Like

h

Gun them down,the ipob's secret army.