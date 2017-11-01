

Activities reopened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday on a negative trend, with the All-Share Index shedding 0.31 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index lost 115.13 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 37,250.78 against 37,365.91 achieved on Friday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.009 trillion shed N37 billion or 0.28 per cent to close at N12.972 trillion, amid price losses.

Mobil Oil topped the laggards’ table with a loss of N2.10 to close at N167.90 per share.

Guinness trailed with a loss of N2 to close at N100, while Stanbic IBTC lost N1.99 to close at N40 per share.

Flour Mills shed N1 to close at N34, while Unilever was down by 86k too close at N40.40 per share.

Conversely, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ chart, appreciating by N1.10 to close at N131.17 per share.

Forte Oil came second with a gain of N1 to close at N41, while PZ Industries appreciated by 87k to close at N23.87 per share.

Dangote Sugar increased by 57k to close at N17.81, while National Salt grew by 50k to close at N15.60 per share.

NAN reports that Wapic Insurance was most active in volume terms, trading 650.54 million shares worth N325.27 million.

Tantalisers followed with an account of 43.81 million shares worth N21.91 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 31.87 million valued at N54.25 million.

