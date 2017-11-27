Nice Bike from our ever darling Olamide.





OLIC4 caught my attention.



This guy is not here to play at all....remind me of his hit back then





Ota po ju enemies lo olote yapa



December tu titi n bo e fun won ni hamper



Awon atole e fun won ni pampers



Eni ti o ba ri oba fin ohun loba ma pa



No Artist, i say no Artist



I repeat again i say no Artist



D on do show inside eko hotel



Shutdown everywhere if he lie i go tell.



Sold out concert in Lagos twice(OLIC1, OLIC2 &OLIC3)



Sold out concert in Malay 2!



Sold out concert in Yankee 3!



Sold out concert in London 4!



Ha! E wa ni kon ma fo fun mi



Ta ni best rapper/artist again oya so fun mi



Am smoking hot i no dey choke you



Am spitting the truth no need to provoke you



Fact only, am the shii niggh



Every Slang by Olamide na hit back to back, from Eniduro to Sneh to Badoo to Street Ti Take Over to Yahoo Boy No Laptop to Malowaaa ooo to Shakiti Bobo to Leave Trash For Lawma, Omo tika bodi.... Olamide na hit maker.





THE KING OF THE STREET 5 Likes