





Both Rivers and Lagos states have expressed readiness to win the maiden edition of the Governor Wike Wrestling Championship, which kicked off at the main bowl of the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt at the weekend.







This is just as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung will join Governor Nyesom Wike to declare the championship open today.









Dalung will also unveil the logo and mascot for the African Wrestling Championship, which Rivers State is hosting in 2018.



Rivers State Sports Council Wrestling Head Coach, Oyonomunude Eli, in a chat with sports journalists expressed the readiness of the state’s wrestlers to sweep all medals available in the championship.



According to him, Rivers is the home of wrestling and as such, they were adequately prepared to surmount their opponents and prove that they were not just hosting but ready to win in a free and fair contest.



He disclosed that Rivers was presenting 60 male and 30 female wrestlers in both freestyle and Greco-Roman events, adding that they were prepared to compete well.



Also speaking, the Secretary of Lagos State Wrestling Association, Somade Ganiat, declared that they were not in Port Harcourt for mere participation but to cart away available gold medals.



She stressed that Lagos is the grassroots of wrestling in Nigeria and would prove same on the mats as the events unfold. She expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the venue, saying they were top class.



Meanwhile, Commonwealth gold medalist, Adekuoroye Odunayo has dropped the gauntlet, saying she is ready for any opposition at the championship.



While expressing satisfaction with the state of facilities provided for the championship, she stressed that the mats would do the talking against her opponents.



As at press time, 25 states and 5 wrestling clubs have been registered and cleared to participate in the championship.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/11/27/wike-wrestling-championship-begins-as-rivers-lagos-hopeful-of-winning/ Wike Wrestling Championship Begins as Rivers, Lagos Hopeful of WinningBoth Rivers and Lagos states have expressed readiness to win the maiden edition of the Governor Wike Wrestling Championship, which kicked off at the main bowl of the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt at the weekend.This is just as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung will join Governor Nyesom Wike to declare the championship open today.Dalung will also unveil the logo and mascot for the African Wrestling Championship, which Rivers State is hosting in 2018.Rivers State Sports Council Wrestling Head Coach, Oyonomunude Eli, in a chat with sports journalists expressed the readiness of the state’s wrestlers to sweep all medals available in the championship.According to him, Rivers is the home of wrestling and as such, they were adequately prepared to surmount their opponents and prove that they were not just hosting but ready to win in a free and fair contest.He disclosed that Rivers was presenting 60 male and 30 female wrestlers in both freestyle and Greco-Roman events, adding that they were prepared to compete well.Also speaking, the Secretary of Lagos State Wrestling Association, Somade Ganiat, declared that they were not in Port Harcourt for mere participation but to cart away available gold medals.She stressed that Lagos is the grassroots of wrestling in Nigeria and would prove same on the mats as the events unfold. She expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the venue, saying they were top class.Meanwhile, Commonwealth gold medalist, Adekuoroye Odunayo has dropped the gauntlet, saying she is ready for any opposition at the championship.While expressing satisfaction with the state of facilities provided for the championship, she stressed that the mats would do the talking against her opponents.As at press time, 25 states and 5 wrestling clubs have been registered and cleared to participate in the championship.