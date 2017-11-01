₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Priscy01(f): 6:20am
COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo really loves his Gucci. Last week, we brought you news of his $1280 Gucci hoodie.
This time, he rocked an even more expensive piece on a visit to First Church in Cambridge.
The Guccify Wolf head hoodie costs $1615, that is about N587,860.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/coza-pastor-rocks-1615-guccify-hoodie.html
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Ugoeze2016: 6:22am
Pastor with swag
1 Like
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by NwaChibuzor13: 6:30am
Something i like about this coza church is that they possess some of the hottest and sexiest girls in the church industry. 1st for hottest girls is COZA, second is Winners(canaan land precisely). 3rd is christ embassy.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by GraGra247: 6:32am
See this nansense dress them de sell for N500 for Suru Alaba with abeg.
Na him celebrity de buy 2000 dollar. I tire !!
Even de hand do slack finish. Na wah!!
11 Likes 1 Share
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by NextGovernor(m): 6:40am
Anytime I see this pastor, fake smells all over him..
6 Likes
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Smellymouth: 6:51am
He buy him own for Gucci store..
I buy my own hoodie for Yaba bottom bridge.
It costs him #587,000.. Mine costs me #450..
He wear him own go Cambridge, I wear my own go see my babe..
Na the same body , abi him own get A/C inside?
14 Likes
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Sebastine1994(m): 6:55am
Uncle just look at the kind of news that interest you. Daily we are all getting older. We want to live Nigeria better than we found it.
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Samusu(m): 7:08am
This pastors de preach "Vanity Upon Vanity" is a to their members so?
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by KingRex1: 7:21am
Smellymouth:Egbon when account dey read 7 digits in dollars.. AC go dey every part of your body o
6 Likes
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by axortedbabe(f): 7:23am
NwaChibuzor13:guy fear God small na.which one come b church industry again..
3 Likes
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by itspzpics(m): 7:27am
big man
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Tamarapetty(f): 7:42am
k
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by nelsonebby(m): 8:20am
G boy.
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Smellymouth: 9:06am
KingRex1:
True talk bro. Lol
1 Like
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Einl(m): 9:46am
You guys better come back to Orthodox churches where the truth is shared and spoken and where the poor are helped.
Honestly, you follow people like this and na gutter...
5 Likes 1 Share
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by basictutor: 3:15pm
This pastor must be winning Bet9ja very well.
2 Likes
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by miqos03: 3:15pm
seen
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by DBlackCeazer(m): 3:17pm
Rhymes with Lucifer
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:17pm
Guyman pastor
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:17pm
Dem atheists when they see this thread...
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by iambabaG: 3:17pm
#godofmen
#Pastorpreneur
#AwonOleBuruku
When will people wake up this exploitation?
Even the few that have a 9-5 use offering and tithe to fund their extravagant lifestyle.
I challenge his worshippers to tell me what else he engages in else his brainwashing the sheeple from the pulpit that’ll enable him such a luxurious lifestyle?
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by 9jakohai(m): 3:17pm
NwaChibuzor13:
But they no get gals and boys wey dey look like Jesus
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by TheAIC: 3:18pm
Some spending habits can really be indefensible, even though we have the right to spend our money as it suits us.
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by TRADELYN: 3:18pm
Big boy.
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by 9jakohai(m): 3:18pm
basictutor:
You are not serious.
Receive sense
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by ShitHead: 3:19pm
When a church needs to build a toilet and bathroom, they will raise 2million naira; but when a member needs 2million naira for a kidney transplant, the church will raise "prayers".
2 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by Wizdray: 3:19pm
Ordinary Sweater for 500+k. When God pick your call, you can buy a boxer much higher than that
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by 9jakohai(m): 3:19pm
Nice threads Pastor
But put on Jesus first...
Romans 13 vs 14
But Put on the Lord Jesus Christ and make no provision for the flesh to gratify it's desires
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by sleek82(m): 3:19pm
NwaChibuzor13:then you haven't been to daystar christian centre, i don't think winners should be on the list
1 Like
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by ct2(m): 3:20pm
there is God
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by jericco1(m): 3:20pm
so?
Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) by jaxxy(m): 3:21pm
I think our pastors shud learn from the pope. I personally admire the present pope. His humility amazes me even tho he can afford 10times wat these pastors rock up and down. The pope was given a Lamborghini hurricane and wat did he do? He blessed it, signed on it and asked it to been auctioned and proceeds given to charity
I saw this on the BBC and thought you should see it:
Pontiff swaps popemobile for Lamborghini - http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-42003039
