Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by GISTM0RE: 10:02am
@GISTMORE

Nigerian rapper, olamide shared this on his instagram page.

Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by adudu208(m): 10:44am
cool
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by BruncleZuma: 12:32pm
grin grin grin grin

I don't care who you are, just no drive that bike go Ikorodu.

Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Niyinficient(m): 12:32pm
greatman
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 12:32pm
Baddest!!!
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by dirolad(m): 12:32pm
Forgerit I nor like d album! Olamide freestyle in all songs

Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by hivira: 12:32pm
h
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by oluwadare26(m): 12:33pm
Nice Bike from our ever darling Olamide.


OLIC4 caught my attention.

This guy is not here to play at all....remind me of his hit back then


Ota po ju enemies lo olote yapa

December tu titi n bo e fun won ni hamper

Awon atole e fun won ni pampers

Eni ti o ba ri oba fin ohun loba ma pa

No Artist, i say no Artist

I repeat again i say no Artist

D on do show inside eko hotel

Shutdown everywhere if he lie i go tell.

Sold out concert in Lagos twice(OLIC1, OLIC2 &OLIC3)

Sold out concert in Malay 2!

Sold out concert in Yankee 3!

Sold out concert in London 4!

Ha! E wa ni kon ma fo fun mi

Ta ni best rapper/artist again oya so fun mi

Am smoking hot i no dey choke you

Am spitting the truth no need to provoke you

Fact only, am the shii niggh

Every Slang by Olamide na hit back to back, from Eniduro to Sneh to Badoo to Street Ti Take Over to Yahoo Boy No Laptop to Malowaaa ooo to Shakiti Bobo to Leave Trash For Lawma, Omo tika bodi.... Olamide na hit maker.


THE KING OF THE STREET

Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Esomchi44(m): 12:33pm
Baddest
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by rozayx5(m): 12:33pm
Tight
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Bigajeff(m): 12:33pm
A power bike without an helmet? hmm may be for pose sha!
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Sharon6(f): 12:34pm
Chai! See tight powerbike





GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Tundemore15: 12:34pm
this space is for sale
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by birdsview(m): 12:34pm
Beast on the road
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by free2ryhme: 12:34pm
He pose for bike e don be bike man abi

one single bike gear e no wear

drive the car for express nah abi you dey fear
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by HeyCorleone(m): 12:35pm
So what is the news here? That Olamide has a powerbike or that he can mount a power bike?

This is a no brainer..
If anything, such news should be pushed to Last Page.
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by danchuzzy(m): 12:35pm
This bike wey the from tyre teeth done fall comot finish?
undecided
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by bjolat(m): 12:35pm
There's something about this guy. Love him or hate him.
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:35pm
Nice bike!!
Money is good.



Check my signature
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by kikiwendy(f): 12:35pm
I just love you olamide badoo

Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by danchuzzy(m): 12:35pm
This bike wey the front tyre "teeth" done fall comot finish?
undecided
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Bills2307(m): 12:35pm
congrats baddoo... but while in Lagos remember Lagos bike riders weda Power bike or normal bike get Tuesday deadline to dey wear uniform
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by jericco1(m): 12:35pm
hustlers moving outta rentals. bless you bro
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by juman(m): 12:36pm
If is not careful, that what would kill him.

Power bike dey kill.
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Akingd3rd(m): 12:36pm
Who you epp gangan?
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by xxxupld907: 12:37pm
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by yeyerolling: 12:37pm
and this shud be on FP
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Akingd3rd(m): 12:38pm
Negative! Must you say that. If e no kill am < Go kill am na. Are there not rich man and lady using Power bike?
juman:
If is not careful, that what would kill him.

Power bike dey kill.
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Tokozbeejay: 12:41pm
grin Olamide Badoo.

I am a graphic designer. Flyers, logos, posters, banners, cartoons, cover arts, book cover designs are some of the things I do. Pick my number below let's do business.

Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Onyinye15(f): 12:42pm
Wow I love this grin
Re: Olamide Shows Off His Power Bike (photo) by Rossburg(m): 12:43pm
I sight you Baddo

