



Meskout is expected to visit the venue, the Alfred Diete Sports Complex, to assess the level of readiness ahead of the championships.



A member of the Local Organising Committee for the AWC and the President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Honour Sirawoo, who arrived Nigeria on same flight (Air Maroc) with the Wrestling boss, expressed delight over the development.



“This is enough to show that we are about to witness a world-class event in Port Harcourt. So much hard work has been put in place for this competition and I thank Governor Nyesom Wike for making it possible especially with the preparation of the country’s wrestlers for the event,” Sirawoo said.



It will be recalled that Meskout was also in Port Harcourt last year July to inspect facilities for the competition.



Meanwhile, Morocco and Guinea Bissau have arrived Port Harcourt for the championships taking place between February 7 and 11.



The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, told our correspondent that three more countries were billed to arrive also on Sunday night.



A total of 90 wrestlers will represent Nigeria at the championship in various categories of the competition in which 25 countries are expected to feature.





