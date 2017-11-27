₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,317 members, 3,936,520 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 01:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) (3977 Views)
Bobrisky Secretly Packing Out Of His Rented Duplex, As PHCN Cuts His Power Suppl / Wow!!Check Out Nigeria Strongest Soldier Doing Unbelievable Acts With His Power / Olamide Show Off In New Lovely Outlook Dress (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by GISTM0RE: 10:02am
@GISTMORE
Nigerian rapper, olamide shared this on his instagram page.
https://www.gistmore.com/olamide-pictured-power-bike
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by adudu208(m): 10:44am
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by BruncleZuma: 12:32pm
I don't care who you are, just no drive that bike go Ikorodu.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Niyinficient(m): 12:32pm
greatman
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 12:32pm
Baddest!!!
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by dirolad(m): 12:32pm
Forgerit I nor like d album! Olamide freestyle in all songs
1 Like
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by hivira: 12:32pm
h
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by oluwadare26(m): 12:33pm
Nice Bike from our ever darling Olamide.
OLIC4 caught my attention.
This guy is not here to play at all....remind me of his hit back then
Ota po ju enemies lo olote yapa
December tu titi n bo e fun won ni hamper
Awon atole e fun won ni pampers
Eni ti o ba ri oba fin ohun loba ma pa
No Artist, i say no Artist
I repeat again i say no Artist
D on do show inside eko hotel
Shutdown everywhere if he lie i go tell.
Sold out concert in Lagos twice(OLIC1, OLIC2 &OLIC3)
Sold out concert in Malay 2!
Sold out concert in Yankee 3!
Sold out concert in London 4!
Ha! E wa ni kon ma fo fun mi
Ta ni best rapper/artist again oya so fun mi
Am smoking hot i no dey choke you
Am spitting the truth no need to provoke you
Fact only, am the shii niggh
Every Slang by Olamide na hit back to back, from Eniduro to Sneh to Badoo to Street Ti Take Over to Yahoo Boy No Laptop to Malowaaa ooo to Shakiti Bobo to Leave Trash For Lawma, Omo tika bodi.... Olamide na hit maker.
THE KING OF THE STREET
5 Likes
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Esomchi44(m): 12:33pm
Baddest
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by rozayx5(m): 12:33pm
Tight
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Bigajeff(m): 12:33pm
A power bike without an helmet? hmm may be for pose sha!
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Sharon6(f): 12:34pm
Chai! See tight powerbike
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Tundemore15: 12:34pm
this space is for sale
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by birdsview(m): 12:34pm
Beast on the road
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by free2ryhme: 12:34pm
He pose for bike e don be bike man abi
one single bike gear e no wear
drive the car for express nah abi you dey fear
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by HeyCorleone(m): 12:35pm
So what is the news here? That Olamide has a powerbike or that he can mount a power bike?
This is a no brainer..
If anything, such news should be pushed to Last Page.
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by danchuzzy(m): 12:35pm
This bike wey the from tyre teeth done fall comot finish?
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by bjolat(m): 12:35pm
There's something about this guy. Love him or hate him.
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:35pm
Nice bike!!
Money is good.
Check my signature
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by kikiwendy(f): 12:35pm
I just love you olamide badoo
1 Like
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by danchuzzy(m): 12:35pm
This bike wey the front tyre "teeth" done fall comot finish?
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Bills2307(m): 12:35pm
congrats baddoo... but while in Lagos remember Lagos bike riders weda Power bike or normal bike get Tuesday deadline to dey wear uniform
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by jericco1(m): 12:35pm
hustlers moving outta rentals. bless you bro
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by juman(m): 12:36pm
If is not careful, that what would kill him.
Power bike dey kill.
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Akingd3rd(m): 12:36pm
Who you epp gangan?
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by xxxupld907: 12:37pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
You can do Credit Transfer
To Make Money.
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by yeyerolling: 12:37pm
and this shud be on FP
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Akingd3rd(m): 12:38pm
Negative! Must you say that. If e no kill am < Go kill am na. Are there not rich man and lady using Power bike?
juman:
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Tokozbeejay: 12:41pm
Olamide Badoo.
I am a graphic designer. Flyers, logos, posters, banners, cartoons, cover arts, book cover designs are some of the things I do. Pick my number below let's do business.
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Onyinye15(f): 12:42pm
Wow I love this
|Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Rossburg(m): 12:43pm
I sight you Baddo
Tears Of Joy As Susan Peters Wins Nafca Awards / No Mtv Africa Music Awards (mama) For 2011? / Monalisa Chinda Denies Rift With Nse Ikpe Etim
Viewing this topic: nowornever2016, Balet, toyzeal(m), OtunbaChibok(m), Amarabae(f), martynsnet, queenpin, deen1303(m), Aayokunle93, phoenixcleans(m), Adex097, Okoyeeboz, cocoflakes, NoFavors, mentro, Queenext, Aieboocaar(m), phate3d, illegalking, Laredojohn(m), nanotechy, trippleKAY(m), w1sEmAn, Yungpac(m), Romeo3(m), BNM1(m), Napsterworld(m), bosunexx, olopan(m), onpoint247, Kachigifto3, psammyJ(m), Rattybuay(m), horlarkoonlay(m), freesinzu(m), Warripikin08(m), ezebrightike, djakinwande(m), KEZDON(m), richeazy(m), HolyTitus(m), GlitzG, JhyMedex, Egmlltd, alkhwarizm, blunt(m), fippycbk(m), kayintrested, Tofunmidami, Jethrolite(m), Tokziby, olusola200, knuckle01, drcynthia(f), OCTAVO, mocash, Slimsammiie, Woodlands(m), vascey(m), Patented, Theakthedream, yankison(m), glamourroudy(m), nzeBiddle(m), fasterwell(m), Apemann(m), Napoleon27(m), exhibit7432, Eddywalex112, Femiii, Idrismusty97(m), Marthynx10(m), xarookqh(m), LekkiG, sabola, Yemxy005(m), Dotman2210(m), 8stargeneral, juniormusa(m), arinze3131(m), Godfidence, Juell(m), kollysnipes, mckazzy(m), Gbengem(m), usafemo(m), aliubas, offegas(m), louwie(m), akinsmyk(m), Popetimmie(m), Princebizzie, parcydrix(m), Tynasparks(f), Cool4face(m), psalm68(m), ibietela2(m), Abbexy(m), olylove, orhiomwon(m), jatafixaj, driveiwe(m), haywhy28(m), dtechbaze(m) and 171 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23