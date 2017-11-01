Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mercy Makinde: Domestic Violence Victim Shares Her Story & Photos After 10 Years (7971 Views)

Years ago I was a Victim today I AM A VICTOR! It took 10 years for me to heal...10 years to find myself!



Yes, the damage of Violence is long term and grave and can leave you permanently scared. The trauma could last a life time!



I am just one out of the lot! Yes, many women still suffer Domestic violence because it remains widespread and is often considered "socially acceptable” in Nigeria. This is the reason family, friends and even some religious bodies do not see domestic violence as such a big deal.



They would even say it is the fault of the woman. She would be advised to keep her tongue in check, as that is often the factor that ignites the provocation of an abuser from the standpoint of an average Nigerian.



The truth is, Domestic violence is an organic behavior; there is no direct cause. Victims often blamed themselves, as they are often times made to believe they are the cause. So they always have to walk on eggshells, as inconsequential infractions would often lead to unwarranted agitation and eventual pummeling.



But Domestic Violence IS NOT A RESULT OF PROVOCATION. I’m writing this in capital letters and I hope it sinks in! Violence and Abuse is a tool used to enforce control and fear in a relationship or marriage and not a momentary expression of anger.



So it is not about what the women did it is more about the way abusers are…just like you don’t have to do anything to be raped by a rapist!



These are men who have lost control of their senses and are overwhelmed at the slightest provocation.



So stop judging victims by saying they were battered because of an imagined, perceived or rumored wrong or asking them annoying questions like “what did you do that made him beat you”. Questions like these are kind of unintelligent and insensitive.



There is NO EXCUSE for Violence Against Women. And yes, no excuse for violence against men either.

Don't justify it....don't judge them!



I am a Victim turned Victor ready to help other victims. Join in , let's make a difference!



I totally hate men that hit women and Infact, I could turn the fight to my own personal matter but



What makes a man more of a coward?

It's his inability to speak out . He doesn't want to be seeing as weakling.



All this women are always quick to posts cases of domestic violence and all those crappy rape stories , but what about the men? Don't we suffer the same?

Women would call theirs "rape" but when the man is the victim they say "seduce". Is it basically because the man has the piston?



Abeg , enoff of all this biased violence against women sh*t jor , we all are victims . 13 Likes

Domestic violence is an emotional battle of the soul that affect but both physical and spiritual life. It takes longer time to heal... when two opposite people come together it takes effort of both parties, not one party for them not to experience it. *Strong man doesn't hit his wife, while wise wife doesn't provoke her own husband.* 2 Likes

Domestic violence against both the male and female should be discouraged and dealt with on same level. A man killed his wife was sentenced to death, while a woman killed her husband was sentenced to 7 years.



It takes a strong heart not to react when ones wife drives you mad and to the peak of your anger. A woman's scorn its like a nail or thorn driven through your skin and horse whip tearing the flesh of your pride as a man. At that moment a man MUST take a work and live that environment. 5 Likes 1 Share

On domestic violence, I think both parties are culpable. Most times fleeing the scene would be wise but most times the tempers flaring could get one guilty of a physical assault.



In theory, couples should not pursue anger but calmly talk these issues over.

Talk, talk and more talk would be the way out.

Since dem born me, I never vex sotey I fyt person before.







Thus;

I can never be an abuser.



But in case the woman mouth too sharp; I go jux rent new house somewhere. 2 Likes









Say no to domestic violence and mental abuse.







It's not just from men. Women do abuse men physically and mentally too.







Violence is never the answer 2 Likes

Thank God for the healing.



Let's get this straight: it is not okay to hit women.



Nothing justifies being abused by a person who is supposed to love you



#WeAreStrong

The first pic looks fabricated though,some make up stuff







That aside domestic violence is bad and unjustifiable

Learn to be meek and humble of heart and you will never experience violence of any kind.

Now the table has turn around na who women they kill man, na dem they pour hot water on their hubby. Yet no one is shouting domestic violence or inhumane all NGO voice are gaped and ink no longer flow in the journalist pen.



People forget men are human.. 2 Likes

brainpulse:

Domestic violence against both the male and female should be discouraged and dealt with on same level. A man killed his wife was sentenced to death, while a woman killed her husband was sentenced to 7 years. Not fair! Not fair! 1 Like

dakeskese:

Hmmm...

Since dem born me, I never vex sotey I fyt person before.







Thus;

I can never be an abuser.



But in case the woman mouth too sharp; I go jux rent new house somewhere. wait till you marry first wait till you marry first

Most times its as a result of being drunk, inability to control temperament and not being tolerant..





Men are stronger while women are weaker vessels this is the reason why they use weapons as self defence



Shun domestic violence in both sides..

Be submissive#tolerant#helpful# above all be prayerful..prayer is the masterKey

haywire07:

I totally hate men that hit women and Infact, I could turn the fight to my own personal matter but



What makes a man more of a coward?

It's his inability to speak out . He doesn't want to be seeing as weakling.



All this women are always quick to posts cases of domestic violence and all those crappy rape stories , but what about the men? Don't we suffer the same?

Women would call theirs "rape" but when the man is the victim they say "seduce". Is it basically because the man has the piston?



Abeg , enoff of all this biased violence against women sh*t jor , we all are victims . You talk well,plenty oil dey your head