Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:09am
A joint team of the ISN cobra and Buffalo squad led by Okaaomeen'oru Chris Ekwueme, the SA Security to Governor on security Orlu Zone responded quickly to a call on duty as they swooped on a six man kidnapping team who abducted their victims at Amaokpara in Imo state.

The Venza car with Reg No FST 350 EQ was recovered after a shootout that led to the death of 2 of the kidnappers while others escaped with bullet wounds.Their remains have been taken away by the men of the anti-kidnap team from Owerri along side 3 A-K47 riffle...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kidnappers-killed-gun-battle-fierce-security-agents-imo-state-photos.html

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Khd95(m): 8:11am
Why are they always neeked

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:12am
Ok
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:14am
Check my signature for affordable and durable window blind and wallpaper
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Aonkuuse(m): 8:15am
crime no the pay, see how they are wasted like christmass goats

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:34am
lalasticlala
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Evablizin(f): 11:44am
Nawa oh,2 down. Wasted life.
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by fuckerstard: 11:53am
See security agents looking like kidnappers.

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Onyinye15(f): 11:54am
What shall it profit a man to gain some Naira in his bank accounts and lose his soul to eternal torture

Reverse back o ye man and woman

Tomorrow late wella cry

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by rocknation62(m): 11:54am
IMO STATE AGAIN...NAWA OOOO shocked shocked shocked
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Papiikush: 11:54am
Can I have that Venza? At least the owner is dead. cry

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by jerrybakermillz(m): 11:54am
Kkk...bullet hole wound on judgement line,what would be their excuse be for their maker?
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by BruncleZuma: 11:55am
Anybody seeing State Police?

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by benjsniper33: 11:56am
Bush meats
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Primusinterpares(m): 11:56am
smart

tactical

swift

intelligent


if an one black and black ppl now ...

you Go first write statement
Go buy fuel for their motor



yet there nor go catch the hoodlums
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by femiranking28(m): 11:56am
Everyday for the thief....
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by edubs: 11:56am
St
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Elslim: 11:56am
Chai...
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Munae(f): 11:57am
Khd95:
Why are they always neeked



Cos Nigerian police always want to see them nekeed nekeed nekeed.

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by nicheyJ1: 11:57am
Interesting
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Florblu(f): 11:57am
The kidnapper is either not notorious or he was without a weapon.
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by benjsniper33: 11:57am
BruncleZuma:
Anybody seeing State Police?

I never knew someone will notice this bro.
It's seems the state police is already under way even without permission.

And they are performing well
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Sunnycliff(m): 11:58am
Xmas don reach naa
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by fuckerstard: 11:58am
Munae:


Cos Nigerian police always want to see them nekeed nekeed nekeed nekeed.


You fresh o.

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by free2ryhme: 11:59am
dainformant:
A joint team of the ISN cobra and Buffalo squad led by Okaaomeen'oru Chris Ekwueme, the SA Security to Governor on security Orlu Zone responded quickly to a call on duty as they swooped on a six man kidnapping team who abducted their victims at Amaokpara in Imo state.

The Venza car with Reg No FST 350 EQ was recovered after a shootout that led to the death of 2 of the kidnappers while others escaped with bullet wounds.Their remains have been taken away by the men of the anti-kidnap team from Owerri along side 3 A-K47 riffle...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kidnappers-killed-gun-battle-fierce-security-agents-imo-state-photos.html

Wasted in vain


kidnapping no be work ooo
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by Thewesterner: 12:01pm
Then posed for pictures... So the other gang members can know they were behind the death of their colleagues and come after them for vengeance

Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by OkpekeBeauty: 12:02pm
h
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by abdelrahman: 12:02pm
Gun them down,the ipob's secret army.
Re: Security Agents Including A Lady Gun Down Notorious Kidnappers In Imo. Photos by dominique(f): 12:03pm
There's hardly a day we don't get to read about dangerous criminals being apprehended or killed yet crime rate is increasing. How can a country progress when there so many criminals in it.

