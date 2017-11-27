₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by aminulive: 6:01pm
The EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Monday, November 27, 2017, arraigned the trio of Baboucar Jallow, a Gambian; Ndiaga Ba, a Senegalese and Abel Bassey, a Nigerian, before Justice M.B. Idris of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on illegal oil deal.
The suspects, who were arraigned alongside their vessel, MT Wolof, were arrested by the Nigerian Navy at the Lagos Anchorage Area and handed over to the EFCC on June 17, 2017.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.Counsel to the defendants, Adegboyega Adetunji, urged the court to grant his clients bail.
However, the prosecution counsel, Ekele Ihenacho, opposed the bail application, arguing that “both the second and third defendants are foreigners and have no fixed addresses in Lagos. “My Lord, granting them bail will not guarantee that they will make themselves available for trial.”
He, therefore, asked the court for a trial date. Consequently, Justice Idris refused the bail application and adjourned the case to December 13 and 20, 2017 for hearing of bail application and commencement of trial.
The accused were ordered to be remanded in prison custody.
|Re: EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by HtwoOw: 6:41pm
These ones look like the fall guys
but really all i wanted to see was the day they were arrested and who they had the deal with , if it's before 2015 , They can help us prosecute some other people in Jonathan's padi padi government
|Re: EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by ladeb: 7:18pm
una never arrest una people fiin ish
|Re: EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by jeff1993: 7:18pm
see their face like beans wey never done!!!
|Re: EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by Keneking: 7:19pm
Arrangee trial
|Re: EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by businessempire: 7:19pm
|Re: EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by Ayo4251(m): 7:19pm
H
|Re: EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by Narldon(f): 7:20pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Arrests Gambian, Others For Illegal Oil Deal In Lagos (photo) by Franzinni: 7:20pm
