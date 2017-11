Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / New Tecno Camon CX Update Now Allows You To Move Apps To External Sdcard (3937 Views)

There used to be a time when the only way of getting an updated software on your Tecno smartphone and most other China android phones in Nigeria was to get a newer phone. But infinix actually came into the picture and changed everything.



Although Tecno is still not there yet when we talk of software support and updates, but the company has really improved. Tecno has just released a new update for Camon CX users. The new update comes with bug fixes and some improvements.



Changelog of New Camon CX Update

1. Updated GPRS parameters,

2. Updated Google security patch,

3. Updated Hi manager to Phone Manager,

4. You can now move apps to SD card from your phone storage thereby having more spaces on your phone.

… and lot more



How to Update your Camon CX Smartphone

>>Go to settings>>About Phone>>system update

>>Download the update and install



Note:

>> Make sure your phone is not rooted before you update to avoid bricking it.

>> Make sure you have at least 50% battery life of your phone is connected to a power outlet.

http://www.yomitech.com/2017/11/new-tecno-camon-cx-update.html 1 Like 1 Share

If the moving of apps is true. Then that's a big step from Tecno.

Hopefully they can improve by rolling out updates to other devices too. But this is one is commendable.

scarycuteface:

Hopefully they can improve by rolling out updates to other devices too. But this is one is commendable.

I really hope so I really hope so

I hope Infinix does the same to Hot 4 users running 7.0.

Av upgraded yet the fixture isn't there.

Wow Nice move from them

Good





But we have been moving apps to external sd card since Android 4.x na , or is there something I am missing ? But we have been moving apps to external sd card since Android 4.x na , or is there something I am missing ? 8 Likes



Donald3d:



But we have been moving apps to external sd card since Android 4.x na , or is there something I am missing ? I was wondering too o..even my nokia x2 can move apps 3 Likes

Can someone who has updated verify this info. To the best of my knowledge, Android 5.0 upwards doesn't support that feature 1 Like

My and my Nokia 3310 baby

Infinix hot 4 pro/hot 4 also receives the update, see how to update via https://prexblog.com/new-infinix-hot-4-pro-marshmallow-update-added-function-to-remove-sd-card-if-abnormal/amp/

Good development.

New cool features from Tecno.....nice one.

Gionee should emulate this. 1 Like

Thank God I had issues with that 1 Like

The last time I checked moving of apps to external SD card is not a big deal.... Simple as ABCD...but I have not tried it on infinix Hot 4 yet but is working perfectly on my Moto RZR.... 1 Like

this is a nice improvement... sale your event tickets at www.ticketlander.com

G boys go like this! 1 Like

hmmn...isn't new,,,root your fone

So they know user want the option of moving app to memory card but they won't allow it. Yet they will be comparing themselves with the like of Samsung.

iOS or you only a back up sorry.

My iPhone 7 Plus just received the iOS 11.1.2 update. My 128 gig internal storage is ok for me.

630mb update for CX air...









Abeg I no get data to waste