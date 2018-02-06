₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The city of Port Harcourt is wearing a new look for the African Wrestling Championships that begin on Wednesday even as the President of the United World Wrestling Africa, Fouad Meskout, on Sunday Arrived Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the championships.
Meskout is expected to visit the venue, the Alfred Diete Sports Complex, to assess the level of readiness ahead of the championships.
A member of the Local Organising Committee for the AWC and the President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Honour Sirawoo, who arrived Nigeria on same flight (Air Maroc) with the Wrestling boss, expressed delight over the development.
“This is enough to show that we are about to witness a world-class event in Port Harcourt. So much hard work has been put in place for this competition and I thank Governor Nyesom Wike for making it possible especially with the preparation of the country’s wrestlers for the event,” Sirawoo said.
It will be recalled that Meskout was also in Port Harcourt last year July to inspect facilities for the competition.
Meanwhile, Morocco and Guinea Bissau have arrived Port Harcourt for the championships taking place between February 7 and 11.
The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, told our correspondent that three more countries were billed to arrive also on Sunday night.
A total of 90 wrestlers will represent Nigeria at the championship in various categories of the competition in which 25 countries are expected to feature.
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by Shollyjay90(m): 10:38am
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by princeking2(m): 10:38am
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by MiyettiAllah: 10:38am
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by fakuta(f): 10:38am
I wish to watch
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by modelmike7(m): 10:39am
Doing it the AFRICAN way
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by Kizyte(m): 10:39am
Shey na like this wrestling floor dey be? Na rapper dem dey take do floor?
When will Nigerians start doing things the right way? The more you criticize them, the worse they become.
Compare with the ones below...
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by Freshemzy(m): 10:39am
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by hoygift: 10:39am
THE shitholes that would have murdered this comment box with noise are still in school making noise...
How quiet naira land is this time...
Well our own no be wrestling everything na fight cus no spirit of sportsmanship in this country...
When someone sees the crowd is making a fool out of him cus he is losing he will turn everything to fight just like this
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by fpeter(f): 10:39am
Native wrestlers
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by nairalanduseles: 10:39am
rubbish when people can not feed in this nation........arise naija
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by pointstores(m): 10:39am
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by modelmike7(m): 10:40am
fpeter:As in Ankara wrestlers?!
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by loveisgoody: 10:41am
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by Napoleonsammy: 10:41am
Wike don try but na which type of wrestling? na egelege abi d type of johncena dem own
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by jaymejate(m): 10:41am
U Never Good 4 Football U De Go Wrestling. Kil Ursef O
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by Daniello25: 10:42am
Good for Nigeria.... But will dat change the Economic situation of the COUNTRY.....
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by vicoloni(m): 10:42am
I made front page on 4 topics back to back on nairaland today. Isn't that a sign of joblessness? No wonder my akkant is shivering..Wo Seun mind your business. I dey go work!
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by pyyxxaro: 10:43am
modelmike7:
fpeter:
Aso'ebi wrestling
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by Omudia11: 10:43am
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by Yinxies(f): 10:43am
Person wey never chop dey fight?
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by modelmike7(m): 10:44am
fakuta:I can take you there dearie.....
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by michealdeco(m): 10:44am
Napoleonsammy:til 2050 lol
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by modelmike7(m): 10:47am
pyyxxaro:Hahahahaha �
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by SUNDICOS: 10:49am
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by Omudia11: 10:51am
Shut up
nairalanduseles:
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by pudmon: 10:56am
pointstores:
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by deafeyez: 11:00am
Wow, Rivers is indeed a peaceful state. I like that.
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by helphelp: 11:03am
This is the real wrestling recognised by Olympics committee.
Not the lie lie blow blow jump jump and run run
|Re: African Wrestling Championship (AWC) Begins In Port Harcourt by vertueptime: 11:16am
fpeter:
We want pro wrestling
