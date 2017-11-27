₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by robosky02(m): 9:43am
Wike Wrestling Championship Begins as Rivers, Lagos Hopeful of Winning
Both Rivers and Lagos states have expressed readiness to win the maiden edition of the Governor Wike Wrestling Championship, which kicked off at the main bowl of the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
This is just as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung will join Governor Nyesom Wike to declare the championship open today.
Dalung will also unveil the logo and mascot for the African Wrestling Championship, which Rivers State is hosting in 2018.
Rivers State Sports Council Wrestling Head Coach, Oyonomunude Eli, in a chat with sports journalists expressed the readiness of the state’s wrestlers to sweep all medals available in the championship.
According to him, Rivers is the home of wrestling and as such, they were adequately prepared to surmount their opponents and prove that they were not just hosting but ready to win in a free and fair contest.
He disclosed that Rivers was presenting 60 male and 30 female wrestlers in both freestyle and Greco-Roman events, adding that they were prepared to compete well.
Also speaking, the Secretary of Lagos State Wrestling Association, Somade Ganiat, declared that they were not in Port Harcourt for mere participation but to cart away available gold medals.
She stressed that Lagos is the grassroots of wrestling in Nigeria and would prove same on the mats as the events unfold. She expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the venue, saying they were top class.
Meanwhile, Commonwealth gold medalist, Adekuoroye Odunayo has dropped the gauntlet, saying she is ready for any opposition at the championship.
While expressing satisfaction with the state of facilities provided for the championship, she stressed that the mats would do the talking against her opponents.
As at press time, 25 states and 5 wrestling clubs have been registered and cleared to participate in the championship.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/11/27/wike-wrestling-championship-begins-as-rivers-lagos-hopeful-of-winning/
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by mikejj(m): 9:45am
mtchewww i hiss and pass
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by Munae(f): 9:50am
I'll like to participate
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by robosky02(m): 10:05am
Daniel igali Olympic gold m medalist with Canada is now grooming Nigeria's at top wrestles
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by robosky02(m): 10:13am
Commonwealth gold medalist, Adekuoroye Odunayo is expected at the games
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by Sharon6(f): 12:26pm
All the best!
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by asawanathegreat(m): 12:27pm
Lai mohammed will win for FCT
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by danchuzzy(m): 12:27pm
At such a time as this
All they can come up with is wrestling championship?
Iranu
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by purem(m): 12:27pm
craze dey worry wike
When ppl are suffering dis is what he can came up with?
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by drekog: 12:31pm
Cool
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by memeg1: 12:32pm
ok
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by tosyne2much(m): 12:37pm
The wrestling go dey boring die.. Person go just dey vex sef
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by ariwamichael(m): 12:44pm
Munae:
wld like to wrestle with you�
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by Onyinye15(f): 12:45pm
I dey wait
|Re: Wike Wrestling Championship Begins As Rivers, Lagos Hopeful Of Winning by Queenext: 12:56pm
Will it be interesting like we,and have same paparazzi?
